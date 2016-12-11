Thomas Team Honda
Customer Reviews of Thomas Team Honda
BUYER BEWARE
by 11/12/2016on
Thomas Team Honda sells used cars with previous airbag deployments and accidents and does not disclose it to buyers. Then when questioned about it the sales manager laughs in your face and tells you that there is no law against it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer Beware
by 10/11/2011on
I was considering buying a used vehicle from this dealership and my first time will be my last time. I found a luxury used car advertised by dealer on web and w/o going into great detail, let's just say the condition of the vehicle looked much better online than in person. On the internet, it looked as though the car was pristine, and if you listened to the dealer describe the car, you'd think you were buying a car from someone that cried when they traded it in. Let me tell you, that wasn't the case, and furthermore, the dealer didn't give me the CarFax I asked for until I arrived at the dealership. When I was at the dealership, that's when I received the CarFax that confirmed rear end damage. The funny thing was that I didn't need thre report once I was there, as it took me no more than 3 minutes to find where the accident took place. In additon, it seemed as almost every body panel (absent the hood and roof) was dinged, scratched, or otherwise damaged. So, given the condition of the vehicle, you'd think the sale manager would be willing to negotiate on price. Not only was that not the case, but the guy acted as if he was personally insulted when I told him about all the damage on the vehicle and then told me he could get more if he sold it at (dealer) auction. I was so disgusted by this experience and his attitude that I walked out of the dealership less than 5 minutes after I began speaking to him. On the positive side, the saleperson was nice and wasn't pushy and the car was withing Blue Book range. The problem with the Blue Book is that it really doesn't do a great job, in my opinion, of deducting value for exterior damage. So, to sum up my experience, not only did a long drive not yield a good deal, but the sales manager was so rude that I had to walk out. That's the kind of treatment that might not surprise you at some corner used car lot, but surprised me since this is a Honda dealership. If you live nearby, then don't let my review stop you. If you're live far away, though, I suggest you get all of your "ducks in a row" before you make the drive.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service at Thomas Honda
by 12/03/2009on
I am writing to compliment two of your employees at the Windber Honda dealership; Richard Berkey and Tim Verostick. In early June my husband and I decided to purchase a small sports car for the summer. After several weeks of checking at various dealerships and being told the Mazda Miata we wanted was too hard to find, we happened to pass your Honda dealership in Windber where there was a Honda sports car out by the road. That car was not for us (standard transmission). At that time Mr. Berkey and Mr. Verostick told us they would find the car we wanted. Approximately three weeks later we had that car!! When others, including area Mazda dealerships, said a used Miata was too hard to find, Tim found the car we wanted. We appreciate the effort Tim and Rich put into finding our car. Be assured we will let others know and when we purchase a new car, we will stop to see Rich and Tim and checkout what is available. Sincerely, Charles and Mary Flowers
What sales department???
by 04/18/2008on
After test driving a number of new vans we decided on a new Odyssey and visited this dealer to look at inventory and get pricing. The salesman was good about letting us drive a couple different models and the dealership has "no-haggle" prices clearly listed on all the vehicles. Unfortunately, they didn't have the color and trim level we wanted but promised that they would check availability at other nearby dealerships and get back to us in a day or 2. Pricing would match what was on their vehicles in the lot. A week goes by and no call, so I checked to see if they had found anything. The salesman indicated they could probably get one like I wanted but it might be another week or so. That was a significant problem since we were only 4 days from the end of a special factory incentive program. Sensing a lost opportunity, I got on Edmund's and looked for another deal on the internet, got a confirmation back the following morning and bought the car for $1,500 less than the no haggle price Thomas had listed. They never called me back to see if we still wanted the car or to let us know the right color and trim level was in stock. Seems like they really weren't all that interested in selling Hondas, and certainly are not even remotely cost-competitive. I certainly can't say they were pushy in any way..... actually quite the opposite. They seem happy to sell just what they have in stock at inflated prices for those too naive to shop around a bit.