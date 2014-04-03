Suppes Ford
Customer Reviews of Suppes Ford
satisfied with my buying experience
by 03/04/2014on
I just purchased a 2011 ford fiesta from suppes ford and was very happy with the treatment i received.I drove from mt pleasant pa and the drive was worth the trip.very helpfull sales force and was given a great deal .would recomend anyone looking for a great used car to stop and ck out their selection and talk to them about finding a car to meet your needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Rust is not Good
by 03/09/2013on
Drove over two hours to look at a vehicle that I was told was in excellent condition only to find the frame covered in heavy rust. This was a 2007 toyota truck and this is not normal. I was told that it passed inspection and there was no perforation. I do not consider this clean or excellent....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable