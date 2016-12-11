2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was considering buying a used vehicle from this dealership and my first time will be my last time. I found a luxury used car advertised by dealer on web and w/o going into great detail, let's just say the condition of the vehicle looked much better online than in person. On the internet, it looked as though the car was pristine, and if you listened to the dealer describe the car, you'd think you were buying a car from someone that cried when they traded it in. Let me tell you, that wasn't the case, and furthermore, the dealer didn't give me the CarFax I asked for until I arrived at the dealership. When I was at the dealership, that's when I received the CarFax that confirmed rear end damage. The funny thing was that I didn't need thre report once I was there, as it took me no more than 3 minutes to find where the accident took place. In additon, it seemed as almost every body panel (absent the hood and roof) was dinged, scratched, or otherwise damaged. So, given the condition of the vehicle, you'd think the sale manager would be willing to negotiate on price. Not only was that not the case, but the guy acted as if he was personally insulted when I told him about all the damage on the vehicle and then told me he could get more if he sold it at (dealer) auction. I was so disgusted by this experience and his attitude that I walked out of the dealership less than 5 minutes after I began speaking to him. On the positive side, the saleperson was nice and wasn't pushy and the car was withing Blue Book range. The problem with the Blue Book is that it really doesn't do a great job, in my opinion, of deducting value for exterior damage. So, to sum up my experience, not only did a long drive not yield a good deal, but the sales manager was so rude that I had to walk out. That's the kind of treatment that might not surprise you at some corner used car lot, but surprised me since this is a Honda dealership. If you live nearby, then don't let my review stop you. If you're live far away, though, I suggest you get all of your "ducks in a row" before you make the drive. Read more