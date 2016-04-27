1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I decided to buy out my leased vehicle. This dealership tried to jack me up! They changed the amount on the bill of sale to be more than 500.00 above the contract price. The finance guy lied to me at least 5 times when I requested a breakdown of the price saying things like "There's no one at Nissan that I can call" and I don't know and That's what the computer spit out. After I insisted that he call Nissan to obtain an explanation of the buyout amount that was incorrect, He lied again when he returned and said that Nissan changed the price without explanation. I still feel that I paid 150.00 too much which they claimed was their price for inspecting the vehicle(They drove it around the block). The inspection fee was already spelled out in the contract(so, 150.00 inspection fee on top of the original 150.00). 300.00 for an inspection fee????. The man treated me with disrespect and he apparently thought I was stupid. I filed a complaint with Nissan Consumer affairs, but they seem to think that it is OK for the finance person to pull fast ones on their customers and refused to do anything about it. Beware of buying anything from this dealership!! Read more