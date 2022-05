1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I leased 6 Honda Civics from Jones Honda between Dec 2009 and March 2015. I bought the first one and turned the next three in early to start a new lease each time. In all three cases, all financial matters were handled with Jones Honda, I never had to deal with Honda Financial. My fifth lease was coming due and Jones Honda asked in Sep 2017 if I wanted to turn it in early and get a new car, as I had done the previous three times. We considered various options, but I decided that I would just turn it in as scheduled, since my sixth lease only had 6000 mi and was 2.5 years old. So, I told them I didn’t need a replacement for the 5th Honda Civic and would turn it as scheduled in Feb 2018. I then received an email from Jones Honda stating “My Pre-Owned Manager just informed me that he needs a few 2015 Honda Civic’s for his pre-owned inventory and your vehicle fits the description. ... Even if you don’t choose to purchase or lease another vehicle, we need your vehicle!” Shortly thereafter I received a snail mail solicitation from Jones Honda stating, “We will pay off the balance of your current lease or loan.” And, “Even if you are not in the market today, we are happy to help you out of your soon-to-end lease.” So, I agreed to turn my car in early. I signed the paper work and asked the salesman, “Am I done with that vehicle?” And he replied, “Yes, you’re done.” Since in the previous three early returns, all financial matters were settled at Jones Honda and their soliciations indicated they wanted my car and would pay it off, I assumed I owed nothing more. One week later I received a letter from Honda Financial stating that I owed the last two payments PLUS a $350 “Turn-in Fee.” Jones Honda said nothing about this to me when I turned in the car. When I asked if I was done with the vehicle, the salesman should have said “No, you will still have to pay Honda Financial the remaining payments plus a turn-in fee.” If he had told me that, I would certainly have voided the deal on the spot. When I filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau, Honda Customer Service, and the PA State Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Consumer Protection, Jones Honda simply said I signed the contract so they owed me nothing. Very deceptive. Very dishonest. Read more