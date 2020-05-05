Oliverio Buick
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Oliverio Buick
service Rating
Oliverio Buick
by 05/05/2020on
Always great service, staff very professional and helpful. Wait area always clean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating
Oliverio Buick
by 05/05/2020on
Always great service, staff very professional and helpful. Wait area always clean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
2013 Buick Regal Turbo
by 06/04/2013on
I leased a new Buick Regal Turbo in May 2013. The car is beautiful, and my experience was wonderful. Coty thoroughly went through all of the paperwork with me, and answered all of my questions. He gave me a great tutorial on the electronics in the car, and was a pleasure to work with. They even delivered the car to me, which I found to be exceptional customer service! I would highly recommend the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
0 new, 29 used, 0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership