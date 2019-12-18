Tri-Star Chrysler Motors
Great Dealership
by 12/18/2019on
The sales people and sales manager were very easy to deal with. They were very friendly and knowledgeable. There was a nice selection of vehicles.
Great buying experience
by 11/19/2019on
Everyone was helpful and super friendly. I didn’t feel any pressure and they helped me find the perfect car for me.
Professional sales person.
by 08/24/2019on
Very friendly and knowledge sales person. No pressure just good information about vehicle and spent time helping me decide which vehicle best suited me.
Smooth and easy transaction.
by 08/21/2019on
Smooth and easy in and out. No waiting for hours for an answer. Eric Woodmancy was excellent.
Purchase 2019 Jeep Cherokee
by 08/02/2019on
It didnt take long to test drive and then to obtain financing. It moved right along. The financial person got me the lowest interest rate. Everyone was very friendly starting with Shawn (salesman) to Mike (manager) to John ( financial manager).
A+ Sales and Service
by 07/30/2019on
Helpful sales staff. Quick painless buying experience. Thank you!
Wonderful dealership-
by 05/13/2019on
They seemed to be very upfront with everything. Very nice. They wasn't pushy. Usually talking about price and working on the offers makes me very uncomfortable, and I usually leave and have my husband handle it, but i was extremely comfortable with the negotiation process. When we explained we had different numbers for a warrenty, instead of becoming mean, and nasty like we have came across in the past, they showed us the info and the break down, and was able to find the warrenty deal we were talking about. Then, in turn, managed to give us a better price on an even better warrenty program that went above what i was looking for.
👍👍
by 04/30/2019on
I liked how friendly everyone was. The sales person Keisha was friendly and helpful. We enjoyed our experience with her and the rest of the staff who helped us finish up on the buying process.
New 2019 Jeep Cherokee Laredo Plus owner
by 04/23/2019on
It was a pleasant experience. The Salesman and manager were friendly and willing to negotiate and were fair.
I will not go anywhere else for a vehicle
by 04/14/2019on
TriStar staff was extremely helpful and worked hard to get me what I was looking for.
Tri Star Indiana is were to buy a vehicle
by 04/10/2019on
No pressure, great professional crew 4th car purchased!
Awesome!
by 04/09/2019on
Worked with my budget was not pushy. Listened to what I wanted as a customer
Great
by 04/09/2019on
Painless. Easy to work with sales and service
I greatly appreciate everyone's help.
by 02/26/2019on
My salesgirl keisha was the best part. This was my second truck I have bought from her and it will not be the last.
Great sales team
by 02/02/2019on
Great sales team, they were all polite and very helpful.... and got a great price on our new Dodge Durango rallye.... will definetly being buying my next truck from Tristar indiana
Great experience
by 01/19/2019on
Very pleased with everyone's honesty and fairness
Great Purchasing Experience!
by 12/05/2018on
I really like the attentive employees at the Tri-Star in Indiana. I emailed about a Jeep we were interested in and Patrick immediately contacted me and we arranged a time for the Jeep to be brought up to the Indiana location from Blairsville. He arranged for Shawn to meet us and for us to test drive the vehicle. We loved the vehicle and we loved Shawn's no pressure sales approach and everyone's patience. We were happy with the price and so far we love the Jeep. I am looking forward to working with a local car dealer for servicing of the Jeep. We will be looking for a new vehicle in another 3 years so we hope we will be completely satisfied with Tri-Star Indiana and we can continue the relationship
Happy customer!
by 11/16/2018on
My salesman Mark Gasboro (not sure how to spell it) was the best car salesman Ive ever bought from. Very nice guy and he seemed to be very honest and straight forward about everything which I really appreciated. I would highly recommend that any of my friends request him when buying a car.
Quick and Courteous
by 11/04/2018on
The quick turnaround on getting the vehicle with the options we requested and the courteous treatment by management.
LOVE THE NEW COMPASS
by 11/01/2018on
Thanks for helping us through tough time.
Great Deal, Superior Service
by 10/25/2018on
John Siford, my sales rep, took care of everything. Based on my preferences he found the appropriate vehicle, emailed all of the detail, completed the deal and delivered the vehicle to my office. I could not ask for better service.
