Sussman Acura
Customer Reviews of Sussman Acura
ACURA RDX
by 11/20/2014on
I would highly reccommend Sussman Acura. The sales department is more than accommodating and service department is extremely helpful. I have all good things to say about my new 2015 Acura RDX. I am obsessed with my new car. It is beautiful both inside and out and drives like a gem.
Worst of the worst. Avoid Sussman dealers at all costs.
by 09/03/2012on
Vehicle was described as "like new" condition and was Acura Certified. I was told that the vehicle had no damage and was in excellent shape. Upon arrival I found that the passenger door, fender and hood had been repainted (very poorly). The passenger door was full of broken glass - some of which fell out when I closed the door. The interior of the vehicle was in very poor condition including a strong smell of urine and scratches, cuts and marks on nearly every surface. Howard Leopold (sales person) told me that he felt the car was in excellent condition and that we just had a difference of opinion. He also denied mis-representing the vehicle prior to my visit. The General Manager (Chuck/Charles) told me that the vehicle has a clean car fax report and that was enough for them to say it had never been in an accident. He would not acknowledge the broken glass or other damage. In return he offered to sell me a brand new Acura for $15k more than the vehicle I originally wanted to look at. Bait and switch in other words. I have purchased three Certified-Used Acura's in the past from other dealerships. All have been in excellent condition and have served me well. Sussman Acura clearly has serious ethical issues. Acura needs to take a serious look at this dealership and decide if they want this type of operation to reflect their brand. The experience is reflective of many others that I have since found online. I highly recommend avoiding Sussman Acura or any of their other businesses.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dishonest and Lacking Integrity
by 09/01/2012on
We found a CERTIFIED 2008 MDX on their site last weekend, called about it, and put a deposit down once they promised it had never been in an accident. We live in IOWA and had to fly out to get it in PA. The one way flight was $350. Upon arriving at the dealership, it was apparent that a good portion of the vehicle had been repainted. The passenger door was creeking and after opening and closing it a few times, broken glass fell out of the door. The vehicle had most definitely been in an accident. When Howard was questioned about the history of the vehicle, he kept saying it had not been in an accident. The General Manager, Charles Matthews, finally admitted that yes, the vehicle had been repainted but that the CARFAX was clean. Anyone who isn't blind could tell the vehicle had been repainted, which means anyone in the automotive sales industry would be able to tell at first glance. This dealership knew the vehicle had been in an accident and instead of showing integrity, lied about its condition and allowed us to fly out to drive it home, after promising it had not been in an accident. The vehicle also smelled of dog urine and the interior was damaged by a dog. When we asked about the condition of the interior, we were told it was perfect. The worst part of this whole situation is that Charles Matthews refused to compensate us for the flight out, or help to pay for the flight back to Iowa. This ordeal will cost our family $1,000 out of pocket. This was caused by blatant lying by Howard Leopold and Charles Matthews. This is the worst dealership we have ever dealt with. Do not give them your business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Run from these guys
by 08/22/2008on
I bought a 2008 Acura RDX from Howard, I have been waiting three weeks for the Title to be delivered and each time I call Howard gives a different story. I paid cash on the spot no financing or anything to hold things up. Howard claims Acura lost the original Title and they have to go to PA dept of vehicles to have a replacement Title delivered, no one knows what is going on in this dealership. All the while I cannot drive the car because of no title ownership, and the 30 day temp plates that I bough are about to expire.
DO NOT BUY FROM SUSSMAN ACURA
by 07/15/2008on
I purchased a 'certified' Acura TL from this dealership last month. I was promised the following upon purchasing my vehicle: Rear bumper replaced New carpets and floor mats A working valet key and remote Certified warranty manual and maintenance journal Some of these things are basic to a 'certified' vehicle. Not only were these things never done, but it was the way I was treated and the outright lies told to me by the salesman, Paulo Estudante. Initially, they tried to pass the car off to me with none of these repairs done and shoddy touch up work on the bumper. The car wasn't even detailed as they claimed. I know what a detailed vehicle looks like. I was promised a new bumper only to find the bumper had been repaired, not replaced and they persisted in telling me I had a new bumper until I actually looked at it and saw it was not a new bumper. Their excuse was a misunderstanding between the salesman and the body shop and that the salesman thought the body shop meant new not 'like new'. At this point, I had been to the dealership 4 times just to get my vehicle in promised 'certified condition'. I was regretting having ever a purchased a vehicle from them and explained what happened to an assistant manager and the GM, Mark Mattera. I was hoping to get some help but he (like his salesman)could care less about me and said,'we're not replacing your bumper; we're not doing anything for you' and walked away. I have since taken this situation up with the Acura Corporation who is investigating the situation and trying to help me get these issues resolved. I have also reported the deelership to the Better Business Bureau. The dealership has promised the Acura Corporation customer service that they would be calling me to resolve, but it is going on 3 weeks and I have not been contacted. To sum things up, it has been a nightmare doing business with this dealership. I have bought several vehicles from several dealerships in the 25 years that I have been driving and I have never been treated like this. They are dishonest and could care less about their customers. My impression is that they are only about $$$ and getting you out of the door asap once the vehicle is sold and could care less about the quality of the product they are giving you. The will tell outright lies to get you to buy a vehicle. DO NOT TRUST THEM. GET EVERYTHING IN WRITING - EVEN IF THEY CLAIM THE VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED. Additionally, check your odometer reading on your odometer disclosure statement. That was incorrect also. Tire protection($495)was also added to my vehicle as part of my financing without my knowledge. They have since issued me a refund check, but as a warning, double check your financing paperwork. They are a horrible representation of Acura automobiles. DO NOT buy a vehicle from this dealership.
Pleasant Experience
by 05/12/2008on
I went here considering a new Acura in my shopping process. Salesperson (Chris) very pleasant and helpful, as was everyone else I was introduced to. I did not feel pressured nor did I feel that any type of "games" were being played. Long and short of it, I purchased a new car, but it was not an Acura. If considering an Acura in the future, I would definitely return to this dealership, although I did get a quote that was lower from a different Acura dealer where the salesperson didn't seem to take my car buying seriously.