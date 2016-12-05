1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2 months ago my husband and I were just starting to think about buying a new car after he had been off work for 6 months and decided to stop in and just look at a new Civic. The salesman talked us into taking it for a test drive and that's where things started to go very badly! The guy knew almost nothing about the car and couldn't answer half of the questions we had. As soon as we got back to the lot he asked us to go inside to exchange info for when/if we decided to buy from them. After going inside and telling him we had to go and would get back to him when we were ready, he goes and gets Ron! "What can we do to get you in this car today? What makes you think you're not ready to buy today? There are only 3 other cars like this on the east coast and we won't be getting another in! Why do you have to go, do you have kids at home?" These were just a FEW of the insane things he said to us! He kept going to talk with whoever about prices and payments after we told him we were not ready for this. We were there for 2 hours and by then I was so upset that I was ready to tell him where to go. My husband had lent even gotten his first pay check and we had explained that several times. I'll never step foot in that place again. As a matter of fact, we're buying the SAME Civic that we looked at there from Valley Honda in Monroeville this weekend. Funny, they had 2 EXACTLY the same on the lot! And our salesman found several others in the area!! They lie and manipulate and pressure you into buying a car from them. DONT DO IT! You'll be very sorry. Read more