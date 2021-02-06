1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The certified pre-owned vehicle I purchased in July 23-24, 2020 should be classified as used, not certified. I waited about 5 weeks from the time I purchased from Davis Acura in Langhorne, PA for them to rectify the situation but they have not. Every aspect of my car buying experience from Davis Acura was/is awful. I had issues with the finance department with administrative errors on the paperwork & form auto-signed with my name that I did not sign but my name has the same signature as the sales manager, missing cargo privacy cover, missing manual/booklet & being low-balled by the dealership on the Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Trade-in Offer by $2,000 if I bought a CPO from Davis Acura. As of today, I have not received my permanent tags (temp tags expire in about two weeks). In the time of the coronavirus, some of the personnel that worked there were not wearing masks & no one said anything when customers in the waiting room were not wearing them either Two weeks of communication with the dealership was lost when I was told that the body repair/paint shop guy was “on vacation” for two weeks & that the work could only be completed on a Friday (Pure BS & the dealership is stalling). It was during this time that I made an appointment to have my new purchase checked out & due to COVID-19; the next available appointment wasn’t until mid-August. This was my first experience with buying a CPO & it was not out of the ordinary for me to pay $195 to have my automotive repair shop of 20 years do their own 83-point detailed inspection (different than the state inspection) as they did for a used car I bought in 2012. Certified cars sell for about 10% more than “used” and provides extra warranties and assurances that I was getting my first Acura in exceptional condition as the owner of Lexus’ for 15 years. Local auto shop 8-page report showed evidence of rear tire wear & alignment needed & previous accident damage to rear bumper, right front door, left side doors, left rear quarter panel & left front fender & at least 50% of SUV repainted, dirt underneath the paint. The misalignment of the lift gate door is the biggest telltale visible sign if the truth behind the vehicle being repainted & 3rd row airbag loose cover & exposed. Was the original airbag deployed from an accident? Is it a replacement airbag? Left rear door chrome handle was also replaced by dealership. Even for hail damage, a vehicle can be painted but it would not get “certified” status. I immediately told the sales associate, sales manager & general manager by text & email but got no response. After 3 days, I reached out to the dealership owner& he responded back by email that a vehicle would not have been sold as CPO but used based upon what I had conveyed. He did try to discount & refute the findings of independent inspection done by a respectable and highly customer satisfaction rated family owned business for over 30 years. It’s becoming clearer each day & telltale signs immerging that the person who returned this car off of a 3 year lease in June 2020 was in an accident that went unreported (i.e. no police accident report, no insurance claims by any parties involved in the accident, paid cash to make repairs at an automotive body shop where none of the accident shows up on Carfax report as one owner, no accident vehicle). I do not want the car and I do not feel safe driving it. The vehicle was recently inspected by a certified Acura dealership body shop almost 1 week ago & the report only indicated the vehicle was painted over the areas that I addressed He did say that it in the 21 years of doing this kind of work that this was “a damn good paint job” & that there was not structure or frame damage. He did close or put back in place the third row air bag compartment. He said that the airbag compartment probably came loosened when the car parts were taken off the frame during the repaint job. He also asked me if I wanted him to repair & “level” the lift gate door and I said no. The misalignment of the lift gate door is the biggest telltale visible sign if the truth behind the vehicle being repainted is not visible to the naked eye of the buyer or certified ACURA dealership body shop. Why is the lift gate trunk door misaligned if it wasn’t in an accident? If the lift gate trunk door is misaligned, why was the vehicle sold as certified? I have several pictures and independent repair shop report. There is an active complaint/case on file with Acura Client Care & was told by the Acura Client Care Specialist that this is an inventory matter & that the dealership owner will call me to address my concerns. I have asked the Acura Client Care Specialist to have the dealership owner call me on two occasions since the certified Acura body shop inspection report was done almost a week ago & I have yet to hear from him. On a minor note, I also informed the dealership owner know for the record of my bad experience(s) & the following problems with (in) his departments: Security: A personal laptop computer went missing from my possession either from the hotel I stayed in or left in the backseat or trunk area of my 2009 Lexus RX 350 when I was transitioning to the vehicle while on the dealership premises. I sat in the car after leaving the hotel for about 3 hours at the dealership during pandemic & afternoon thunderstorm/rain. I also stayed in car because during coronavirus some staff and more patrons were not wearing masks. Note a police report was filed in two counties for the record & to be on alert at local pawn shops or in review of pawn shop inventory registers. Financing #1: The Kelly Blue Book value based on my VIN & other pertinent questions about the vehicle condition was not accepted by their used car personnel. I received $2,000 less than the KBB Instant Cash offer & I wrote a check for the difference. I also received a survey from KBB & I addressed my dismay about my trade-in experience in by phone. Financing #2: Forms have typos and incorrect contact info that asked about and changes were handwritten and never corrected/reissued by Finance Manager (Ms. Rebecca) late in the evening or after closing on July 23, 2020. I have yet to receive my permanent tags, 60 day temp tags expiring in two weeks. Acura Certified 182-Point Inspection Checklist: The dealer management acknowledgement form was not signed by me & someone else signed my name on the document. Problems with check listed items #5, #6 & #76 the cargo privacy cover was missing & the lining hinge cargo tray if it was standard versus a post purchase Acura accessory. It was also notes on the description of service & parts document, #13 a replacement of the L/F Door Chrome Sash because it was broken with no explanation as to how by Tech. I was told that the car bumper was “painted” & I was under the Impression that it needed “touch up” in some areas with minor scratches on chips down to the black base molding. I reported to sales person one hour after leaving the dealership in the rain & making a pit stop that at highway speed there was a rattling sound & I informed him about the paint chips. Read more