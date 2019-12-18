Skip to main content
Tri-Star Chrysler Motors

404 N 4th St, Indiana, PA 15701
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tri-Star Chrysler Motors

33 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Richard on 12/18/2019

The sales people and sales manager were very easy to deal with. They were very friendly and knowledgeable. There was a nice selection of vehicles.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by Rachael on 11/19/2019

Everyone was helpful and super friendly. I didn’t feel any pressure and they helped me find the perfect car for me.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional sales person.

by Martha on 08/24/2019

Very friendly and knowledge sales person. No pressure just good information about vehicle and spent time helping me decide which vehicle best suited me.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth and easy transaction.

by Stacy on 08/21/2019

Smooth and easy in and out. No waiting for hours for an answer. Eric Woodmancy was excellent.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase 2019 Jeep Cherokee

by David on 08/02/2019

It didnt take long to test drive and then to obtain financing. It moved right along. The financial person got me the lowest interest rate. Everyone was very friendly starting with Shawn (salesman) to Mike (manager) to John ( financial manager).

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+ Sales and Service

by Wendy on 07/30/2019

Helpful sales staff. Quick painless buying experience. Thank you!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful dealership-

by Sonya on 05/13/2019

They seemed to be very upfront with everything. Very nice. They wasn't pushy. Usually talking about price and working on the offers makes me very uncomfortable, and I usually leave and have my husband handle it, but i was extremely comfortable with the negotiation process. When we explained we had different numbers for a warrenty, instead of becoming mean, and nasty like we have came across in the past, they showed us the info and the break down, and was able to find the warrenty deal we were talking about. Then, in turn, managed to give us a better price on an even better warrenty program that went above what i was looking for.

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

👍👍

by Eden on 04/30/2019

I liked how friendly everyone was. The sales person Keisha was friendly and helpful. We enjoyed our experience with her and the rest of the staff who helped us finish up on the buying process.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New 2019 Jeep Cherokee Laredo Plus owner

by Vince on 04/23/2019

It was a pleasant experience. The Salesman and manager were friendly and willing to negotiate and were fair.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I will not go anywhere else for a vehicle

by Amy on 04/14/2019

TriStar staff was extremely helpful and worked hard to get me what I was looking for.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tri Star Indiana is were to buy a vehicle

by Robert on 04/10/2019

No pressure, great professional crew 4th car purchased!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome!

by Kasandra on 04/09/2019

Worked with my budget was not pushy. Listened to what I wanted as a customer

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Christopher on 04/09/2019

Painless. Easy to work with sales and service

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I greatly appreciate everyone's help.

by Edward on 02/26/2019

My salesgirl keisha was the best part. This was my second truck I have bought from her and it will not be the last.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales team

by Kyle on 02/02/2019

Great sales team, they were all polite and very helpful.... and got a great price on our new Dodge Durango rallye.... will definetly being buying my next truck from Tristar indiana

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by James on 01/19/2019

Very pleased with everyone's honesty and fairness

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Purchasing Experience!

by Mary on 12/05/2018

I really like the attentive employees at the Tri-Star in Indiana. I emailed about a Jeep we were interested in and Patrick immediately contacted me and we arranged a time for the Jeep to be brought up to the Indiana location from Blairsville. He arranged for Shawn to meet us and for us to test drive the vehicle. We loved the vehicle and we loved Shawn's no pressure sales approach and everyone's patience. We were happy with the price and so far we love the Jeep. I am looking forward to working with a local car dealer for servicing of the Jeep. We will be looking for a new vehicle in another 3 years so we hope we will be completely satisfied with Tri-Star Indiana and we can continue the relationship

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy customer!

by Nicholas on 11/16/2018

My salesman Mark Gasboro (not sure how to spell it) was the best car salesman Ive ever bought from. Very nice guy and he seemed to be very honest and straight forward about everything which I really appreciated. I would highly recommend that any of my friends request him when buying a car.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and Courteous

by Susan on 11/04/2018

The quick turnaround on getting the vehicle with the options we requested and the courteous treatment by management.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

LOVE THE NEW COMPASS

by Iris on 11/01/2018

Thanks for helping us through tough time.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Deal, Superior Service

by JMark on 10/25/2018

John Siford, my sales rep, took care of everything. Based on my preferences he found the appropriate vehicle, emailed all of the detail, completed the deal and delivered the vehicle to my office. I could not ask for better service.

