Blaise Alexander Ford
Customer Reviews of Blaise Alexander Ford
Doesn't stand behind what they sell
by 10/13/2021on
I don't recommend. Took hours to finally negotiate a deal. Then took several days to actually take delivery of my truck. A few days later took it on a long trip, broke down and had to spend 4 hours at a Ford dealership 500 miles from home. The dealership did reimburse me but I had to pay out of pocket. They already reimbursed me for several other issues that came up during the purchase process and afterwards. Now less than two months later and I need about 3k worth of repairs because the timing chain and cam phasers are bad, which is a know Ford issue with a TSB. Dealership will not do anything to help, but even cover the parts. General manager is so concerned with making a profit that he would rather have an unsatisfied customer. Guess where I won't be buying my next truck from? Sad that they put all their priorities in to just moving lots of vehicles and but satisfied customers. Hopefully Blaise Alexander corporate will be more helpful and understanding. Very disappointed they don't stand behind what they sell.
Review
by 09/14/2017on
I was very pleased with them. My check engine light came on and I stopped to have them look at it and they fixed it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 09/01/2017on
All work accomplished very quickly. Customer service was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Debbie
by 05/10/2017on
I always have an excellent experience when I go to Blaise Alexander Ford in Lewisburg. The parts department personnel are always courteous and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst dealer ever
by 10/27/2016on
Don't bother driving to this dealer ,they just waste you time playing games ,it's a joke ,they advertise cars then don't have them to sell ,bait and switch routine
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Purchase of Focus
by 05/24/2016on
I was pleased that I could do much of my searching for a preowned 2015 Ford Focus at the Blaise-Alexander website. Sierra found two vehicles that matched my input and sent me detailed info on each including pictures. Dylan Cizan took over as sales rep when I called to visit the lot and look at the vehicle of choice. He did a great job of concentrating on the aspects of the vehicle and staying away from the hard sell. We bought the preowned vehicle that we came to see that day and took it home with us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Escape review
by 05/13/2016on
We are very happy with our 2013 Ford Escape. It handles great, and the ride is also good for a smaller SUV. We liked the way Blaise Alexander salesman Bobby Trautman, treated us and answered any questions we had about the vehicle. We would recommend this dealership to anyone who is interested in buying a new or quality used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My New Used Car- 2008 Ford Fusion SEL
by 02/22/2016on
Before coming to Blaise Alexander Ford, I was experiencing hard times. My only car died and had to get rides to work from friends, coworkers and family. I also had to cash in my 401k and pension early due to my economic hardship. So had a limited amount of money to get a car, so in my mind I knew I wasn't going to get a nice car. I've been to other dealerships, I could tell they really didn't care about the person, just the sale. Blaise Alexander Ford is so different!!! On 1/16/2016, I walked in with my expectations. My salesman, Micheal Poteski, was the best!!! He listened to what I was looking for and my price range I was looking to stay in. Michael could tell those vehicles weren't for me. So he decided to show me a 2008 Ford Fusion SEL. I looked at this car and knew I couldn't afford this car. He asked me to test drive it and see what I think off it. Let me tell you, this car was awesome!!! It had all the features I was looking for and so much more! When I came back, Michael broke the news to me... the price. It was more than I had, so he asked about financing the difference. With my school loans, I never thought I would ever qualify for a loan... but I did!!! Blaise Alexander Ford and Michael Poteski treated me like I was buying a brand new car. They took so much care of me!!! The staff there was so extremely helpful!!! Let me tell you how they took care of me: * included 4 yr Ford Protect Extended Service Plan * included 3 months of Sirius XM Satellite Radio * Blasie Alexander Ford silver keychain, T-shirts, Hat, Water Bottle and Tote Bag * $100 Gift Card for 4 people at BJ's A Place for Ribs * 2 yr Calendar with a picture of my car and me So if you want a place where they treat you with respect and know what you're looking for, go see Michael Poteski at Blaise Alexander Ford in Lewisburg!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/19/2016on
Your service dept. really seems to have it together. I had an oil change, tire rotation, and a bulb replaced, and figured I was looking at a $60 or $70 dollar garage bill. I was pleasantly surprised when it was only $42 and some change. Great job, reasonable price is all I ask, and your garage did that. The only negative I could say, and it's nothing against your garage is I wish the keys weren't so expensive. I'm a firefighter with Milton, and lost my set of keys while responding to the China King Buffet fire I asked what the cost would be to replace it so my wife and I both have a key to the Escape, and I was told $175 give or take. WOW! Needless to say we'll only have one key for a while.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 focus
by 01/18/2016on
Purchased 2015 focus. I'm so in love with it. Service was great thanks to Nate Wagner. He made everything very easy. Thanks to his suggestion I got a great car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/15/2016on
Was needing to get to another appointment and they serviced my car immediately and was able to get to the other appointment on time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/12/2016on
I had my vechile inspected. You inspected it and are going to take it to the Dodge dealer for service. Very impressive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 12/05/2015on
The wait was short. Rotated tired and changed the oil. Very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My first car
by 11/20/2015on
For my first time buying from a dealership, it was one of the painless things I have done. My salesman really listened to what I wanted and did his best to get the car I ruely wanted. My experience was absolutely a win.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service, done in a timely manner.
by 11/12/2015on
2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. We traded in a 2006 Jeep Liberty which we also purchased from your dealership which we had nothing but problems with but was willing to give the dealership a second chance. I hope this purchase will be much more successful. We did not get what we would have liked for it because we had to carry over negative equity but other than that we were happy with the deal. The salesman was very helpful and did what he could to get us the best deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sale!
by 11/08/2015on
I purchased a 2009 Ford Explorer. The sales man was amazing getting me into a safe and reliable vehicle that was within my budget. I would recommend Blaise Alexander Ford to anyone who is looking to purchase a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great
by 10/26/2015on
Our experience there was very good on purchasing my 2015 silverado they were very thorough on getting us financed and on the road the staff there was very helpful and friendly Thx again christan n blaise alexander
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Great Team
by 10/18/2015on
2014 Ford Focus We love Lewisburg Ford- the Salesman Owen was Awesome - honest and didn't try to sell us something we didn't need!! Finance Dept was Awesome! We always get our car serviced there! No matter what your concern is they listen never make you fell unimportant! Love how they treat their customers as family- even have an event coming up for us! Love Alexander Ford in Lewisburg!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
