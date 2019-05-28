1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My fiancé and I took my mother Honda Accord shopping the last week of August 2013. My mother never owned a new car and is on a very modest fixed income. We ultimately ended up at the Mike Piazza dealership in Langhorne, PA. The salesman was very nice and listened, so we felt comfortable, and thought that this would be a terrific first experience for her. They were also working with us as far as other dealer quotes that we received, so we ultimately decided to purchase the vehicle from them. The day of the test drive, we decided to purchase the vehicle. Unfortunately, the new vehicle that my mother test drove had some scratches, so we had to wait for a similar vehicle which was on their lot, but had not been inspected, and needless to say, they were in no rush to inspect and deliver the vehicle that day. Therefore, the next possible day that we could get there for delivery was the following Saturday. Next thing we knew, the Business Manager, Diane S, came over to our table and insisted in an ignorantly authoritative manner that we HAVE to be there at such and such a time, because she was very busy the day of delivery. That should have been our first clue to leave. Nevertheless, I called the dealership that week and told the sales manager when it would be convenient for us to be there, and to make those arrangements, which he did. My fiancé could not make it the day of delivery - too bad because she is consumer savvy, so I ventured up there with my mother. Unfortunately, after I thought that all of the paperwork was complete, I made the mistake of leaving my senior mother alone for five minutes: only to realize a few days later that my mother was up-sold a $700 protection package, which in my opinion is unnecessary. That [non-permissible content removed] was the Title Clerk, Janet M. A title clerk up-selling??? I was livid! Now, I know that my mother is a grown woman capable of making her own decisions, but to be that sneaky to wait until I left the table??? Seems like she waited for me to leave, knowing that I would decline, and swooped in as if she were hunting prey, taking a chance that my Mother would approve. Now mind you that my mother is on an extremely fixed income, and the agreed upon price was acceptable and affordable for her. I find this tactic completely UNACCEPTABLE! After I calmed down from my anger, I called the dealership and spoke with the General Manager, Joe G, and told him what I thought of their sneaky sales tactic. He basically told me to [non-permissible content removed] myself in not so many words, proceeded by, "the sales contract was between the dealership and my mother." I was appalled! My only recourse is to share our experience with the public, so you can proceed with caution. However, unbeknownst to us the delivery team were a bunch of [non-permissible content removed]! In the olden days, the Salesman generally delivered the vehicle, and the Finance Manager tried to sell you an extended warranty, so you didn't have to worry about three additional people attacking you from all fronts, to sell you things you don't need. I hope this helps anyone in the market for a Honda Accord or any vehicle for that matter. And please, do not leave your Senior parent alone for two seconds during the buying process. P.S. I'm not trying to be mean, but if you go onto the website to "meet the staff" they are a motley crew! They were also the rudest and most disrespectful bunch, with the exception of the salesman, and they treated you, the buyer, as if they were doing you a favor! Read more