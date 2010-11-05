5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First words to come to my mind....PROFESSIONAL....KIND....PATIENT. I was shoppin for a used vehicle online, when I came across an Infiniti jeep that caught my eye. The machine was beautiful!!! I called and talked to the salesman (JIM *you are the man* REDOS) and he gave me some information about the jeep that really helped seal the deal, in my head. What really sold me was when I came across another dealership with the same jeep that was a little bit cheaper and a little bit farther. I searched for customer reviews for both dealers and, all the negative reviews about the other dealer (who I will not name) left a really bad taste in my mouth. I called Jim and told him I would be coming from Philly, which is about 95 mi away. His first reaction was WOW!! Well the day arrived, I got off work, ran to my credit union, got the check and I was on my way. 1 hour and a half later I was in Manheim, PA. and was welcomed with open arms and cheers. Jim greeted me in the most hospitable way. I then saw the jeep sitting in the middle of the lot.....SPARK-EL-LING!! This thing was beautiful. I looked it over 3 or 4 times, grinning from ear to ear. Jim introduced me to the rest of his team, who were just as hospitable. We got down to business, test driving, doing paperwork, and test driving again. I have purchased a few cars prior to this day and all I can say is NO HASSEL!! Even though there were a few blips, Jim and the rest of his team made sure they were ironed out without headache. We finished the paper work and I was off. I want to thank Jim and the TEAM for making this purchase a SMOOTH transaction. P.S. Hey guys, I hoped you enjoyed the cheesesteaks!!! I'll bring some more the next time I'm in the area!! CHEERS - KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK.....Thanks. Read more