Greatest car dealer around
by 04/27/2016on
Faulkner Nissan was a fun way in buying new truck. My sales person was the best he took his time with me . I've been looking for a new truck for some time, and I wish i would of came here first. Thank You
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service from Beginning to End
by 04/01/2016on
The service we had from Faulkner Nissan was amazing from the moment we walked in the door. Roy was our salesman and he worked with our wants, needs and budget. He was not pushy at all and he showed that he was there to guide us in the right direction for the perfect SUV. We left with a beautiful SUV, at a great price and with confidence that we picked the right one. The whole process was wonderful, I highly recommend Faulkner Nissan, especially Roy Crouch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Friendly, knowledgeable agent.
by 01/14/2016on
The agent was very knowledgeable and prompt.. Answered all my question about the product. The facility was very clean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales
by 08/25/2015on
I went to Faulkner to upgrade my Rouge. The service I received from Paula Taylor was quick and easy. Her explanation of the process was very enlightening. I am truly enjoying my new Rouge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and unbeatable prices
by 08/07/2015on
Just leased 2015 Altima Tried many dealerships but nobody would give this great price. Service was great as well, I would highly recommend to go with Gary
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
everything and everyone made buying a car a classy experience
by 07/31/2015on
buying a car can be a hassle scary even down right heartless, but this car dealership made buying my first grown-up car an experience of a lifetime. will recommend to any one who will listen !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 07/21/2015on
I recently traded in my Kia Optima to lease a brand new Nissan Altima. I worked with Tim Sexton who made the entire process hassle and stress free. They worked with my credit and were able to get me an awesome monthly payment. Tim as well as the entire Faulkner Nissan team were a pleasure to do business with. I will definitely continue to utilize Faulkner Nissan for all of my car buying business in the future as well as refer family and friends to their business as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership and helpful
by 07/15/2015on
I went there with USAA Financing in hand, I picked out the car I wanted no hassles or pushed to buy something else. I was helped by Paula she was very nice got me in a test drive and out with a purchase fast. I would buy more cars from them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
dealing ok; service and follow-up terrible
by 07/01/2015on
I had a decent experience with the negotiation and purchase of a used 350Z. However, as we were closing the deal, there were small issues with the car and I also wanted to purchase a new part. Zero follow-through. Not responsive. I was promised a couple week delay before they fixed the small issues (broken antenna, and broken visor part), but it's been over a month and nothing. And, worse, no time table for when it will be fixed. Terrible client service. I wouldn't buy from them again. There is a reason why Infiniti and Mercedes are luxury brands - because they value their brand and make sure they treat clients well. I have both types of cars, and their service over Faulkner is heads and shoulders better. Lost a customer.
Simply the best
by 08/13/2012on
I had a great experience purchasing my new Altima, the entire staff was very polite, friendly and attentive. They did an amazing job of answering my questions and they even got me great financing. They have earned a customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience buying out my leased vehicle
by 04/22/2012on
I decided to buy out my leased vehicle. This dealership tried to jack me up! They changed the amount on the bill of sale to be more than 500.00 above the contract price. The finance guy lied to me at least 5 times when I requested a breakdown of the price saying things like "There's no one at Nissan that I can call" and I don't know and That's what the computer spit out. After I insisted that he call Nissan to obtain an explanation of the buyout amount that was incorrect, He lied again when he returned and said that Nissan changed the price without explanation. I still feel that I paid 150.00 too much which they claimed was their price for inspecting the vehicle(They drove it around the block). The inspection fee was already spelled out in the contract(so, 150.00 inspection fee on top of the original 150.00). 300.00 for an inspection fee????. The man treated me with disrespect and he apparently thought I was stupid. I filed a complaint with Nissan Consumer affairs, but they seem to think that it is OK for the finance person to pull fast ones on their customers and refused to do anything about it. Beware of buying anything from this dealership!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
