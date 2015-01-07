1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased a 2006 Dodge Durango from this dealer. During pre-purchase I asked for a rough idea on repair of a couple rust bubbles, which I was willing to come back for an estimate from their body shop after purchase. When I returned the body shop insisted that my only option was to replace or I would have a big rust hole in my car in 6 months and would continue to have problems with it due to a known defect. The difference in the amount provided before and then after purchase was $2000! Meanwhile I had received a very sincere sounding letter from the VP quoting a portion: " our goal is your 100% satisfaction. If we have not completely satisfied you during your recent transaction, or if you have any questions feel free to contact me at ***-***-****." Having purchased many used cars in the past and having no problems I thought I would get this issue resolved going straight to the person who offered the help. Big mistake. Immediately into the conversation he had an attitude I could feel through the phone and he blatantly lied to me that he knew nothing about my complaint, yet in the same conversation he said he talked to my salesman about the issue contradicting himself. I became irate as customers often do when they know they are getting the shaft and of all people the VP hung up on me! Now that is some great customer service!!!!! Then my sales person called me later the conversation was totally unproductive. All that both of the people I dealt with did was keep trying to cover their behinds. NEITHER ever treated me with sincerity, or concern of any type and my issue remains open and I know that they still never actually asked what they could do to help me. If I could give a negative star rating I would! I will get the issue resolved one way or another, but it would have been nice to get at least some satisfaction, I am so disgusted now, that I am considering selling the vehicle so I do not get reminded of this horrible mess. They are so deceitful, that I do not trust their in house body shop to do an appropriate on any vehicle. Read more