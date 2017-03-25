Zook Motors
Customer Reviews of Zook Motors
My new Ford escape
by 03/25/2017on
I have dealt with Zook Motors for at least 15 years. I have always satisfied with the service. They take time with me and order exactly what I want. I am treated with respect and never pressured. Every discount that is available is prpvided.to me. I am very satisfied with my new escape and know Zook is available for any repairs, if needed
Ordering & Buying Process was Easy and Painless!
by 03/20/2017on
In August of 2016, I decided I wanted to order a new 2017 F150 Raptor! Got ahold of Zook after being referred by another buyer, and I was able to put a deposit down and order one exactly the way I wanted. I picked up the truck in January of 2017 and it was everything I imagined and more! I worked with Doug Dellen from start to finish. He made the ordering/buying process easy and painless. We worked out a deal early on, and him and Zook stuck to their word and I paid exactly what the original deal spelled out. They could have charged me quite a bit more for the Raptor but they didn't. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend anyone and everyone purchase their next Ford from Zook. When my wife is finally willing to get rid of her Durango, we will no doubt reach out to Zook to buy her a new Ford SUV! Thanks Zook, and thanks Doug for your awesome customer service, communication, and a great deal!
Impeccable
by 12/16/2016on
Zook's makes the car buying "painless'. Highly recommend and will go back in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience.
by 07/09/2016on
Comfortable with my buy of a new vehicle from Zook Motors. Feel I received a great deal and they helped me receive all the discounts I qualified for. Definitely would recommend this dealership to anyone shopping for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership I have ever dealt with!
by 05/31/2016on
Zook Motors gets it! From sales to service the team at Zook Motors understands their customers and their needs. The salesman I dealt with (Joe) was extremely knowledgeable and responsive to all my inquiries and questions. He was very forward and honest about their pricing.... also was the best priced of other dealers I had quote...all without having to beg for better pricing and presented with honesty and a smile. I have found their service department operates the same. Ended up buying 2 vehicles and they now have all of our company's business where Fords are involved. It is a pleasure to do business with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another great experience at Zook Motors
by 05/12/2016on
Buying my new Flex at Zooks was a totally pleasurable experience. The sales person was very knowledgeable and helpful. The suggestions made about options were wonderful and I truly love this vehicle. I was given a good trade-in value for my other car and the staff went out of their way to help find rebates. When the car arrived, they explained the new features in detail. I have dealt with Zook Motors for several years and have found their sales and service staff to be wonderful. Everyone there is helpful and they do not pressure you when you are looking for a vehicle.
keep coming back
by 04/14/2016on
I recently bought a Ford Escape from Zook's. This is the third car I've bought from this dealership, and it has always been the same quality dealership. They have consistently given me a very fair price for my trade-in and made every effort to find rebates to help lower the price. In fact, on this recent purchase the day I came to pick up the car, Chantell had found another rebate for me which gave me a considerable savings. I feel when I shop at Zooks that it is a business that respects the intelligence of its customers. I know that I will continue to purchase cars from them. And, their service department is great too.
SUPERB Sales & Service!
by 03/19/2016on
Excerpt from a letter I wrote to Zook's Owner and Ford Customer Relations concerning this EXCELLENT Dealership: I want to sincerely thank you and your staff for all that you have done recently to ultimately place me into the 2008 Mariner. I have dealt with a significant number of large and small automobile and commercial truck dealerships throughout my 45+ year driving career and your levels of support, interest and in insuring my ultimate satisfaction FAR exceeds any past experience! I would like to commend all of your Sales and Service employees who were involved with any aspect of my purchase, I could not have been treated more fairly, with more respect or with more courtesy! You have an excellent dealership one which I will happily recommend to others and am looking forward to working with in the future. Thank you again for the superb service you and your staff provided to my wife and I.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Customer Service
by 02/10/2016on
I had a great experience purchasing my vehicle at Zook Motors. Sue was so insightful, and helpful. I love the new Ford Focus that we got. It drives great and gets almost 40 MPG!