1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I leased 6 Honda Civics from Jones Honda between Dec 2009 and March 2015. I bought the first one and turned the next three in early to start a new lease each time. In all three cases, all financial matters were handled with Jones Honda, I never had to deal with Honda Financial. My fifth lease was coming due and Jones Honda asked in Sep 2017 if I wanted to turn it in early and get a new car, as I had done the previous three times. We considered various options, but I decided that I would just turn it in as scheduled, since my sixth lease only had 6000 mi and was 2.5 years old. So, I told them I didnt need a replacement for the 5th Honda Civic and would turn it as scheduled in Feb 2018. I then received an email from Jones Honda stating My Pre-Owned Manager just informed me that he needs a few 2015 Honda Civics for his pre-owned inventory and your vehicle fits the description. ... Even if you dont choose to purchase or lease another vehicle, we need your vehicle! Shortly thereafter I received a snail mail solicitation from Jones Honda stating, We will pay off the balance of your current lease or loan. And, Even if you are not in the market today, we are happy to help you out of your soon-to-end lease. So, I agreed to turn my car in early. I signed the paper work and asked the salesman, Am I done with that vehicle? And he replied, Yes, youre done. Since in the previous three early returns, all financial matters were settled at Jones Honda and their soliciations indicated they wanted my car and would pay it off, I assumed I owed nothing more. One week later I received a letter from Honda Financial stating that I owed the last two payments PLUS a $350 Turn-in Fee. Jones Honda said nothing about this to me when I turned in the car. When I asked if I was done with the vehicle, the salesman should have said No, you will still have to pay Honda Financial the remaining payments plus a turn-in fee. If he had told me that, I would certainly have voided the deal on the spot. When I filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau, Honda Customer Service, and the PA State Attorney Generals Office Bureau of Consumer Protection, Jones Honda simply said I signed the contract so they owed me nothing. Very deceptive. Very dishonest. Read more