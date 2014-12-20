Hondru Chevrolet of Manheim
Customer Reviews of Hondru Chevrolet of Manheim
Chevy Silverado
by 12/20/2014on
John Sharpless went out of his way (literally) to make this car buying experience as smooth as possible. He is very honest and the entire staff at Hondru Chevy of Manheim made the process painless and pleasant. I Would highly recommend anyone looking for a Chevy to visit Hondru of Manheim. Would definitely buy here again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevy Cruze
by 12/20/2014on
John Sharpless was wonderful through what would usually be a stressful time. He was honest and really took time out to answer all of my questions and concerns. The drive to Lancaster from Philadelphia was well worth it. Thank you John!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Misrepresentation
by 11/14/2014on
Bought a brand new Chevrolet Silverado. They never informed me they completely replaced the engine before selling it to me. They obviously screwed something up because the truck is stalling in traffic and now Chevy dealers in my area refuse to work on it even though there at 1,300 miles on it. No one from Hondru Chevy of Manheim has offered to do anything for me, let alone an apology. Very unethical. File a formal complaint with General Motors and now am working with an Area Service Manager trying to force some GM shop to take this truck and fix it.
Customer Service Lacking
by 11/14/2014on
John Sharpless will tell you anything to make the sale and then forget all about you. No follow-up phone calls at all and might or might not respond to emails. empty promises. By far the worst customer service I have ever had in my 36 years as a car buyer.
update to 2/22/2014 review
by 02/27/2014on
After being frustrated after some confusion about a certified used vehicle at Hondru Chevrolet in Manheim I wrote a negative review on my experience. I was contacted by Jason Hondru General Manager/Partner at Hondru Auto Group. He explained the mixup and offered his apology. He was willing to do what it takes to make the situation right. I was impressed by his personal involvement in the situation and believe he was sincere in his willingness to correct the situation. He offered a great deal on a different vehicle but I was looking for a specific used vehicle. In hindsite I can understand how mistakes happen when there are multiple locations selling the same vehicles and Jason stated he was going to make sure this type of thing doesn't happen again. What more can you ask for? No hard feelings. As a token of his sincerity Jason Hondru sent my wife and I a generous gift certificate to Golden Coral to have dinner on him for the mixup. Thanks Jason. With so many vehicles available across multiple locations it must be very difficult to keep track of them all. In the future I will wait at least 48 hours before writing a review to refrain from writing a review out of pure frustration.Jason was genuinely concerned about having a dissatisfied customer and got personally involved to explain and correct the situation. I would definitely give them another try in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Owner set things right
by 02/23/2014on
Had a misunderstanding on a used car. Jason Hondru contacted me personally to apologize and make things right. When the Owner takes the time to correct things personally it sends a message that he is committed to customer service. He stated he made changes to prevent the same thing from happening again. What more can you ask for? He turned a bad situation around. His personal attention has made me feel much better about the situation as he is determined to make things right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Stay away if you dont want lied to and manipulated.
by 03/23/2013on
The try to lure you in for trade and then start lowering your trade in value. They lie about inflated costs involved with your trade. The only way any negotiations go is backwards! They will lie to you with a coy smile. Do not let them have your keys, You will have to beg to get them back! I know of two people who had the same experiences - two years apart.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No