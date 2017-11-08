5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It's been just over 2 weeks since I bought my absolutely amazing 2017 Ram 1500 sport night edition for here. I had spent about 2 months online shopping and searching for just what I wanted using a 200 mile radius for my search. When time came to start contacting dealers as luck would have it Lancaster Dodge had what I wanted as did a few other dealers. However John Hatzis was the only dealer that seemed to want to earn my business. I can be a tough customer and ask question after question. Luckily I was contacted by the internet sales manager John Hatzis. John was the only salesman who literally answered all of my questions in a timely manager or at all. I was shocked how little effort others wanted to put into earning my business just relaying to emails with "can you come in today for a test drive (which translates into "so I can hard pressure you into buying something you really don't want today"). John not only answered about 100 questions of mine but never once tried to get me to come in until I was ready. At no point was there any pressure. I was comfortable. All details for the cost and fees were laid out upfront so I knew exactly what I would be paying (now let me mention here the price was less then any of the other dealerships I had contacted on virtually the same vehicle and none could or wanted to try and match it without me coming in first). What made me decide this was the place I would buy my new truck most of all was when I sent John an email clarifying all for the taxes and dealer fees etc as well and final price. I had been grossly misinformed by several dealers about a few of the fees. I was prepared to spend almost 2K more for the vehicle thinking they were standard fees I could do nothing about. John quickly showed his honesty and integrity by informing me many of these fees are massively overinflated or totally fake. He could have taken me for another 2K I wouldn't have questioned but he didn't. That was the moment he truley earned my present and future business. When I arrived at Lancaster Dodge, the vehicle was ready and waiting for me fully detailed as John had promised. He went over a few things and went right to work to get me out as fast as possible (my request as I had a 2 hour drive to pick my youngest up from day care). The this g that impressed me the most with his customer service was after I had stepped out of the finance office having officially bought the vehicle John on his hands and knees polishing the wheels because the detail shop didn't do in his opinion good enough of a job. I told him it was going g to most likely rain and he didn't need to do it, and he responded with "I promised you it would be done so I will finish it". That's real customer service and integrity rarley seen from. Car salesman. In 5-6 years or so when I am in the market for another truck Lancaster Dodge will be my first stop. Business earned. On another note everyone I spoke with there for other salesman to find and we're equally polite and friendly. Read more