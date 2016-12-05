Delaney Honda
Horrible High Pressure Sales
by 05/12/2016on
2 months ago my husband and I were just starting to think about buying a new car after he had been off work for 6 months and decided to stop in and just look at a new Civic. The salesman talked us into taking it for a test drive and that's where things started to go very badly! The guy knew almost nothing about the car and couldn't answer half of the questions we had. As soon as we got back to the lot he asked us to go inside to exchange info for when/if we decided to buy from them. After going inside and telling him we had to go and would get back to him when we were ready, he goes and gets Ron! "What can we do to get you in this car today? What makes you think you're not ready to buy today? There are only 3 other cars like this on the east coast and we won't be getting another in! Why do you have to go, do you have kids at home?" These were just a FEW of the insane things he said to us! He kept going to talk with whoever about prices and payments after we told him we were not ready for this. We were there for 2 hours and by then I was so upset that I was ready to tell him where to go. My husband had lent even gotten his first pay check and we had explained that several times. I'll never step foot in that place again. As a matter of fact, we're buying the SAME Civic that we looked at there from Valley Honda in Monroeville this weekend. Funny, they had 2 EXACTLY the same on the lot! And our salesman found several others in the area!! They lie and manipulate and pressure you into buying a car from them. DONT DO IT! You'll be very sorry.
Delaney Honda 2014 Honda Civic
by 05/14/2014on
I am going to keep this simple. Great deal, great sales person, great managers. Best car buying experience I have ever had. Far from the typical car buying nightmare. Thank you all very much. My family and I love our new 2014 Honda Civic.
Awesome Dealership
by 05/14/2014on
Shopped all over the Pittsburgh market looking for a fair deal on a new 2014 Honda CRV. I contacted Delaney honda through the internet and Matt Danko gave me an upfront price that beat all the Pittsburgh stores right upfront. Once I got there to pick up my new CRV the process was fast and friendly. Everyone I came in contact with had a smile on their face and offered to help me. Thank you all very much, we love our 2014 Honda CRV.
Delaney Honda 2014 Honda Accord
by 05/06/2014on
Matt D responded to me quickly online with a price quote via email. Once I got to Delaney Honda Matt had the Accord I inquired about pulled right upfront waiting for me to test drive. Then we went inside and the process was speedy and transparent the entire time. Thank you Matt and all the other friendly staff I came in contact with that day. BTW I love my new Accord!!!
Darlene and Billy H were great!
by 05/03/2014on
Darlene did a great job presenting the Honda Civic. She was very knowledgeable. She was very personable.
A simple request...
by 02/11/2012on
I phoned in to see if a 2005 Chevy Equinox was still available on the lot (found on autotrader.com) the rep who answered the phone took down my contact information and said they will call back to let me know... they never did! So I went with another dealership. Why they just didn't place me on hold to go check is unknown to me, but Delaney is the first car dealership here where they lost the customer before the experience even began. Avoid, avoid, avoid! There are many better dealership around town that deserve your business. With the new Delaney Honda Dealership being constructed well... you can't polish a piece of crap! My 2 cents.
Blowing Smoke [violative content deleted]
by 11/15/2011on
Looking for an Odyssey minivan. Dealership told me the van I wanted would arrive in about 4 weeks. Gave dealership a deposit to hold vehicle for me when it came in. After 6 weeks and no van, dealer was still telling me that van would arrive any day now. Called other Honda dealers asking them about same van that I was being told by Delaney was coming in, and all 7 of the other Honda dealerships looked at the incoming Hondas and said that no vans were coming in because of the Tsunami. These other dealers told me that no dealer could say when vehicles would be arriving because of the havoc caused by the Tsunami. Delaney flat out lied....... [violative content deleted].
Do your homework!
by 08/24/2010on
If you are thinking about buying a car at Delaney, please beware of the fact that they have been known to sell you a car at a "reasonable" price and then sell you the extended warranty for over a 150% mark-up...I found this out the hard way when I traded in a car I bought from them (to another Honda dealer) and was shown what the dealer price is for the warranty. I was lucky because I traded in the Delaney car and received a large refund on the overpriced warranty they sold me. I have bought 4 new Hondas in 6 years and needless to say I will never buy another one from Delaney (there are far too many quality dealerships in the area). The situation really just left me with a bad taste in my mouth...
Good Customer Service
by 11/28/2007on
I was shopping around for a used vehicle in Indiana and visited Colonial Toyota and Delaney Honda. My first stop was Colonial Toyota. The customer representative was friendly and helpful but they priced their vehicle really high and came up with a very low price for my vehicle which I wanted to trade in. My next stop was Delaney Honda, Indiana and I was impressed by the quality of their customer service, especially their two sales people were outstanding, Jonathan Grantz and Alan Bogden. There were no tricks and gimmicks, just straight up friendly business. I purchased a vehicle I liked at a reasonable price and they offered me a good trade in value for my vehicle. The whole transaction went smoothly. Im hoping their car repair garage service is good as well. In any case Ill post my comments about Delaney Honda in the future. So far so good so Ill recommend them to anyone who wants to get a good vehicle at a reasonable price and get a good trade in value. Shaun Abraham Indiana, PA
