Customer Reviews of Steve Moyer Subaru
Moyer subaru
by 10/25/2021on
We like this dealership and have purchased over the years, 6 new outbacks. We find this car to meet all our needs and its comfortable.When we walk into that dealer we are greeted immediately and taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service, Good prices
by 05/01/2021on
My experience was excellent at Steve Moyer. I have purchased several cars from them in the past, and they always do right by the customer. This was my first time purchasing a brand new vehicle, and they helped me quickly decide between a new Subaru outback and forester. They were then quick to get me pricing within my budget, and walked me through every step of the way in a professional manor. Josh B. Is the guy to see when you want a vehicle, as his professionalism is boundless.
You definitely leave with exactly what you are looking for !
by 04/16/2021on
Josh the salesman was Very professional and friendly ! He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle and took his time making sure I got exactly what I was looking for ! They go above and behind to make their customers feel welcomed and comfortable !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best sales team
by 02/07/2021on
Best customer service and quality vehicle. I am so very impressed with the dealership. I did a lot of the communication through email ahead of time so I could make one trip and Chris was awesome in getting me information and pricing I was so happy with. I had a wonderful experience and got a great deal on my Subaru Outback. The finance guy was awesome explaining ever detail to me also. Thank you both !!!!
USED to hate buying a car
by 12/31/2020on
Steve Moyer Subaru, Joe Pritz our salesman, and the whole financial and management staff made purchasing a new Outback the nicest car buying experience we had in decades. Joe helped us determine our actual, real world needs and did not attempt to sell us a vehicle with options we would never need or use just to boost any profits or commissions. A bonus was when Andrea took all the time that we needed to familiarize us with our new Outback.
Great Staff and Great Experience
by 11/06/2020on
I had been car shopping for a very long time and had even extended the lease on my previous vehicle due to COVID restrictions. I had terrible experiences at other dealerships when it came to the negotiation phase and even had a few bait and switch attempts. I checked in with Moyer Subaru on a whim, as I'd always wanted a Subaru but never settled on one. I showed up and spoke to Mark about lease and buy options on a 2021 Outback. He provided good info and within a bit I was offered a deal that I couldn't say no to. Within a few weeks my car arrived and picking it up was easy and there were no surprises in any of the paperwork and everything was exactly as we had discussed. To finally find a place willing to listen to my needs and be willing to work with me was a huge load off my back, especially after so many negative experiences elsewhere. Thank you!
Steve Moyer Subaru
by 03/19/2020on
Professional yet friendly and welcoming staff- great service overall!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good enough
by 02/03/2020on
The service reps were very friendly. Went through the express service and that’s what I got. They really didn’t seem to care why I was really there. Had them change my wiper and I swear they used the same ones, because when it rains it’s the same thing I went on for.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ruby red pearl
by 01/18/2020on
Friendly, courteous professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Place to Purchase your Subaru
by 03/09/2019on
Best car buying experience possible. Chris and Nat made the entire process not only easy, but fun. Nat was sincere and had great communication with us throughout the entire process. I have always had excellent experiences with the service department in the past as well. I absolutely love my new purchase and would only consider Steve Moyer in the future. Thank you to everyone who helped me with the new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Steve Moyer Subaru body shop
by 01/16/2019on
Overall, very good. Repairs for no-fault accident damage where the at fault party has no insurance and so I was out my deductible and for rental car. They gave me a very low daily rate and did not charge me for the weekend since they were not open on Saturday for me to get my car. Repairs were excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Value & Walk In Service
by 10/31/2018on
Service performed was very satisfactory and within time frame promised. Nice waiting area and snacks. Free car wash too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Steve Moyer Subaru
by 08/21/2018on
Satisfactory.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Inspection
by 08/20/2018on
Was very unsatisfied this time..outrageous labor costs for simple service..didn't listen to my requests.never checked brakes or rated for inspection..charged 51 dollars to drive my car to reset a simple warming light on dash....ridiculous
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Steve Moyer Subaru Rocks!
by 07/12/2018on
Professional, courteous, clean service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They go above and beyond
by 01/03/2018on
I have been taking my cars to Steve Moyer Subaru for years. When I decided to get my newest Subaru I was able to buy an extended warranty and the people at Steve Moyer Subaru are great to me even though most of the work they do for me is under warranty. I love my Subarus and it is nice to bring my cars to a dealership that treats me with respect. They give me a complimentary loaner car when I need it and they are cool enough to let me into the shop to talk with the master technicians who work on my cars. Great place to have your cars maintained or repaired. Good people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't Look Back - Your're Not Headed That Way!
by 03/15/2017on
The following review constitutes my opinion based on my (and my familiy's) experience here: Early last year I was helping my sister purchase a new AWD-equipped car to deal with snow on long commutes. Saw Subaru new car incentives advertised and called ahead to make arrangements. Here's how it went down: 1. Advertised prices were not even remotely honored. Not sure how you folks manage to look your customers in the eye. Especially the old German sales guy with the beat up face (John was it?). Wow he was useless. The manager (short round one) he kept running back to like some sort of unhappy child was almost equivalently useless. (For reference sis's credit score is over 800). These two [non-permissible content removed] would have been better off flipping whoppers down the street. 2. Extremely low offer on used car trade in. It was ridiculous and insulting. Could not even begin to take it seriously. 3. No customer service skills or attempts with dialogue that bordered on plain rude.. These fine folks acted like me and my family were some sort of annoying burden to them though it''s people like us that keep these people employed. The demeanor appeared generally dismissive and apathetic. This was perhaps the most offensive part. 4. New car selection was quite limited on top of it and the location was not comfortable. Rather cluttered and stuffy. This took place early 2016 and I am a busy man. This experience was so terrible, I am compelled to leave a review this far off. I can't make this up. If this was the only car dealership around I would elect walking to work. In resolution we obviously got out of there quickly before wasting anymore of our precious time. We all work hard much like anyone else and did not see any value in pursuing any business here. The next day my sister was driving a brand new SUV home from a dealer down the road. The people at the other place bent over backwards to make her feel important and valued - and that her hard earned money was being spent on a purchase of value. She got a great deal. Even her trade in got 3.5x more than the offer here, and she is happy as a clam. In fact, the service at the other place was so stellar that my mother unexpectedly bought another SUV from them about a month later. I will likely be buying one to from the other place some time in the spring. In short, you guys really cost yourselves some good business from a good, hard-working family. Please do not bother with any reconciliation messages as your damage has been more than done/ Lost this business forever. Again, just my opinion, based on prior experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Epitome of Incompetence
by 02/28/2017on
The body department of Steve Moyer Subaru managed to get every detail of service wrong. I was referred to this shop by a colleague. The estimator, who I surprisingly just found out is the Body Shop Manager, took pictures of the body damage on my 2008 Mini Clubman. When I explained that the headlight and wiper reservoir were both damaged, he said he would make note of it and repair them. Scheduling a repair for the minor fender and hood damage was over two months out. The repair was to take three to four days. I dropped my car off on the scheduled day of Feb. 13. On The 16th, I received a call saying that they did not even look at my car yet, but would try to get me in real soon and I should have my car back the next Wednesday. I called that Wednesday and it still was not done. The next day, I get a call saying the car is ready to be picked up. Now fully aware of there incompetence, I ask if the headlight and washer reservoir were repaired. The body manager had no idea and had to go check. The reservoir was not repaired, but he said they would order it and put it in the next day, first thing. When asked about the headlight, the body shop manager gave a half-hearted answer yes which I did not believe. Friday, the car was still not ready, but he said it would be done and I can stop by Monday to pick it up. Monday, today, I get dropped off to pick up the car, which is washed and waxed in the lot. Body shop manager says that they did not get the reservoir in and I can maybe pick the car up tomorrow. He said he called me 15 minutes before I arrived, but when I checked my phone there is no message. He tells the receptionist to put me in one of their loaner cars, because he clearly does not know how to deal with his own failure. I tell them that I don't want one of their cars and to give me my car back and I would put the reservoir in myself. Miraculously, the body manager comes back with the part that he said did not come in and gives it to me. I pay and take my car. The body work they did was shoddy. The paint had many dimples in it. The ridge under the hood was rough and you can still feel the dents. The tolerances on the hood to bumper gaps were marginally acceptable at best, but that is being generous. They tried to buff out scratches in the headlight, but it is still all scratched up. The technician did not repair the headlight. They sort of propped it upwards. By the time I got home, it was pointed down again from hitting a bump. The bio on the webpage says the body manager has been employed here since 1973. Perhaps it's time for him to move on, because he certainly has no clue on what is going at the workplace he is supposedly managing. This place is an absolute embarrassment, with their lies and inability to say the words, "I apologize". They had my car for fifteen days for what should have been four at most, and they did not satisfy their commitments. Never again will I return to this mismanaged mess.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service refused warranty on Anti-lock brake Safety System
by 11/25/2016on
On November 11, 2016 I was denied ABS warranty service on my 2014 Imprezza. This warranty cost $1800.00 and is the best available from Subaru., The dealership refused to repair the Anti-lock brake safety system but they did repair a light switch and an axle clamp under warranty. They attempted to charge me $475 for the ABS repair and I walked away disgusted. To be fair, the Subaru mechanic and the Service advisor David Lengel were quality professionals and excellent communicators but once Service Manager Corey Yerger got involved things quickly deteriorated into a fierce argument. This loud argument was within earshot of at least 15 customers. There is no privacy in this dealership. I stood my ground against his variety of changing excuses and I continued to remind him that I had asked him 4 times to see his excuses in writing but he refused. He said he documented my car in the service record 'notes'. I now know that his excuses were not true and I wish to challenge his claims with Subaru Customer Service but I need the Service record and notes to do that. I have contacted the dealership 4 times seeking my Service record and notes but so far that has not happened. Using the Subaru mechanics accurate diagnosis, I purchased the part and repaired the car myself and all safety systems and everything else is working fine. Thank you, Subaru mechanic.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR A USED CAR - RUN ELSEWHERE!!!
by 10/02/2016on
My advice, if you are looking to purchase a used car - RUN ELSEWHERE! Hands down the WORST experience I have ever had while looking to purchase a used car. I spent the morning reviewing their used inventory and reading reviews about the dealership. Due to the low sticker prices, I decided to drive 45 minutes to get to this dealership. The old adage,"You get what you pay for", never rang truer. I called ahead and spoke with John Senick. He offered to be available for me as I had limited time. When I arrived he was helping another customer. He handed me off to a trainee and said he would be with me in 5-10 minutes. No problem. The trainee and I viewed the cars which were not detailed (not what I'm accustomed to). Then the test drives - each car we pulled out of the parking lot had obvious problems - terrible noises, heinous exhaust issues, bad brakes! I felt bad for Victoria because she had no explanation for how these cars made it past their 152 point inspection. THESE WERE SUPPOSED TO BE CERTIFIED CARS!!! When we explained to John (who was now an hour into the deal he was working when I came in) that things did not go well - he shrugged his shoulders and said, "Well what do you want me to do?" NO APOLOGIES, NO DEFENSE, NO - Let me get another salesperson to help you!!! Irritated, I asked to speak with a manager and got the worst of their customer service yet from Tim Stork. SAME TONE, SAME RESPONSE as his salesperson. Infuriated at this point, I chose to spend more time waiting to speak with his manager, Jon Schappell, who finally offered a half-concerned, apology. This company gets good reviews for new car purchases. Most of the negative reviews come from their USED car business. I should have listened to the negative reviews that morning and I hope that you do now. There are too many good dealerships to waste your time and money at this one.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Pleasantly Surprised!
by 09/30/2016on
I stopped by the Steve Moyer dealership yesterday morning just to look at the 2016 CrossTrek and to see if I would qualify for financing. Before I knew it, I was leaving in a new 2016 CrossTrek with a smile on my face! Chris Harvin met me at the door; this guy was on point. Answered my questions without the BS and made me feel comfortable. One thing led to another and he comes out of the office with a number I couldn't believe. I signed the paperwork with Mike Hiebler, another great guy who won't bog you down with BS. Both Chris and Mike hustled to meet my time deadline and really showed that they were sensitive to my schedule. When you go to the dealership, I would recommend you ask for Chris. He won't treat you like a sale - I didn't get that feeling from anyone there. I have nevernever had such a positive experience from a car dealership.
