Davis Acura is a family owned Acura Dealership, serving the Langhorne area for 30 years. We have won Acura's Prestigious Dealership of Distinction Award for the last 16 years in a row. We have also won the Dealer Rater Dealer of the Year for Acura in Pennsylvania as well as their Consumer Satisfaction Award for the last 3 years.
Come visit us to experience the Davis Difference!
Free Pennsylvania State Inspections for the life of your Acura
Unlimited complimentary hand car washes and vacuums for the life of your car
All Davis Certified Used Vehicles must pass 115 point inspection.
5 Day Exchange Policy of equal or lesser value on pre-owned vehicles.
Free quick appraisals. We'll purchase your car, even if you don't purchase ours.
Expedited Finance Approvals.
90 Day 3000 mile warranty on all used vehicles**
**excludes As-Is vehicles
1 Comments