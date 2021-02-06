Customer Reviews of Davis Acura
Great Experience top to bottom
by 06/02/2021on
Our salesman, Ken McDaniel was fantastic today while purchasing a vehicle for my wife. He was patient, prompt, and really wanted to help us get a deal done. It will be a pleasure if Ken is the only salesman we have the pleasure to deal with for our future vehicle needs. I also can not say enough about his general sales manager, Ed Riley. Ed was very personable and it truly came from a sincere place. The entire process was great from beginning to end and, since it was such a joy dealing with Ken and Ed, I will be returning in a few days so I can buy a new car for myself. It was a great experience at Davis Acura, far better than the others we've dealt with recently.
Ken is a great guy
by 11/10/2020on
No pressure to buy a man of his word did not buy at first but held the 2015 Kia on my word just a great place to buy took his time with me and was there to the end what more could you ask what more can you ask for thank you Al
CPO SUV purchased is not CPO but used
by 09/04/2020on
The certified pre-owned vehicle I purchased in July 23-24, 2020 should be classified as used, not certified. I waited about 5 weeks from the time I purchased from Davis Acura in Langhorne, PA for them to rectify the situation but they have not. Every aspect of my car buying experience from Davis Acura was/is awful. I had issues with the finance department with administrative errors on the paperwork & form auto-signed with my name that I did not sign but my name has the same signature as the sales manager, missing cargo privacy cover, missing manual/booklet & being low-balled by the dealership on the Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Trade-in Offer by $2,000 if I bought a CPO from Davis Acura. As of today, I have not received my permanent tags (temp tags expire in about two weeks). In the time of the coronavirus, some of the personnel that worked there were not wearing masks & no one said anything when customers in the waiting room were not wearing them either Two weeks of communication with the dealership was lost when I was told that the body repair/paint shop guy was “on vacation” for two weeks & that the work could only be completed on a Friday (Pure BS & the dealership is stalling). It was during this time that I made an appointment to have my new purchase checked out & due to COVID-19; the next available appointment wasn’t until mid-August. This was my first experience with buying a CPO & it was not out of the ordinary for me to pay $195 to have my automotive repair shop of 20 years do their own 83-point detailed inspection (different than the state inspection) as they did for a used car I bought in 2012. Certified cars sell for about 10% more than “used” and provides extra warranties and assurances that I was getting my first Acura in exceptional condition as the owner of Lexus’ for 15 years. Local auto shop 8-page report showed evidence of rear tire wear & alignment needed & previous accident damage to rear bumper, right front door, left side doors, left rear quarter panel & left front fender & at least 50% of SUV repainted, dirt underneath the paint. The misalignment of the lift gate door is the biggest telltale visible sign if the truth behind the vehicle being repainted & 3rd row airbag loose cover & exposed. Was the original airbag deployed from an accident? Is it a replacement airbag? Left rear door chrome handle was also replaced by dealership. Even for hail damage, a vehicle can be painted but it would not get “certified” status. I immediately told the sales associate, sales manager & general manager by text & email but got no response. After 3 days, I reached out to the dealership owner& he responded back by email that a vehicle would not have been sold as CPO but used based upon what I had conveyed. He did try to discount & refute the findings of independent inspection done by a respectable and highly customer satisfaction rated family owned business for over 30 years. It’s becoming clearer each day & telltale signs immerging that the person who returned this car off of a 3 year lease in June 2020 was in an accident that went unreported (i.e. no police accident report, no insurance claims by any parties involved in the accident, paid cash to make repairs at an automotive body shop where none of the accident shows up on Carfax report as one owner, no accident vehicle). I do not want the car and I do not feel safe driving it. The vehicle was recently inspected by a certified Acura dealership body shop almost 1 week ago & the report only indicated the vehicle was painted over the areas that I addressed He did say that it in the 21 years of doing this kind of work that this was “a damn good paint job” & that there was not structure or frame damage. He did close or put back in place the third row air bag compartment. He said that the airbag compartment probably came loosened when the car parts were taken off the frame during the repaint job. He also asked me if I wanted him to repair & “level” the lift gate door and I said no. The misalignment of the lift gate door is the biggest telltale visible sign if the truth behind the vehicle being repainted is not visible to the naked eye of the buyer or certified ACURA dealership body shop. Why is the lift gate trunk door misaligned if it wasn’t in an accident? If the lift gate trunk door is misaligned, why was the vehicle sold as certified? I have several pictures and independent repair shop report. There is an active complaint/case on file with Acura Client Care & was told by the Acura Client Care Specialist that this is an inventory matter & that the dealership owner will call me to address my concerns. I have asked the Acura Client Care Specialist to have the dealership owner call me on two occasions since the certified Acura body shop inspection report was done almost a week ago & I have yet to hear from him. On a minor note, I also informed the dealership owner know for the record of my bad experience(s) & the following problems with (in) his departments: Security: A personal laptop computer went missing from my possession either from the hotel I stayed in or left in the backseat or trunk area of my 2009 Lexus RX 350 when I was transitioning to the vehicle while on the dealership premises. I sat in the car after leaving the hotel for about 3 hours at the dealership during pandemic & afternoon thunderstorm/rain. I also stayed in car because during coronavirus some staff and more patrons were not wearing masks. Note a police report was filed in two counties for the record & to be on alert at local pawn shops or in review of pawn shop inventory registers. Financing #1: The Kelly Blue Book value based on my VIN & other pertinent questions about the vehicle condition was not accepted by their used car personnel. I received $2,000 less than the KBB Instant Cash offer & I wrote a check for the difference. I also received a survey from KBB & I addressed my dismay about my trade-in experience in by phone. Financing #2: Forms have typos and incorrect contact info that asked about and changes were handwritten and never corrected/reissued by Finance Manager (Ms. Rebecca) late in the evening or after closing on July 23, 2020. I have yet to receive my permanent tags, 60 day temp tags expiring in two weeks. Acura Certified 182-Point Inspection Checklist: The dealer management acknowledgement form was not signed by me & someone else signed my name on the document. Problems with check listed items #5, #6 & #76 the cargo privacy cover was missing & the lining hinge cargo tray if it was standard versus a post purchase Acura accessory. It was also notes on the description of service & parts document, #13 a replacement of the L/F Door Chrome Sash because it was broken with no explanation as to how by Tech. I was told that the car bumper was “painted” & I was under the Impression that it needed “touch up” in some areas with minor scratches on chips down to the black base molding. I reported to sales person one hour after leaving the dealership in the rain & making a pit stop that at highway speed there was a rattling sound & I informed him about the paint chips.
What's my name again?
by 09/02/2020on
Davis Acura will forget your name once you make your purchase. We purchased a vehicle and told three people the day of purchase we wanted floor mats. We have also had to follow up, since no one has called us, leaving voicemails for our salesperson and a sales manager. I guess Kamel and Ron really don't care about us anymore since they got what they wanted... a car sale during a pandemic. Shame too since we were fairly happy with the dealer until we have been waiting so long for something as minor as floor mats. Pretty dumb IMO.
Pleasurable Experience
by 07/31/2020on
Thanks to Tim at Davis Acura i am the proud owner of a 2018 Acura RDX. Tim was very helpful, professional, honest and easy to work with. It’s very easy to give Tim a 5 Star Rating and a strong recommendation to visit him at Davis Acura. Charles
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent dealership!
by 10/15/2019on
I am completely happy with my new TLX and the outstanding service I’ve come to expect from Davis Acura! Joe Torpey really put a lot of effort into making sure that I got the best deal possible and Mario Echevarria handled my paperwork with precision and got me on the road very quickly! This is my third vehicle purchased or leased with Davis Acura and I don’t see any reason to shop for a car or take it for maintenance anywhere else!
Best Car Buying Experience
by 06/17/2019on
Ed and Rich gave me an excellent deal on my new TLX! Mike in Service is also great to deal with. Thank you Team Davis for making everything so easy for me!
Don't honor promises; get everything in writing
by 02/16/2019on
My friend, who does not have good English skills, bought a used car at Davis in late December 2018. During the price negotiation, which was painful, the salesman (Jack Grimes) was chastising her for the price she offered, which was all she could afford on her salary. During the negotiations, she was going to take a more exhaustive look at the car and was considering having an outside garage look at it, when Jack Grimes said she shouldn't worry. The car came with a 90 day guarantee. Based on the guarantee, she bought the car when the dealership finally met her price. Two weeks later the window regulator broke. She took the car in to have it fixed as part of the warranty. The service department said the cost would be $600 and that sales had to approve the work, if it was covered under warranty. Calls to the Jack Grimes went unanswered. Eventually, the sale manager (John Roche) returned a call and said the warranty covered only the drive train. He said my friend signed a form that the warrant was for drive train only (she didn't), and sent me a copy of the windshield warranty, with "drive train only" written on it. The window sticker was not from her car. It had the wrong VIN, and does not match the one that came with the car, which does not specify anything about the warranty. She has only the salesman's word that the car was covered for 90 days. Calls to the the customer relations manager (Christina Hecht) remain unreturned after 4 days.
Experience of purchasing a Acura car
by 01/18/2019on
January 18, 2019 - I wanted to say that my purchasing/buying experience I had with Davis Acura, was good and professional. I especially liked working with John Roche. He is an excellent employee, and cares for his customers/clients. If he has to, he'll go the extra mile to accommodate the customer. I myself, like a business/dealership that adheres to customer service, and the proper skill sets for handling this. The quality of strong principles, experience, and integrity in my view, goes a long way with doing this. Davis Acura should be thrilled that John is working for them! Tim Eberhardt was very professional and even on his day off, came into the dealership to help me out which says a lot about him. Frank
Purchased 2015 Honda Civic
by 01/02/2019on
Tim from davis was very helpful in the sale of the car, agreeing to deliver the car to a closer point the next day. Thank you Tim, i greatly appreciate your help.
GREAT STAFF
by 12/14/2018on
The staff at Davis Acura are very friendly and helpful especially my salesman Jack Grimes. He was very patient and accomodating, he provided a pleasant experience in me buying my first car. Thank you for your guidance and kindness.
Great Financing
by 09/16/2018on
Mario was extremely patient with us while buying our car. He was very knowledgeable and answered all of our questions. He never made us feel as though we were wasting his time. I just want to say thank you for a really nice experience.
Friendly Dealership
by 09/16/2018on
My husband and I drove from Delaware County to this friendly dealership. Rob Carcione was kind, considerate and knowledgeable and gave us the best price with no haggling. He explained everything to us and answered all of our questions. It was a pleasurable experience dealing with everyone at this dealership. Not like the experience we had at a Main Line dealership.
Great experience
by 08/25/2018on
Jack Grimes was so great the first time that I returned and purchased another car from him. He is simply amazing and make you feel at ease. He is very knowledgeable and goes the extra mile to help making the transaction as smooth as possible.
Jack Grimes is simply the best
by 03/06/2018on
When it comes to professionalism, accountability and knowledge... Jack Grimes is your guy. He made me feel like family and made the transaction smooth and comfortable. Ill definitly purchase another vehicle from him in the future.
Amazing Experience!!!
by 12/11/2017on
My experience with Davis Acura was by far one of the best customer services experienced. I did not anticipate getting a car so soon, but with the help of Ken our consultant we were able to find a car and purchase it with confidence. We will definitely be recommending Davis Acura to friends and family !
Oil Change
by 02/06/2017on
I went to get a synthetic oil change for my 2016 Acura ILX I leased this past April. After the service was complete, I was very unhappy with the price. I was under the impression the cost of the service was much lower than I was charged. Immediately, Bob looked into where the misunderstanding could have came from. He made sure that I was taken care of, as well as the price. He went out of his way to ensure that I was happy and treated me like a valuable Acura customer. Because of his kindness and excellent customer service, I will always go back to Acura to get my oil changed. He is an asset to the dealership and I hope he is treated that way.
Nice Car Buying Experience
by 01/03/2017on
I had stopped by other dealerships but immediately noticed the difference at Davis. Employees were laughing and joking with each other. That pleasantness was extended to customers as I found no pressure, just knowledgeable staff wanting to find what I needed. Taylor was energetic and gracious and Ed made making a decision with Davis easy. Just a sincere comment to contact them if they could be of help - no pestering phone calls, easy paperwork. So glad I decided to get our next vehicle here.
finance used car
by 06/21/2015on
i was there on 06/20/15 to finance a2010 toyota avalon the car had damage to the rear bumper i asked the sales person to ask the manager if they would fix the bumper he i would have to finance it first and then they would fix it thats sucks i thought company was trying to sell cars not try to play games this is not the way to conduct business i thought they were in the business of selling cars sales i could finance the car and they would have me come back and replace the bumper at later date that really sucks why should i have to do that if i am paying 17000 for a car this should never happen maybe because they are so big the company dont car how can you treat a customer like that to me its not good business.
Used Truck purchase
by 05/08/2014on
I purchased a preowned Suburban from this store and had a good experience. The price on the truck was better than anyone else around me. I am very satisfied with the dealer. Everyone I dealt with from the Sales person to the Finance Manager was very nice. Was in and out in no time. Easy paperwork process.
Crashed my car during service - twice
by 09/20/2011on
I took my Acura TL in 2010. First time I left dealership without checking for damage. Within one hour I noticed the damage so they filed claim with my Auto Insurance Co. and told me I didn't have to pay anything. Then 2 months later I went there for routine service and I waited until my car was done. I noticed black paint on my white back bumper. They said they ran into building but the other person in waiting room had Black car, they were going to not tell her and let her go. We asked her to check her car. Sure enough she had white paint on her front bumper. They rear ended my car with hers and wasn't even going to tell her. They gave me a rental but this was the 2nd time I went for routine maintenance and my car was damaged. I asked if they fired the driver and they told me no. Check your car before you take home if you use their service department
