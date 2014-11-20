1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 'certified' Acura TL from this dealership last month. I was promised the following upon purchasing my vehicle: Rear bumper replaced New carpets and floor mats A working valet key and remote Certified warranty manual and maintenance journal Some of these things are basic to a 'certified' vehicle. Not only were these things never done, but it was the way I was treated and the outright lies told to me by the salesman, Paulo Estudante. Initially, they tried to pass the car off to me with none of these repairs done and shoddy touch up work on the bumper. The car wasn't even detailed as they claimed. I know what a detailed vehicle looks like. I was promised a new bumper only to find the bumper had been repaired, not replaced and they persisted in telling me I had a new bumper until I actually looked at it and saw it was not a new bumper. Their excuse was a misunderstanding between the salesman and the body shop and that the salesman thought the body shop meant new not 'like new'. At this point, I had been to the dealership 4 times just to get my vehicle in promised 'certified condition'. I was regretting having ever a purchased a vehicle from them and explained what happened to an assistant manager and the GM, Mark Mattera. I was hoping to get some help but he (like his salesman)could care less about me and said,'we're not replacing your bumper; we're not doing anything for you' and walked away. I have since taken this situation up with the Acura Corporation who is investigating the situation and trying to help me get these issues resolved. I have also reported the deelership to the Better Business Bureau. The dealership has promised the Acura Corporation customer service that they would be calling me to resolve, but it is going on 3 weeks and I have not been contacted. To sum things up, it has been a nightmare doing business with this dealership. I have bought several vehicles from several dealerships in the 25 years that I have been driving and I have never been treated like this. They are dishonest and could care less about their customers. My impression is that they are only about $$$ and getting you out of the door asap once the vehicle is sold and could care less about the quality of the product they are giving you. The will tell outright lies to get you to buy a vehicle. DO NOT TRUST THEM. GET EVERYTHING IN WRITING - EVEN IF THEY CLAIM THE VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED. Additionally, check your odometer reading on your odometer disclosure statement. That was incorrect also. Tire protection($495)was also added to my vehicle as part of my financing without my knowledge. They have since issued me a refund check, but as a warning, double check your financing paperwork. They are a horrible representation of Acura automobiles. DO NOT buy a vehicle from this dealership. Read more