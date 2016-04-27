Skip to main content
Faulkner Nissan

900 Old York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Faulkner Nissan

11 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Greatest car dealer around

by Frankoss on 04/27/2016

Faulkner Nissan was a fun way in buying new truck. My sales person was the best he took his time with me . I've been looking for a new truck for some time, and I wish i would of came here first. Thank You

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service from Beginning to End

by Harrigan1812 on 04/01/2016

The service we had from Faulkner Nissan was amazing from the moment we walked in the door. Roy was our salesman and he worked with our wants, needs and budget. He was not pushy at all and he showed that he was there to guide us in the right direction for the perfect SUV. We left with a beautiful SUV, at a great price and with confidence that we picked the right one. The whole process was wonderful, I highly recommend Faulkner Nissan, especially Roy Crouch!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service, Friendly, knowledgeable agent.

by r2ro52636 on 01/14/2016

The agent was very knowledgeable and prompt.. Answered all my question about the product. The facility was very clean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales

by KHudson8630 on 08/25/2015

I went to Faulkner to upgrade my Rouge. The service I received from Paula Taylor was quick and easy. Her explanation of the process was very enlightening. I am truly enjoying my new Rouge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service and unbeatable prices

by Eduard2828 on 08/07/2015

Just leased 2015 Altima Tried many dealerships but nobody would give this great price. Service was great as well, I would highly recommend to go with Gary

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

everything and everyone made buying a car a classy experience

by DAYZ3732 on 07/31/2015

buying a car can be a hassle scary even down right heartless, but this car dealership made buying my first grown-up car an experience of a lifetime. will recommend to any one who will listen !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Jhirth12 on 07/21/2015

I recently traded in my Kia Optima to lease a brand new Nissan Altima. I worked with Tim Sexton who made the entire process hassle and stress free. They worked with my credit and were able to get me an awesome monthly payment. Tim as well as the entire Faulkner Nissan team were a pleasure to do business with. I will definitely continue to utilize Faulkner Nissan for all of my car buying business in the future as well as refer family and friends to their business as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership and helpful

by Tara7774 on 07/15/2015

I went there with USAA Financing in hand, I picked out the car I wanted no hassles or pushed to buy something else. I was helped by Paula she was very nice got me in a test drive and out with a purchase fast. I would buy more cars from them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

dealing ok; service and follow-up terrible

by tkphilly on 07/01/2015

I had a decent experience with the negotiation and purchase of a used 350Z. However, as we were closing the deal, there were small issues with the car and I also wanted to purchase a new part. Zero follow-through. Not responsive. I was promised a couple week delay before they fixed the small issues (broken antenna, and broken visor part), but it's been over a month and nothing. And, worse, no time table for when it will be fixed. Terrible client service. I wouldn't buy from them again. There is a reason why Infiniti and Mercedes are luxury brands - because they value their brand and make sure they treat clients well. I have both types of cars, and their service over Faulkner is heads and shoulders better. Lost a customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Simply the best

by gnewman2 on 08/13/2012

I had a great experience purchasing my new Altima, the entire staff was very polite, friendly and attentive. They did an amazing job of answering my questions and they even got me great financing. They have earned a customer for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

My experience buying out my leased vehicle

by myop on 04/22/2012

I decided to buy out my leased vehicle. This dealership tried to jack me up! They changed the amount on the bill of sale to be more than 500.00 above the contract price. The finance guy lied to me at least 5 times when I requested a breakdown of the price saying things like "There's no one at Nissan that I can call" and I don't know and That's what the computer spit out. After I insisted that he call Nissan to obtain an explanation of the buyout amount that was incorrect, He lied again when he returned and said that Nissan changed the price without explanation. I still feel that I paid 150.00 too much which they claimed was their price for inspecting the vehicle(They drove it around the block). The inspection fee was already spelled out in the contract(so, 150.00 inspection fee on top of the original 150.00). 300.00 for an inspection fee????. The man treated me with disrespect and he apparently thought I was stupid. I filed a complaint with Nissan Consumer affairs, but they seem to think that it is OK for the finance person to pull fast ones on their customers and refused to do anything about it. Beware of buying anything from this dealership!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
85 cars in stock
0 new35 used50 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue Sport
Nissan Rogue Sport
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

At Faulkner Nissan Jenkintown, we believe in offering great customer service from the moment you walk through our doors. Whether you’re finding, buying, or maintaining a Nissan, we’ll be ready and willing to help. Below, we’ll explain how we continue to serve drivers like you in the Jenkintown, Abington, Glenside, and Philadelphia areas. Read all about our dealership, and contact us if you have any questions.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area

