service Rating

I have been a customer at Mike Piazza Honda - Langhorne since 1999 when we bought a Honda Civic. We subsequently purchased a CRV in 2004 and an Odyssey in 2007. We had all of these vehicles serviced there religiously - until today. I called yesterday evening for an urgent repair to the rear sliding door of the Odyssey. The rep. said “we can take it first thing tomorrow if you leave it at the nigbt drop”. This should have been my first warning. It used to be that service was so good you would have to wait days for an appointment. So I dropped it at the night drop last night with a note indicating to call me if the repair was to exceed $500. Today? I get an initial call telling me that the first repair (headlight) was over $200. When I protested, they reduced it to $67.00. The 2nd call came when the doors were repaired. Total? $558.00!!! I said “you were supposed to call me if it was going to exceed $500” and the response I got was “nobody called you, I thought you had an estimate?”. Nope and nope. I protest he tells me the service manager authorized a reduction to my bill to $500 even. I show up, they charge me $602.58. When I ask to speak with Rick Tillotson they tell me they think he left but page him overhead. I wait. Rick texts the service advisor (Wade) that “he left early because he was ill”. If he was gone, how did he hear the overhead page? Botom line? Parts were $153.06. Labor was $414.94. Mike Piazza Honda - Langhore service department is full of price gouging con artists. Do not have your vehicle serviced there. My other vehicle, a 2012 RAV4, is serviced at Team Toyota - Langhorne and the service team there is upfront, honest and great at communicating with the customer. Read more