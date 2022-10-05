Skip to main content
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022

L B Smith Ford Lincoln

L B Smith Ford Lincoln
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022
1100 Market St, Lemoyne, PA 17043
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of L B Smith Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(919)
Recommend: Yes (306) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly, professional and helpful staff!

by Beebs on 05/10/2022

The staff are always so friendly, professional and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional Sevice

by John on 05/13/2022

Premium service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

New Tires

by Jeff on 05/04/2022

Anthony the CSR does a great job and everything was done in a timely manner and correctly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Consistent

by Dean on 05/01/2022

Current times are tough for all business but LB Smith remains the same and committed to be thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommend

by John on 04/27/2022

Even though this dealer is 4+ hrs away I’ve purchased two Fords from them. I worked with Tracy in sales both times, he’s the real deal. Everyone was easy to work with and most importantly honest. Bob handled all the financial paperwork on this last purchase, great guy. Emily handled my post-sales paper work on my first purchase and was also a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Inspection

by Sandra on 04/27/2022

Quality of workmanship

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Rick on 04/24/2022

The service advisers are excellent and The technicians took care of my vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

1 happy customer

by Angela on 04/23/2022

I was able to get my car in quickly. They serviced it promptly and had me out of there in no time. Also, everyone there was very friendly and professional!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent experience with LB Smith

by Nancy on 04/23/2022

I appreciated the extra time Tm Cavanaugh took to tell me my car insurance card was too old. I sent him a current copy. Also, I appreciated the calls to tell me what was wrong with the vehicle and when it was ready.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repaired Same Day, Engine Overheating

by Janet on 04/20/2022

Mechanics found the problem and repaired the vehicle The overheat light was on and they were able to repair the vehicle the same day I called Also provided transportation to and from the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Waiting Room Observations

by Matthew on 04/16/2022

Having an appointment and being able to wait a reasonable amount of time for my vehicle to be serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A dealer that treats you like a local friend.

by Richard on 04/09/2022

No surprises. Business as it should be. Good communication. I was in for service and had a very good experience as always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

LB Smith Ford

by Dennis on 04/08/2022

Every employee treats meet with respect. The service manager, the salesman, the cashier, the driver to bring me home. The treatment cannot be better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer Service

by Sheryl on 04/06/2022

The service advisor kept me informed on the status of work "the works" being performed and was able to let me know what the cost would be to replace the APIM. He is also reaching out to Ford to hopefully have the work completed under the extended warranty recall notice for this part since we are lifelong Ford owners.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Inspection for my vehicle.

by Patricia on 04/06/2022

Everyone is very kind and take the time to explain the services needed. They are also very thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Highest quality work and good communication.

by Ronald on 04/01/2022

High quality, thorough analysis and repair work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by Nicholas_D on 04/01/2022

Absolute professionalism from the call to set up the appointment, to updates on the status of repairs, to arranging transportation, to paying for services. As I mentioned to Hunter and the cashiers, Ford needs to clone LB Smith and require that all dealerships operate a la LB Smith!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent dealership!

by Louis on 03/31/2022

Kent Bushey and the other professionals at LB Smith are among the best I have ever encountered. I have some experience in dealing with car dealerships since the new Ford I will be leasing is my 25th new car and my 10th Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome car buying experience!

by Don on 03/28/2022

In addition to the friendly and warm atmosphere, I felt that every one I worked with was fair, honest, and truly wanted to give me the best car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by Paul on 03/27/2022

Staff was great. But I can tell you I wasn’t happy to find out that I may have a head gasket leak. I’ve only had the car for about 6 months. So much for pre owned inspection. Not a happy buyer. Bring it in for a diagnostic next week. Looking forward to the inconvenience it’s going to cause me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied

by Timothy on 03/24/2022

Convenient location

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

