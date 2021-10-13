5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Before coming to Blaise Alexander Ford, I was experiencing hard times. My only car died and had to get rides to work from friends, coworkers and family. I also had to cash in my 401k and pension early due to my economic hardship. So had a limited amount of money to get a car, so in my mind I knew I wasn't going to get a nice car. I've been to other dealerships, I could tell they really didn't care about the person, just the sale. Blaise Alexander Ford is so different!!! On 1/16/2016, I walked in with my expectations. My salesman, Micheal Poteski, was the best!!! He listened to what I was looking for and my price range I was looking to stay in. Michael could tell those vehicles weren't for me. So he decided to show me a 2008 Ford Fusion SEL. I looked at this car and knew I couldn't afford this car. He asked me to test drive it and see what I think off it. Let me tell you, this car was awesome!!! It had all the features I was looking for and so much more! When I came back, Michael broke the news to me... the price. It was more than I had, so he asked about financing the difference. With my school loans, I never thought I would ever qualify for a loan... but I did!!! Blaise Alexander Ford and Michael Poteski treated me like I was buying a brand new car. They took so much care of me!!! The staff there was so extremely helpful!!! Let me tell you how they took care of me: * included 4 yr Ford Protect Extended Service Plan * included 3 months of Sirius XM Satellite Radio * Blasie Alexander Ford silver keychain, T-shirts, Hat, Water Bottle and Tote Bag * $100 Gift Card for 4 people at BJ's A Place for Ribs * 2 yr Calendar with a picture of my car and me So if you want a place where they treat you with respect and know what you're looking for, go see Michael Poteski at Blaise Alexander Ford in Lewisburg!!! Read more