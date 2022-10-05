Customer Reviews of L B Smith Ford Lincoln
Friendly, professional and helpful staff!
by 05/10/2022on
The staff are always so friendly, professional and helpful.
Professional Sevice
by 05/13/2022on
Premium service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Tires
by 05/04/2022on
Anthony the CSR does a great job and everything was done in a timely manner and correctly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consistent
by 05/01/2022on
Current times are tough for all business but LB Smith remains the same and committed to be thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend
by 04/27/2022on
Even though this dealer is 4+ hrs away I’ve purchased two Fords from them. I worked with Tracy in sales both times, he’s the real deal. Everyone was easy to work with and most importantly honest. Bob handled all the financial paperwork on this last purchase, great guy. Emily handled my post-sales paper work on my first purchase and was also a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Inspection
by 04/27/2022on
Quality of workmanship
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/24/2022on
The service advisers are excellent and The technicians took care of my vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 happy customer
by 04/23/2022on
I was able to get my car in quickly. They serviced it promptly and had me out of there in no time. Also, everyone there was very friendly and professional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience with LB Smith
by 04/23/2022on
I appreciated the extra time Tm Cavanaugh took to tell me my car insurance card was too old. I sent him a current copy. Also, I appreciated the calls to tell me what was wrong with the vehicle and when it was ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repaired Same Day, Engine Overheating
by 04/20/2022on
Mechanics found the problem and repaired the vehicle The overheat light was on and they were able to repair the vehicle the same day I called Also provided transportation to and from the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Waiting Room Observations
by 04/16/2022on
Having an appointment and being able to wait a reasonable amount of time for my vehicle to be serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A dealer that treats you like a local friend.
by 04/09/2022on
No surprises. Business as it should be. Good communication. I was in for service and had a very good experience as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LB Smith Ford
by 04/08/2022on
Every employee treats meet with respect. The service manager, the salesman, the cashier, the driver to bring me home. The treatment cannot be better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service
by 04/06/2022on
The service advisor kept me informed on the status of work "the works" being performed and was able to let me know what the cost would be to replace the APIM. He is also reaching out to Ford to hopefully have the work completed under the extended warranty recall notice for this part since we are lifelong Ford owners.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Inspection for my vehicle.
by 04/06/2022on
Everyone is very kind and take the time to explain the services needed. They are also very thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highest quality work and good communication.
by 04/01/2022on
High quality, thorough analysis and repair work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 04/01/2022on
Absolute professionalism from the call to set up the appointment, to updates on the status of repairs, to arranging transportation, to paying for services. As I mentioned to Hunter and the cashiers, Ford needs to clone LB Smith and require that all dealerships operate a la LB Smith!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent dealership!
by 03/31/2022on
Kent Bushey and the other professionals at LB Smith are among the best I have ever encountered. I have some experience in dealing with car dealerships since the new Ford I will be leasing is my 25th new car and my 10th Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome car buying experience!
by 03/28/2022on
In addition to the friendly and warm atmosphere, I felt that every one I worked with was fair, honest, and truly wanted to give me the best car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Review
by 03/27/2022on
Staff was great. But I can tell you I wasn’t happy to find out that I may have a head gasket leak. I’ve only had the car for about 6 months. So much for pre owned inspection. Not a happy buyer. Bring it in for a diagnostic next week. Looking forward to the inconvenience it’s going to cause me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 03/24/2022on
Convenient location
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
