Honda CRV putchase
by 11/27/2018on
Excellemt experience! Thank you to my Sales rep Paulette! she was the best!!
Deceptive "Dealer Prep Fee"
by 05/28/2019on
Textbook bait and switch. Advertised a great price online, we show up in person to find there’s a non-negotiable $995 “dealer prep fee” on top of that price, listed no where on their website (even in the fine print). Our salesman even admitted they purposefully advertise lower price to show up in more searches online and that the “dealer prep fee” offsets that. Appreciate the honesty but stand by the price you advertise. All the stereotypes about used car salesmen apply here.
Do not trust a word they say in emails
by 12/30/2018on
I would not trust a word of what their internet and/or sales staff state in emails. They lure you into their dealership by making statements as "my manager can't work with you on price unless you come in" only to waste a customers time. I spent 3 hrs to visit this dealership only to find out that they have zero flexibility or at best will go down by a $100 of their asking price. Wish the internet sales staff were more transparent and honest.
Recall on my Honda 2011
by 12/14/2018on
I called on Nov 16 and made an appt to get the recall on my car fixed. The first appt I could get was Nov 26. I made the appt for 9:00AM. I told the search dept when I called that I would be waiting while it was fixed. I was told it would take about an hour to do. On Mon, Nov.26, I got there at about 8:50. When checking in, "they said that I was dropping off." I again told them I would be waiting, I was told it would take about an hour. After about an hour, I went to the door and looked out only to see my car still sitting there. I went back to the service desk and questioned why it was still out in the parking lot. Again, they told me they had me down as a drop off. Since I had another appt at 11 o'clock, I had to leave because I now didn't have time to wait because it was now after 10. I was so frustrated. This was the 2nd time that this has happened to me at this service dept. the exact same reason, they had me down as a drop off. I really don't understand, when I make the apps, I always state that I am waiting while it is being serviced. Needless to say I still haven't gotten the recall fixed on my car, but I'm pretty sure I will go elsewhere to get it done. I love my Honda but not sure I will be going back to Mike Piazza.
Price Gouging
by 11/27/2018on
I have been a customer at Mike Piazza Honda - Langhorne since 1999 when we bought a Honda Civic. We subsequently purchased a CRV in 2004 and an Odyssey in 2007. We had all of these vehicles serviced there religiously - until today. I called yesterday evening for an urgent repair to the rear sliding door of the Odyssey. The rep. said “we can take it first thing tomorrow if you leave it at the nigbt drop”. This should have been my first warning. It used to be that service was so good you would have to wait days for an appointment. So I dropped it at the night drop last night with a note indicating to call me if the repair was to exceed $500. Today? I get an initial call telling me that the first repair (headlight) was over $200. When I protested, they reduced it to $67.00. The 2nd call came when the doors were repaired. Total? $558.00!!! I said “you were supposed to call me if it was going to exceed $500” and the response I got was “nobody called you, I thought you had an estimate?”. Nope and nope. I protest he tells me the service manager authorized a reduction to my bill to $500 even. I show up, they charge me $602.58. When I ask to speak with Rick Tillotson they tell me they think he left but page him overhead. I wait. Rick texts the service advisor (Wade) that “he left early because he was ill”. If he was gone, how did he hear the overhead page? Botom line? Parts were $153.06. Labor was $414.94. Mike Piazza Honda - Langhore service department is full of price gouging con artists. Do not have your vehicle serviced there. My other vehicle, a 2012 RAV4, is serviced at Team Toyota - Langhorne and the service team there is upfront, honest and great at communicating with the customer.
Number 1!
by 11/01/2018on
Earlier today I went to Mike Piazza Honda in Langhorne Pennsylvania and purchase my first ever Honda accord. After the test drive I fell in love with the ride the smell of my brand new Honda. Nothing like getting a new car! Keep up the good work guys!
Was in and out with a car....fast!
by 10/31/2018on
Love the look of the new Honda Civic, saw the Lease special on the Piazza website and noticed it expires TODAY...so I jumped on it....bought my last car there and worked with my old salesperson Jimmy....Jimmy remembered me and got me out of my old car and into a BRAND NEW CIVIC....Thanks Jimmy, you're the man! Great people and great place to buy a car!
Very Satisfied
by 10/27/2018on
Recently bought my Civic from here. Called in and spoke with Nick in the internet department. He was very helpful and made sure that the Blue EX they had on the lot was still available before I came by. Ended up working with a man named Scott who was able to get me into the car and I have to say I couln't be happier with my purchase. Would absolutely recommend.
Happy customer
by 10/18/2018on
I called the dealership before coming in regarding a cr-v they had on their lot. I spoke with Amber who very pleasant and nice. She made sure the vehicle was available and ready when I arrived. I met with Mike in the pre-owned department and went on a test drive with a salesmen named Nick. Nick was very helpful and patient with me. I loved the car, the customer service I received from the dealership I loved even more. Don't waste your time going anywhere else.
Pleasant Surprise
by 10/18/2018on
Car shopping is usually very stressful and challenging for me but Mike Piazza made the process effortless. They contacted me quickly after I showed interested in a new Honda Accord and scheduled me and appointment just via email. When I arrived the salesmen Hugh greeted me and showed me what they had in stock. I selected a vehicle and after filling out some paperwork I left with it the same day! Hugh was efficient and extremely helpful! Check out this dealership!
Oil change
by 09/13/2018on
I just wanted to say that Zakira was very helpful today. She actually cared. I dont know much about cars and she explained everything to me and even took me out to show me stuff on my car. Best experience i’ve had at the dealership to this day.
Amazing Experience
by 06/28/2018on
I'm always a little nervous about car shopping. I always fear getting ripped off by a shark salesman. But I always feel confident when shopping here.. There is 0 pressure , and they really take the time to make sure I am comfortable, and they even have a price guarantee. All in all, I highly recommend Mike Piazza Honda to anyone that wants a great day with no sales pressure!!
Quick and thorough service, courteous staff.
by 08/17/2015on
Quick and thorough service, courteous and knowledgeable staff.
great customer service
by 08/16/2015on
This was the second experience for me there, I traded my 2007 Honda civic for 2015 Honda civic. The sales manger Vince Brown was very patient with me to make sure I got exactly what I wanted. Spent a good amount of time there but left very happy andsatisfiedd. I would definitely recommend this place to anyone, I wouldn't shop anywhere else!
airbag recall
by 08/14/2015on
My airbag light is still on , so I guess I need to take it back again.
honest people, great deal
by 08/07/2015on
We were very pleased with everyone we dealt with at Piazza, which was everyone from Internet Sales to the Sales Manager and Finance. They offered a much better price than competitors and were able to find just the car we wanted as all the dealerships were finishing out their 2015 inventory. They were not pushy, but definitely wanted to make a deal good enough for our business.
Fast and Great service
by 07/24/2015on
I had a flat tire from the night before and the next morning I stopped into Mike Piazza Honda to see if they could fix or replace it. I also told them I had about an hour before I had to go to work. They fixed the tire and got me back on the road in an hour and the gentleman who started the process kept me up to date on what they were doing and to see how I was doing on time. Will be back again, also my wife is looking to buy our 4th vehicle from them. Their service and they way they deal with customers is top notch.
getting scheduled maintenance done
by 06/30/2015on
very happy with everything it was done very quickly and professionally
Appreciate Jeff
by 06/26/2015on
I have been a Mike Piazza customer for several years. I really appreciate Jeff Covan who always greets me by name. Out of all the service advisors that have helped me he is the best.
Fast and easy service
by 06/15/2015on
Called before lunch to get tire Checked. Dropped off car, went to lunch with coworker and car was done after lunch. Repaired tire, reset sensor for $16 and no hassle. Very satisfied with friendly staff. Definitely would recommend to friends. Service department has always been good at other visits also.
A1 visit
by 06/05/2015on
All work required was done correctly and efficiently. Personnel in the service area were very helpful in answering all my questions.