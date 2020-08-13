Jones Honda
Customer Reviews of Jones Honda
Service Department Damaged My Car During Recall Service
by 08/13/2020on
I've had wonderful service from the Jones Honda Service department until I brought my 2019 Civic in for a fuel pump recall and oil change on 7/27/20. Not only did they not perform the fuel pump replacement properly (the car was delivered leaking fuel, with the fuel gauge non-functional and tire pressure problems), but when I returned to have them fix the issue, they (a) damaged my front wheel and (b) ended up needing to keep my car from Friday morning until the following Monday morning to fix all of my issues. Their Service Director, Joe K. refused to take responsibility for the wheel damage even though the service manager for my car said that they would split the cost of repair. I tried to communicate to both President of Operations Don S. and General Manager Kris J. on several occasions to work out a fair solution, but received no response or even an acknowledgement. I am now forced to file a civil complaint to recover the cost of the wheel damage. If you bring your auto in for service, I highly recommend taking a timestamped video walk around of your car before turning your keys over to the service rep and again when you pick up your auto after service. I feel bad giving this poor of a rating because the Service Manager who typically handles my car (Luis) is fantastic (a big reason why we just purchased a 2020 Civic Sport from this dealer), but I am extremely disappointed with the Jones Honda service management's total lack of responsiveness, their inability to take responsibility for my car while it was under their care, and the general disregard for the customer that was displayed throughout this experience. For this I give them a well-deserved zero stars (although I need to choose 1 to post).
Deceptive and Dishonest
by 02/24/2018on
I leased 6 Honda Civics from Jones Honda between Dec 2009 and March 2015. I bought the first one and turned the next three in early to start a new lease each time. In all three cases, all financial matters were handled with Jones Honda, I never had to deal with Honda Financial. My fifth lease was coming due and Jones Honda asked in Sep 2017 if I wanted to turn it in early and get a new car, as I had done the previous three times. We considered various options, but I decided that I would just turn it in as scheduled, since my sixth lease only had 6000 mi and was 2.5 years old. So, I told them I didnt need a replacement for the 5th Honda Civic and would turn it as scheduled in Feb 2018. I then received an email from Jones Honda stating My Pre-Owned Manager just informed me that he needs a few 2015 Honda Civics for his pre-owned inventory and your vehicle fits the description. ... Even if you dont choose to purchase or lease another vehicle, we need your vehicle! Shortly thereafter I received a snail mail solicitation from Jones Honda stating, We will pay off the balance of your current lease or loan. And, Even if you are not in the market today, we are happy to help you out of your soon-to-end lease. So, I agreed to turn my car in early. I signed the paper work and asked the salesman, Am I done with that vehicle? And he replied, Yes, youre done. Since in the previous three early returns, all financial matters were settled at Jones Honda and their soliciations indicated they wanted my car and would pay it off, I assumed I owed nothing more. One week later I received a letter from Honda Financial stating that I owed the last two payments PLUS a $350 Turn-in Fee. Jones Honda said nothing about this to me when I turned in the car. When I asked if I was done with the vehicle, the salesman should have said No, you will still have to pay Honda Financial the remaining payments plus a turn-in fee. If he had told me that, I would certainly have voided the deal on the spot. When I filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau, Honda Customer Service, and the PA State Attorney Generals Office Bureau of Consumer Protection, Jones Honda simply said I signed the contract so they owed me nothing. Very deceptive. Very dishonest.
Poor Customer Service and Dishonest Pricing
by 06/05/2016on
I strongly encourage potential buyers to look at other options before purchasing with Jones. When I went last week, it was one of the worst experiences I have had with car shopping! I had planned on purchasing through Jones. My husband and I test drove several cars, that went okay. However, when we were ready to work out the pricing, we were given numbers that were several thousand dollars higher than what we had researched as the fair market range for an Accord LX (base trim level) and EX (mid trim level). Furthermore, we showed them the Honda website with a special of $240 a month for the LX lease. They were trying to charge us about $100 more per month for the LX and they attributed it to "taxes" (that was a lie, the taxes were around $20). There was a lot of back and forth (so much time wasted) just to get to the advertised price. Furthermore, the sales manager told us he was not aware of this special. My husband and I were in disbelief, how could the sales manager not be aware of nationwide advertised specials (tv and internet)? It made no sense and it was very poor customer service. My husband and I agreed that Jones would not be getting our business. I requested online quotes from Ciocca, Ebersole, and Piazza. All gave me quotes for thousands less on the EX than what I got from Jones. I ended up going with Ebersole because they were straightforward and customer-oriented. I got a lease for an EX that was less than what Jones tried to charge me for an LX (nationwide special). I want honest, straight-forward, hassle-free car buying, so I will be sure to avoid Jones in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Dont ever go to Jones honda in Lancaster
by 12/11/2014on
I would not recommend anyone to jones honda , i had issues with them 3 consecutive times. I would rather drive 40 mins toward York and get my car fixed with apple honda. DONT EVER BUY A CAR FROM THERE ALSO.....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Poor Sales
by 10/22/2014on
I can't and will never refer anyone to this so-called Jones Family Dealership
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Never again!
by 03/22/2014on
My wife and I have been able to purchase just one (1) car from Jones in the last 19 years, all others have been through Bobby Rahal. It's sad simply because you try to keep your money local, but you have to contend with what the other poster stated, back to the 60's type salesmanship. Jones Family, you need to get out of the typical mindset that the customer is just a number. You have people sitting there for hours waiting while your salespeople are made to run back and forth with this number and that number and so on from your manager. You need to take a day and visit Rahal to see how the customers are treated. You need some quality sales managers that treat the customers right. Quit trying to take every last dime from people. BTW....as I started this post ......We will NEVER AGain set foot in your dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Is it the Internet age or is it 1960 again
by 12/21/2013on
Either the factory inventory for the dealership is wrong. Or the staff doesn't know what stock they actually have. This dealership is one of those who may answer your email, or not. They might actually tell you a quote but don't expect it. More likely, instead of answering your question, they want to start right into having you answer *their* questions: You know the ones, the old carlot questions, financing ? trade etc. Very difficult to get straight -- or quick-- answers to the simplest questions, like is this in stock ? How much ? Long before you are given a real meaningful quote, they will try to refocus you on the classic dumb dealer question -- what color do you want -- even though they know (or should) that you looked on their web site already. Internet-savvy shoppers -- be prepared for a trip back into the 60s.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
