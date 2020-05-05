5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I leased a new Buick Regal Turbo in May 2013. The car is beautiful, and my experience was wonderful. Coty thoroughly went through all of the paperwork with me, and answered all of my questions. He gave me a great tutorial on the electronics in the car, and was a pleasure to work with. They even delivered the car to me, which I found to be exceptional customer service! I would highly recommend the dealership. Read more