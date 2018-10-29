sales Rating

I would like to comment on the poor experience I had with South Hills Honda. In September of 2008 I purchased a Certified Used 2005 Honda CRV. I did a lot of research and got the car I wanted at a competitive price and they seemed like pretty decent people. As I keep finding out, I was very wrong on all accounts. I called back the very next day after my purchase to ask my salesman if I would be able to get an extra key since I only got one and this was a Certified car. He informed me that an extra keys cost $125 and if they made an extra that would have had to been added to the price of the vehicle (I have since found out later that Certified vehicles should come with two sets of keys). Four months after my purchase I took my car to [another dealership] for an oil change and asked if they could check the vibrating I was getting when I applied the brakes. I was informed that my front brakes and rotors were shot and needed replaced. I called South Hills Honda to inquire if they would fix this or at least reimburse me since I hade only put 3000 miles on the car. South Hills Honda told me that brakes are considered a wearable item and not covered by the certification warranty. When I complained that I only put 3000 miles on the vehicle the sales manager blamed it on me, saying that I must have put a "hard" 3000 miles on my car. In April, my car would not start after leaving a Pirate game, not only would the car not take a jump, but I had to wait for ninety minutes for a tow truck while stranded on the North Side. [Another dealership] told me that my current battery appeared to be the original and it was shot. I again called South Hills Honda to complain that my battery was completely dead after only owning the car for 6000 miles. This time I was rudely told by the Sales Manager that the battery was a wearable item and "When am I going to take ownership on my own car". I didn't think it could get any worse until last week. My air conditioners compressor exploded. To make sure that this was not a "wearable" item, I went to my certification booklet to confirm that the A/C was covered and indeed it was. I dropped the car of at [another dealership] and was later called back by the Service Manager and informed that my car was in fact... NOT CERTIFIED!!! I called South Hills Honda to talk to the Finance Manager and was told since I bought an extended warranty I no longer needed the certification. The funny part about this is; when I was negotiating the price of the vehicle during my purchase the salesman kept pushing the fact that it was a certified vehicle and that's why he would not discount the vehicle any further. The truth is, I paid for what I thought was a Certified vehicle and also $895 for an extended warranty. The final kick in the teeth; I had to pay a $100 deductible to fix my A/C. My nine-month cost of ownership- brakes and rotors $695, battery $110, spare key $125 and $100 deductible. Total amount: $1030 and not having the use of my car for several days. The Honda website states this about Certified cars: Â· An exhaustive 150-point mechanical and appearance inspection, performed by the dealer, to ensure that each vehicle meets Honda Certified Used Cars standards Â· Honda-trained technicians scrutinize all major vehicle systems, including brakes, engine, drivetrain, steering, suspension, tires, wheels, exhaust system and vehicle interior and exterior Â· Dealer technicians recondition any component that does not meet our standards, or replace it with Genuine Honda parts. South Hills Honda obviously did not adhere to these standards, used deceptive sales tactics, and in the end did not stand by their own product. They have forever lost my business and I will make it a point to inform everyone I know to avoid these [violative content deleted]. Read more