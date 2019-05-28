Mike Piazza Honda
Customer Reviews of Mike Piazza Honda
Deceptive "Dealer Prep Fee"
by 05/28/2019on
Textbook bait and switch. Advertised a great price online, we show up in person to find there’s a non-negotiable $995 “dealer prep fee” on top of that price, listed no where on their website (even in the fine print). Our salesman even admitted they purposefully advertise lower price to show up in more searches online and that the “dealer prep fee” offsets that. Appreciate the honesty but stand by the price you advertise. All the stereotypes about used car salesmen apply here.
Do not trust a word they say in emails
by 12/30/2018on
I would not trust a word of what their internet and/or sales staff state in emails. They lure you into their dealership by making statements as "my manager can't work with you on price unless you come in" only to waste a customers time. I spent 3 hrs to visit this dealership only to find out that they have zero flexibility or at best will go down by a $100 of their asking price. Wish the internet sales staff were more transparent and honest.
Honda CRV putchase
by 11/27/2018on
Excellemt experience! Thank you to my Sales rep Paulette! she was the best!!
Number 1!
by 11/01/2018on
Earlier today I went to Mike Piazza Honda in Langhorne Pennsylvania and purchase my first ever Honda accord. After the test drive I fell in love with the ride the smell of my brand new Honda. Nothing like getting a new car! Keep up the good work guys!
Was in and out with a car....fast!
by 10/31/2018on
Love the look of the new Honda Civic, saw the Lease special on the Piazza website and noticed it expires TODAY...so I jumped on it....bought my last car there and worked with my old salesperson Jimmy....Jimmy remembered me and got me out of my old car and into a BRAND NEW CIVIC....Thanks Jimmy, you're the man! Great people and great place to buy a car!
Very Satisfied
by 10/27/2018on
Recently bought my Civic from here. Called in and spoke with Nick in the internet department. He was very helpful and made sure that the Blue EX they had on the lot was still available before I came by. Ended up working with a man named Scott who was able to get me into the car and I have to say I couln't be happier with my purchase. Would absolutely recommend.
Happy customer
by 10/18/2018on
I called the dealership before coming in regarding a cr-v they had on their lot. I spoke with Amber who very pleasant and nice. She made sure the vehicle was available and ready when I arrived. I met with Mike in the pre-owned department and went on a test drive with a salesmen named Nick. Nick was very helpful and patient with me. I loved the car, the customer service I received from the dealership I loved even more. Don't waste your time going anywhere else.
Pleasant Surprise
by 10/18/2018on
Car shopping is usually very stressful and challenging for me but Mike Piazza made the process effortless. They contacted me quickly after I showed interested in a new Honda Accord and scheduled me and appointment just via email. When I arrived the salesmen Hugh greeted me and showed me what they had in stock. I selected a vehicle and after filling out some paperwork I left with it the same day! Hugh was efficient and extremely helpful! Check out this dealership!
Amazing Experience
by 06/28/2018on
I'm always a little nervous about car shopping. I always fear getting ripped off by a shark salesman. But I always feel confident when shopping here.. There is 0 pressure , and they really take the time to make sure I am comfortable, and they even have a price guarantee. All in all, I highly recommend Mike Piazza Honda to anyone that wants a great day with no sales pressure!!
great customer service
by 08/16/2015on
This was the second experience for me there, I traded my 2007 Honda civic for 2015 Honda civic. The sales manger Vince Brown was very patient with me to make sure I got exactly what I wanted. Spent a good amount of time there but left very happy andsatisfiedd. I would definitely recommend this place to anyone, I wouldn't shop anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
honest people, great deal
by 08/07/2015on
We were very pleased with everyone we dealt with at Piazza, which was everyone from Internet Sales to the Sales Manager and Finance. They offered a much better price than competitors and were able to find just the car we wanted as all the dealerships were finishing out their 2015 inventory. They were not pushy, but definitely wanted to make a deal good enough for our business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
High Marks!
by 05/25/2015on
This is the second SUV we've purchased from Mike Piazza Honda. Our Sales Rep, Allan Brace, was "no pressure" and extremely knowledgeable. Went in late Saturday afternoon and drove away with our new vehicle early Saturday evening. Allan answered all of our questions....prior to the purchase and in the vehicle after it had been prepped for us to drive away. I know I always "leave money on the table," but the price seemed fair to me, so we made the deal. I would highly recommend Mr. Brace and Mike Piazza Honda if you are seeking a Honda product. My wife and I were extremely pleased with the experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive purchasing experience
by 05/16/2015on
We recently (end of April) purchased a new Honda Accord LX and had a very positive experience at Mike Piazza Honda (in addition to getting a great car). All of the sales and financing associates were courteous and helpful, and generous with their time. The salesman assisted both my wife and I with separate test drives, exhibited good knowledge of the vehicle (as well as a potential alternate one), and was a fair negotiator. The finance team answered all of our questions and turned around our loan application documentation in a timely manner. I feel we got an excellent new car at a good price. The overall experience was a relatively low-stress one. Will return to them for future vehicle needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience
by 04/30/2015on
By far the best experience I have had buying a car. Friendly staff, respected the value of my time. Payment was lower than quoted. Although not the closest to me, this is my Honda dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience at Mike Piazza Honda
by 03/09/2015on
I was very satisfied, with the professional service i received from Eric, at Mike Piazza Honda. All business was straight forward, and i am very happy with my new car. I feel like a got a good honest deal. thanks bob
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Ne Car Purchase
by 02/20/2015on
Great sales department no pressure put on buyer. Sales person spent a lot of time with me answering all my concerns and questions. Easiest car purchase ever made.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer
by 12/23/2014on
Purchased a 2014 Accord. The sales people were extremely courteous. Very nice buying experience.
5-star Review!!
by 11/06/2014on
I just bought a 2006 Acura TL from Mike Piazza Honda. I dealt with Gene the Used Car Manager. Marty, a sales consultant and Phil, the finance manager - everybody was so helpful and I walked out with the car I am in love with in less than 4 hours. I absolutely am in love and pleased with the entire process. I am so happy I chose Mike Piazza Honda!!
Excellent Sales
by 08/21/2014on
Eric was awesome the entire time we were looking for a Civic Si. He event went and got the car for me and only a couple hours later I was driving it away. Great experience and loved working the whole time with Eric!
Wonderful Sales Experience!!
by 06/09/2014on
I would like to thank everyone at Mike Piazza Honda for such a great buying experience. The purchase of my Odyssey was the best car purchase I have ever had. Al was nothing short of amazingly patient and attentive with us during the whole process. I have received a couple follow up phone calls from the team at Piazza and it really makes me feel good that everyone is so nice. I truly felt that I wasn't just any customer, but a special one. I purchased a car from a local Nissan dealer, and I didn't have any where near as good of a experience as this one. Thank you so much for being a great team and I absolutely love my new car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Rude and Sneaky
by 11/17/2013on
My fiancé and I took my mother Honda Accord shopping the last week of August 2013. My mother never owned a new car and is on a very modest fixed income. We ultimately ended up at the Mike Piazza dealership in Langhorne, PA. The salesman was very nice and listened, so we felt comfortable, and thought that this would be a terrific first experience for her. They were also working with us as far as other dealer quotes that we received, so we ultimately decided to purchase the vehicle from them. The day of the test drive, we decided to purchase the vehicle. Unfortunately, the new vehicle that my mother test drove had some scratches, so we had to wait for a similar vehicle which was on their lot, but had not been inspected, and needless to say, they were in no rush to inspect and deliver the vehicle that day. Therefore, the next possible day that we could get there for delivery was the following Saturday. Next thing we knew, the Business Manager, Diane S, came over to our table and insisted in an ignorantly authoritative manner that we HAVE to be there at such and such a time, because she was very busy the day of delivery. That should have been our first clue to leave. Nevertheless, I called the dealership that week and told the sales manager when it would be convenient for us to be there, and to make those arrangements, which he did. My fiancé could not make it the day of delivery - too bad because she is consumer savvy, so I ventured up there with my mother. Unfortunately, after I thought that all of the paperwork was complete, I made the mistake of leaving my senior mother alone for five minutes: only to realize a few days later that my mother was up-sold a $700 protection package, which in my opinion is unnecessary. That [non-permissible content removed] was the Title Clerk, Janet M. A title clerk up-selling??? I was livid! Now, I know that my mother is a grown woman capable of making her own decisions, but to be that sneaky to wait until I left the table??? Seems like she waited for me to leave, knowing that I would decline, and swooped in as if she were hunting prey, taking a chance that my Mother would approve. Now mind you that my mother is on an extremely fixed income, and the agreed upon price was acceptable and affordable for her. I find this tactic completely UNACCEPTABLE! After I calmed down from my anger, I called the dealership and spoke with the General Manager, Joe G, and told him what I thought of their sneaky sales tactic. He basically told me to [non-permissible content removed] myself in not so many words, proceeded by, "the sales contract was between the dealership and my mother." I was appalled! My only recourse is to share our experience with the public, so you can proceed with caution. However, unbeknownst to us the delivery team were a bunch of [non-permissible content removed]! In the olden days, the Salesman generally delivered the vehicle, and the Finance Manager tried to sell you an extended warranty, so you didn't have to worry about three additional people attacking you from all fronts, to sell you things you don't need. I hope this helps anyone in the market for a Honda Accord or any vehicle for that matter. And please, do not leave your Senior parent alone for two seconds during the buying process. P.S. I'm not trying to be mean, but if you go onto the website to "meet the staff" they are a motley crew! They were also the rudest and most disrespectful bunch, with the exception of the salesman, and they treated you, the buyer, as if they were doing you a favor!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments