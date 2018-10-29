Good way to buy a car
by 10/29/2018on
Friendly, patient salesman who answered detailed questions about the car I was shopping for. Never felt any pressure to buy or add options during the purchasing process. A positive way to buy a car.
Good way to buy a car
by 10/29/2018on
Friendly, patient salesman who answered detailed questions about the car I was shopping for. Never felt any pressure to buy or add options during the purchasing process. A positive way to buy a car.
Incompetent
by 09/04/2017on
My Honda Element was bought here, brought here for almost all service, and damaged by dealer negligence. Catastrophic ball joint failure 2,797 miles after state inspection. Car 'repaired' , asked them to perform complete safety check, picked it up, and brakes not right. Rear brakes and rotors, replaced 2,797 miles ago are shot. More than $3000 in damage to my car. When I asked them to make it right, they offered a free oil change and to machine rear rotors for free. I asked about trading it and was told by sales that they are separate from service and will not loose money on a new car sale because service screwed up.
Wonderful experience!
by 04/18/2017on
I found the car that I wanted online and went to test drive it. Karen Bennett was my salesperson. She was amazing and incredibly friendly. There was no pressure whatsoever. I drove the car, put money down and then bought it 2 days later. I will be taking my car to be serviced, at this specific location, forever.
May not have started off right, but ended well
by 12/01/2015on
While my initial interactions were not the best, I learned that South Hills Honda is committed to making things right and making the customer happy. While I initially thought I would never patronize this dealership again, I was pleasantly surprised to have Jason/Jim/Greg go above and beyond and force me to change my mind. This is the dealership I knew and loved and I am happy that everything was made right.
1 Comments
Refuses to fix faulty VSA system (recalled in 2014, "replaced" and failing)
by 02/17/2015on
In 2014, I had my 2007 Honda Odyssey at this dealership to have the VSA system which was recalled repaired. The system does not shut off which was the reason for the recall. Lo and behold, the VSA system is still not operating properly and you cannot override it using the instructions provided by Honda nor with the instruction from the dealership. They said their computer did not detect a problem with the VSA; however the problem is that it won't shut off! I honestly feel that they did not perform the recall as I had requested an exception in 2014 asking that they do it before the date indicated on the recall notice. Since then, I have noticed the VSA kicking in when it shouldn't. Now with the snow and ice, I am in situations when the vehicle will slam the brakes going uphill, which is dangerous. I tried to shut it off manually by pushing the VSA Off button and it does not override or shut it off. This dealership's service department refuses to acknowledge that there is a problem - one that may not show up on a scan. The VSA was recalled and it's still doing the exact same thing that it was recalled for after the repair/replacement was supposedly done. You will get nowhere arguing with this service department. They will tell you whatever you want to hear over the phone and patronize you and talk down to you like you don't understand how traction control works. Sorry, but shutting off my vehicle in traffic to "reset the computer system" is NOT a solution! I have three children and I am left to drive around in a vehicle that has a safety issue. They could have just replaced the VSA and called it a day. Instead, they told me I should get really good tires and put sand bags in the back of my van! This is NOT service. I left the dealership very frustrated feeling like I have no recourse. If you do happen to purchase a vehicle at South Hills Honda, DO NOT take it back to their service department. One time when I was in the dealership, a salesman said to me that this dealership "got into trouble when they were Yenko Honda for not certifying vehicles." BINGO. He told me everything I needed to know in that one statement. I had some issues with my van after purchasing it certified pre-owned and they were things that indicated that the service department did not certify the vehicle. (i.e., rusted rear rotor within 500 miles of driving) The only reason I took the van back here is because they were the ones that supposedly performed the replacement of the VSA system for the recall and I thought I'd have some recourse. Looks like I need to talk to Honda North America because safety is not important to this dealership's service department. It's get the customer in and out, tell them how stupid they are (because I couldn't possibly know things about the vehicle that I drive every single day), and send them on their way. Ripoff artists.
1 Comments
Bad Impressions
by 01/01/2015on
I wanted to share a very recent experience i had last week. I am in the market for a New / slightly used CR-V. The dealership has been under construction for what seems to be a year. When i arrived & got out of my car only to have to walk through a Muddy area to view the used cars, then slipped and almost fell backwards due to the mess all over the parking lot ! I saw a black 2012 CR-V that completely turned me off when i saw what appeared to be a ashtray dumped all over the drivers side floor and seat.. The salesman said they didn't have time to clean it yet. (there were more than a handful of cars in this condition) i then asked is this all the cars they had.. he told me i would need to schedule a appointment to view what they have as most of their cars are 5-7 miles away on another lot. i asked if i could just drive there and see them, he said no. they would need to bring them to that location.. but only 1 or 2 and it was up to me to go home and view what i thought i would like to see, then schedule an appointment for another time and see only 1 -2. well what i i wanted to look at more than 1 or 2 ? I live in upper st clair, we are surrounded by car dealerships.. All of which are not covered in mud and require you to make a appointment just to look at something that is on their website.. i thanked him for his info and left.. then drove to another honda dealer as there is No shortage of them in this area.. i can name 2 of them that are about 6 times the size of this place and i wont need to remove my shoes to drive home (mud). I just cant get over the experience.. really?! this is the Very Best you can do...? do you Not know "we" don't have to buy our Honda's from you? You arent the only game in town.. not even close... its insulting for me to think you would expect me to spend $30-$40K when provided with such a "Lack of effort". not just the mud, not just the scheduling to view cars, but to Not even have the cars you have up front even detailed yet... but oh... someone took the time to put a detailed sticker in the window with all the specs and the price... seriously?? who does that?! Take some pride in what you do.. Or don't.. just remember, you arent the Only Honda dealer with in 10-15 miles either direction....
1 Comments
Best experience buying a new car
by 04/22/2014on
I originally sent a request in through the internet. I got in touch with TJ. He replied to my inquiry in about three minutes I was pleasantly surprised how quick and personal his email was too me. I work crazy hours so this was great. We exchanged a few texts and emails about some options. When I came in he had both the accords pulled next to each other so I could pick the colors. He took his time explaining all the features with the Bluetooth crazy how much you can do. The business manager RJ was also great. I never leased before so I made sure I understood everything Tj explained to me. In the end I got my accord at a fantastic deal I will be back and tell all friends family and co workers.
Show me the money
by 04/21/2014on
Being a internet shopper, this dealer was in the ball park on price, another dealer was $500 less, but 45minutes away. This dealer is 5 miles from home. Knowing what I wanted, I left a 30% deposit on a 30+ K vehicle , that they did not have in inventory. They called it was ready ( options added ), we arrange a specfic time for delivery. Upon arrival we were sat a desk in the show room, waited 30 minutes ( after the scheduled time) our sales person was too busy with another customer, he already had our sale! Never even offered to show me the new vehicle, after 30 minutes wait, handed me off to a temporary financial manager to complete the paperwork, that should have aleady been prepared. I had some specfic questions, but I was so upset, I just wanted out of there. To top it off, they gave me copies of sale agreement and some paper work in a 50 cent black tote bag like they were giving me something free! This guys calls the saleperson, who takes us to the vehicle, hands me a plastic bag with the owner manual and wants to take my picture. Not the buying experience I expected ! Buyer beware !
1 Comments
bad experience
by 01/25/2014on
I would give this dealership -5 stars, if I could We had the worst car shopping experience ever. On a snowy day we came to South Hills Honda to buy CRV. I have checked this dealership website right before we left home, and found several 2011 cars, that i liked. Prices and milage was very good. For instance, one Honda CRV LX had 16 879 mls, and was priced $16, 493. A young man, salesman, I dont remember his name, his desk is right at the entrance, has offered his service. His tone was patronizing and disrespectful. He pulled from an untidy folder a long inventory, which is printed in such a small print, that is not friendly for senior citizen eyes. He said, that Honda doesnt negotiate its prices anymore. When my husband and I said, that we looked online and prices were different, he went to a computer in a corner and searched the Internet suggesting, that my husband would look for a better price. A listing was more, that 10 pages long. A whole behavior and approach of this salesman was absolutely unprofessional. I found some car listing on my iphone, several first cars were in OH. This young man said, go and buy in OH, this is PA. May be he thought, that since this is two senior citizens with a foreign accent, he can treat us this way. It doesnt matter anymore, because this dealership lost a real deal in us, and we never ever come back to this place, Ill make sure to call Honda main office to let them know what kind of treatment a potential customer receives at their dealership.
1 Comments
Great car buying experience!
by 11/21/2013on
I came to South Hills Honda looking for a new car. I was apprehensive to begin with because I wasn't sure what vehicle I wanted. But I have to say the entire process was relaxed, educational, and dare I say - fun! The sales man Mike H really took the time to help me find the right car for my needs and in my budget. Everyone was friendly and sincere and it took the stress out of making such a big purchase. And the owner Greg N even came over and personally thanked me for my business! I'll definitely be coming back for my future purchases!
Good communicators
by 09/11/2013on
I went on to Edmunds, found the car that I liked and then used their system to ask for quotes from 4 different dealerships. Out of the four, South Hills Honda was without question the best to answer my inquiries in a timely manner. Two of the four dealerships never even bothered to give me a quote and the third one never answered my questions when I responded to his e-mail
Don't use this dealer!
by 03/22/2012on
I went to purchase a new car from this dealer recently. I was very disappointed. The salesman was older, sleazy, and treated me like I was either a child or a dumb female. He was condescending and rude at times as well. In the end, I was considering purchasing a car and despite my mentioning numerous times that I wanted navigation in it, he priced me out a car that didn't have it at all. He was too busy staring at my breasts to sell me the car. Ended up buying the car from Washington AutoMall about 10 minutes south!! Great salespeople and great deal!
DO NOT USE SOUTH HILLS HONDA
by 11/05/2009on
Do NOT use South Hills Honda service department - go to Firestone or sears or a private garage - Their service is terrible! Their prices are outrageous! I thought I could justify a little more money for the Honda service, but they nickel and dime you to death! I paid $161 for a tire that I could have purchased next door NTB for $136 - and that is only one example of how they mark up there parts! DO NOT GO TO SOUTH HILLS HONDA! ! ! After a bill for $886 you would think they would at least wash the car. warning! this amount was for just a 30,000 mile check up and 2 new wheels - take your business somewhere else, they don't deserve it!
Read this before shopping at South Hills Honda
by 07/03/2009on
I would like to comment on the poor experience I had with South Hills Honda. In September of 2008 I purchased a Certified Used 2005 Honda CRV. I did a lot of research and got the car I wanted at a competitive price and they seemed like pretty decent people. As I keep finding out, I was very wrong on all accounts. I called back the very next day after my purchase to ask my salesman if I would be able to get an extra key since I only got one and this was a Certified car. He informed me that an extra keys cost $125 and if they made an extra that would have had to been added to the price of the vehicle (I have since found out later that Certified vehicles should come with two sets of keys). Four months after my purchase I took my car to [another dealership] for an oil change and asked if they could check the vibrating I was getting when I applied the brakes. I was informed that my front brakes and rotors were shot and needed replaced. I called South Hills Honda to inquire if they would fix this or at least reimburse me since I hade only put 3000 miles on the car. South Hills Honda told me that brakes are considered a wearable item and not covered by the certification warranty. When I complained that I only put 3000 miles on the vehicle the sales manager blamed it on me, saying that I must have put a "hard" 3000 miles on my car. In April, my car would not start after leaving a Pirate game, not only would the car not take a jump, but I had to wait for ninety minutes for a tow truck while stranded on the North Side. [Another dealership] told me that my current battery appeared to be the original and it was shot. I again called South Hills Honda to complain that my battery was completely dead after only owning the car for 6000 miles. This time I was rudely told by the Sales Manager that the battery was a wearable item and "When am I going to take ownership on my own car". I didn't think it could get any worse until last week. My air conditioners compressor exploded. To make sure that this was not a "wearable" item, I went to my certification booklet to confirm that the A/C was covered and indeed it was. I dropped the car of at [another dealership] and was later called back by the Service Manager and informed that my car was in fact... NOT CERTIFIED!!! I called South Hills Honda to talk to the Finance Manager and was told since I bought an extended warranty I no longer needed the certification. The funny part about this is; when I was negotiating the price of the vehicle during my purchase the salesman kept pushing the fact that it was a certified vehicle and that's why he would not discount the vehicle any further. The truth is, I paid for what I thought was a Certified vehicle and also $895 for an extended warranty. The final kick in the teeth; I had to pay a $100 deductible to fix my A/C. My nine-month cost of ownership- brakes and rotors $695, battery $110, spare key $125 and $100 deductible. Total amount: $1030 and not having the use of my car for several days. The Honda website states this about Certified cars: Â· An exhaustive 150-point mechanical and appearance inspection, performed by the dealer, to ensure that each vehicle meets Honda Certified Used Cars standards Â· Honda-trained technicians scrutinize all major vehicle systems, including brakes, engine, drivetrain, steering, suspension, tires, wheels, exhaust system and vehicle interior and exterior Â· Dealer technicians recondition any component that does not meet our standards, or replace it with Genuine Honda parts. South Hills Honda obviously did not adhere to these standards, used deceptive sales tactics, and in the end did not stand by their own product. They have forever lost my business and I will make it a point to inform everyone I know to avoid these [violative content deleted].
South Hills Honda was a Negative Experience
by 01/10/2009on
Through edmunds. com, I requested a quote on a new 2009 Honda CR-V LX AWD. Jim Gracey from South Hills Honda responded to my email requesting more information such as how much research had I done on this vehicle, was this vehicle for me, had I test driven one, and was I planning to finance the car. I answered his questions, and received an email telling me to call him to arrange for a test drive. I was not given a quote in either of his emails. I decided to decline the test drive and emailed him that I decided to work with another dealership who readily provided me with a quote and to please not call me. I then received another email from Jim Gracey telling me he did not know I wanted a quote and he then quoted me a price of $15,996 + tax and title for the 2009 Honda CR-V LX AWD. Having done my research, I knew this quote was either a huge mistake (the economy is bad but I know the price would not be $5000 under invoice) or a ruse to get me into the dealership. I emailed Jim back and asked him if this price quote was accurate. It has been 5 days and I have not heard from him. I am not sure if this quote was an honest mistake, a case of bait and switch, or from someone who thinks females are stupid but anyone who is considering a purchase through this dealership should probably think twice about it.
South Hills Honda Bait and Switch on Advertised Price
by 06/16/2008on
On Saturday, June 14th, my father and I test-drove a used Honda Odyssey 2006 advertised on cars.com at a price of $24,999. The hang-tag sticker price showed $24,999 with a decreasing price over the following 6 weeks ending with a price at $23,496 at the end of July (at which point suggesting the car would go up for auction). We were in negotiation for the minivan with Brian Knechtel, who twice took our offer of $23,500 back to the Sales Manager, called Rick, so from their website, I believe would be Rick Thomas. It seemed (to me) that we might settle on a price between our offer and the sticker price (~mid $24k). But instead of making a counter-offer, the sales manager himself (Rick) came and said that he'd 'made a mistake' on the listing, that it should be listed at $27,000, but that he would 'honor' the sticker price, essentially negating all negotiation. This explanation strained credibility, as we had been discussing price with Brian for 40 minutes or more, with two trips by Brian to Rick, for the sales manager to have just that minute discovered his 'pricing error' which conveniently placed the price at exactly the sticker price with no 'wiggle room'. So while technically the price itself never changed, we found this to be a deceptive and unethical bargaining technique on the part of the dealership, and thus felt the need to register this complaint at the Western PA Better Business Bureau. A follow up call to Brian on 6/16/08 to see if we had misunderstood found Brian disagreeing that anything unethical had occurred. As of 12:47 PM EST 6/16/08, the car is still listed as $24,999 on cars.com.
1 Comments