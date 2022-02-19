5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently leased my second RAV4 from Sloane, and I am very pleased with how the process went. I am also quite happy with the service that I received over the past couple years maintaining my previous vehicle. Who does love free maintenance, quick service, and no surprises? I will most likely come back to Sloane for my third and fourth leases, etc. Ask for Rick Dyer if you visit. He was the sales guy that helped me with both of my leases. I felt that he was fair, flexible, and didn’t pressure me into doing a deal, which is what I experienced at other dealerships when I first started looking for a new car. Jeff in Sloane’s finance department was great too! Thank you, very happy with my new car. Read more