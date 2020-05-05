Customer Reviews of Oliverio Buick all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (1)
by
on vsrhappy 05/05/2020
Always great service, staff very professional and helpful. Wait area always clean.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
by
on heatherj71100 06/04/2013
I leased a new Buick Regal Turbo in May 2013. The car is beautiful, and my experience was wonderful. Coty thoroughly went through all of the paperwork with me, and answered all of my questions. He gave me a great tutorial on the electronics in the car, and was a pleasure to work with. They even delivered the car to me, which I found to be exceptional customer service! I would highly recommend the dealership.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes