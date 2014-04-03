Skip to main content
Suppes Ford

101 Main St, Johnstown, PA 15901
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Suppes Ford

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

satisfied with my buying experience

by carguy321 on 03/04/2014

I just purchased a 2011 ford fiesta from suppes ford and was very happy with the treatment i received.I drove from mt pleasant pa and the drive was worth the trip.very helpfull sales force and was given a great deal .would recomend anyone looking for a great used car to stop and ck out their selection and talk to them about finding a car to meet your needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rust is not Good

by northVA on 03/09/2013

Drove over two hours to look at a vehicle that I was told was in excellent condition only to find the frame covered in heavy rust. This was a 2007 toyota truck and this is not normal. I was told that it passed inspection and there was no perforation. I do not consider this clean or excellent....

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
