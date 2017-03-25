5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In August of 2016, I decided I wanted to order a new 2017 F150 Raptor! Got ahold of Zook after being referred by another buyer, and I was able to put a deposit down and order one exactly the way I wanted. I picked up the truck in January of 2017 and it was everything I imagined and more! I worked with Doug Dellen from start to finish. He made the ordering/buying process easy and painless. We worked out a deal early on, and him and Zook stuck to their word and I paid exactly what the original deal spelled out. They could have charged me quite a bit more for the Raptor but they didn't. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend anyone and everyone purchase their next Ford from Zook. When my wife is finally willing to get rid of her Durango, we will no doubt reach out to Zook to buy her a new Ford SUV! Thanks Zook, and thanks Doug for your awesome customer service, communication, and a great deal! Read more