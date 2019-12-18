5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

They seemed to be very upfront with everything. Very nice. They wasn't pushy. Usually talking about price and working on the offers makes me very uncomfortable, and I usually leave and have my husband handle it, but i was extremely comfortable with the negotiation process. When we explained we had different numbers for a warrenty, instead of becoming mean, and nasty like we have came across in the past, they showed us the info and the break down, and was able to find the warrenty deal we were talking about. Then, in turn, managed to give us a better price on an even better warrenty program that went above what i was looking for.