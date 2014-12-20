5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After being frustrated after some confusion about a certified used vehicle at Hondru Chevrolet in Manheim I wrote a negative review on my experience. I was contacted by Jason Hondru General Manager/Partner at Hondru Auto Group. He explained the mixup and offered his apology. He was willing to do what it takes to make the situation right. I was impressed by his personal involvement in the situation and believe he was sincere in his willingness to correct the situation. He offered a great deal on a different vehicle but I was looking for a specific used vehicle. In hindsite I can understand how mistakes happen when there are multiple locations selling the same vehicles and Jason stated he was going to make sure this type of thing doesn't happen again. What more can you ask for? No hard feelings. As a token of his sincerity Jason Hondru sent my wife and I a generous gift certificate to Golden Coral to have dinner on him for the mixup. Thanks Jason. With so many vehicles available across multiple locations it must be very difficult to keep track of them all. In the future I will wait at least 48 hours before writing a review to refrain from writing a review out of pure frustration.Jason was genuinely concerned about having a dissatisfied customer and got personally involved to explain and correct the situation. I would definitely give them another try in the future. Read more