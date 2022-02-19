Sloane Toyota of Malvern
Customer Reviews of Sloane Toyota of Malvern
These Folks Are Amazing! No, Really!
by 02/19/2022on
I worked with both Mohamed Sid and Joshua Whitby. Both were incredibly polite, very helpful, entirely clear on the process of purchasing a vehicle, transparent as regards options and associated costs, and interminably patient when dealing with the lender (on this last point, their patience and understanding can not be overstated.) Their professionalism, and, indeed, their necessary sense of humour as we undertook this process, are remarkable. I will highly recommend both to anyone seeking to buy.
Excellent
by 03/15/2022on
Understood my concerns and informed me what was required. Appointment was scheduled and work performed quickly while I waited. Easy in and out. Also, Service Advisor Alex Kocsy spent a few extra minutes synchronizing Bluetooth and ensuring the coupons I presented were used.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchase a replacement 2020 Tundra after accident
by 12/20/2021on
Mohamed and Kris were fantastic to work with. They went above and beyond to make the experience as easy as possible and I was thrilled with the entire process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
customer preference
by 12/06/2021on
They treated us like Royals
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very nice dealership, no pressure, easy transaction
by 08/01/2021on
It was a very nice and smooth transaction, The dealership is very impressive. Ramiz, our salesman nicely explained us the current situation and difficulties in getting new car Overall a good experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent experience!
by 05/10/2021on
The sales staff (Ken) was responsive, patient, and very informative. The finance people were clear and the process was very efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great job. Great car at a great price
by 04/09/2021on
Frank and Jordan were incredibly helpful when I purchased my FIAT from Sloane. They quickly responded to all of my questions. Buying a car doesn’t have to be stressful and Sloane proves it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/24/2021on
Came to dealership - was able to look at the car quickly and take a test drive by ourselves. Straight forward transaction. Ramiz was great to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mohammed is the Man !
by 03/06/2021on
I just leased my 4th car from Sloane. My salesman was Mohammed. He always does a great job and is such a nice guy! I always have a positive experience when leasing a car with his help! Thank you so much Mohammed. I will recommend you to anyone that wishes to lease or purchase a Toyota! I give Mohammed 10 STARS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sloan Toyota Car Buying experience
by 03/06/2021on
I had the pleasure to work with Rick Dyer at Sloan Toyota in Malvern this week. He was super helpful, knowledgeable, and made the car buying experience easy. I would highly recommend Rick and the Sloan team for new and used car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service at Sloan Toyota at Malvern
by 03/02/2021on
I would like to say that overall experience was amazing. I was updated and assisted with all my questions throughout the whole time. Very nice and friendly staff. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great working with Ramiz at Sloane Toyota
by 02/23/2021on
We worked with a very knowledgeable and friendly salesman, Ruiz at Sloane Toyota, who helped us with all questions and aspects of purchasing the RAV 4 Hybrid. This is our 2nd time purchasing a car with Ruiz's help and we hope to continue to work with him for our future needs as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very pleased!
by 01/23/2021on
Rick was very personable, patient, and worked with me to find a way to get the truck that I wanted. He knows what he’s doing and I highly recommend working with him if you’re looking to purchase a Toyota. Josh in finance was just as great and made the whole process easy. Thank you both for helping me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Definitely Recommend
by 12/29/2020on
I was told what's going to be performed and what would be needed in the next visit. Everyone was following CDC guidelines
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience w/ Second Lease
by 12/22/2020on
I recently leased my second RAV4 from Sloane, and I am very pleased with how the process went. I am also quite happy with the service that I received over the past couple years maintaining my previous vehicle. Who does love free maintenance, quick service, and no surprises? I will most likely come back to Sloane for my third and fourth leases, etc. Ask for Rick Dyer if you visit. He was the sales guy that helped me with both of my leases. I felt that he was fair, flexible, and didn’t pressure me into doing a deal, which is what I experienced at other dealerships when I first started looking for a new car. Jeff in Sloane’s finance department was great too! Thank you, very happy with my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent experience buying a new 4Runner
by 11/23/2020on
Had a wonderful experience working with Mohamed. He was honest and helped me get a great deal on a 4Runner. He was patient as I discussed the things I wanted in my vehicle and he went above and beyond to find the exact car I wanted from another dealer. Thanks again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent service
by 10/05/2020on
Highly recommend Sloan Toyota. My experience with Rick Dyer was excellent. Great car, great price, great value for my trade. I will be back for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience
by 09/24/2020on
Great customer service. Straightforward and easy process. Mohammed was great, as well as the Business Manager (Josh, I believe?). Hands down best car buying experience ever!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Wonderful car buying experience and wonderful car
by 09/17/2020on
I finally decided to buy a Rav4 hybrid and Sloane had the one I wanted. James Brooke was my sales agent and he was just great. All the staff at Sloane are professional and friendly. I really didn't expect to have such a pleasant experience. Jeff helped with the final paperwork etc and he too was friendly and low key. The price was great and I felt no pressure at all at any stage of the transaction. Great atmosphere in the showroom etc. You should definitely go there if you're looking at Toyotas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Prius at Sloane Toyota of Malvern
by 09/12/2020on
I was given very good information on my choices for the Prius that I was looking for. Low interest financing was available as the dealership was able to find me a better interest rate then I could get from my bank. Kevin Forget guided me through the whole process giving me options as we progressed. I really was impressed at how easy the purchasing of a new car was at Sloane Toyota of Malvern.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
making car buying fun
by 09/01/2020on
My lovely wife and I had a nice time at Sloane Toyota. Mohamed was so kind and thoughful. I bought a great car thanks to him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
