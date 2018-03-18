Luther Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Luther Ford Lincoln
Horrible Buying Experience!
by 03/18/2018on
Luther Ford-Lincoln is the textbook example of why many people have negative feelings about automobile dealerships. Auto dealers are often stereotyped as dishonest, shady, sleazy, manipulative, etc. Luther Ford epitomizes these stereotypes and more. My wife and I have and will continue to urge our family and friends to never consider purchasing a vehicle from them. Im writing this review because Id also like to alert the general public as to what kind of organization Luther Ford is. To summarize our experience, they lied to my wife and me, were careless about our safety, urged us to commit fraud and lie to another auto dealership, treated us as an inconvenience, ignored phone calls and e-mails from us, and ignored inquiries from the Better Business Bureau. In November 2017, my wife and I purchased a vehicle for $18,800. Sales Manager, Dave Harrington assured us that it had been run through their shop and there were no issues. During the finance portion of the purchase, the intimidation tactic that Finance Manager, Tom Lalor, used on my wife was quite sickening. Before going to Luther Ford, my wife and I had done our research about all of the extras that would be offered and agreed that we did not want to purchase any. We found that we could purchase gap insurance far cheaper through our car insurance company. When Mr. Lalor offered these services to my wife and she politely declined, his response was, Awesome, so you want to let your vehicle rust and you dont care if you total it and owe thousands. Real brilliant! The very next day, the airbag light came on. My wife called Luther Ford and Dave told her to take the vehicle to a manufacturer dealership to have them look at it. The manufacturer dealership found that when the vehicle had been repaired from the accident, it was not done properly. According to the manufacturer dealership, they are not allowed to repair air bag systems after they have deployed. Instead, they must be replaced. The system in this vehicle was repaired. They told her that this was an unsafe situation. It could lead to the air bag not deploying at all during an accident, or the air bag could randomly deploy because of not using the correct parts. They told her the vehicle needs a new harness to repair the issue and it would cost nearly $4,000. My wife contacted Dave and was told that he would not pay for the repair, but would swap her vehicles for a different one. My wife told him that she was fine with that solution. He told her, "Give me a call sometime next week. I have a 100 things going on here, I probably won't remember to call you." I was astonished by his cavalier attitude and poor customer service. After a potential swap fell through because the vehicle Dave found was wrecked, Dave advised her to take the vehicle to a manufacturer dealership and trade it in for a new year-end 2017 model (the same year as the purchased vehicle) because, they should offer you trade in close to what you paid. You just need to act like you don't know anything about the airbag light. Just tell them that it just came on." My wife and I find this advice very disturbing! We were not raised to be liars, and we don't appreciate being told that we should do so. We dont believe in committing fraud. Subsequently, my wife told Dave to continue looking for a vehicle to swap. This is when Dave started to completely ignore her phone calls and e-mails. In turn, my wife attempted to contact Mr. Mario Luther via phone and e-mail. Mr. Luther never returned any of her messages either. My wife filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) about all of the issues that we have had with Luther Ford, including not only the vehicle issues, but also their reprehensible customer service. BBB attempted to contact Luther Ford on three different occasions, Luther Ford ignored every inquiry. Luther Fords BBB rating was lowered from an A- to a B- as a result.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Tricky Used Car Prep
by 06/09/2016on
I recently test drove and bought a vehicle at this dealership. It did not have any fluids leaking or any smell of fluids burning. Upon arriving at my residence 25 miles away I smelled oil burning from under the car which I attributed to the recent oil change that they had preformed. I drove this car on and off over the next few days and smelled the oil again so I got under the car and did a thorough inspection only to find that it seemed to be leaking oil between the head and block. I return the vehicle 7 days after for them to look at and FIX. It sat there for 10 days with no contact from them so I finally called the sales manager that I made the deal with. His response was that I had a warranty but it didn't start until either I put 4,000 miles on the car or 4months had passed since I purchased the vehicle. He said his mechanic recommends that I " put a thicker oil in it so it doesn't leak as much and bring it in after 4,000 miles and they would fix it under the warranty". So I figured that this was the TRICK they preformed to HIDE the fact that the head gasket was bad and it was pressure washed before I test drove it therefor there was no leaking or burning of oil. They did eventually fix the car at no cost but the price I paid WAS NOT reflective of the value of a car with a BAD HEAD GASKET. And if push came to shove they could have not fixed it and I would have had a $9,000 car that smoked and smelled of burning oil.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst Car Buying Experiance Ever
by 11/05/2012on
I needed a new car fast for my daughter in college.I live 500 miles away and it took 8 days,40 phone calls and 3 overnight packages to get this deal done.Paperwork was wrong,salesman would not return calls,dealer refused to take credit card for more than 10% even after I informed them it was a violation of their merchant agreement with Visa. Personal information and a personal check for $10,000 was left laying around over the weekend unsecure. Dealer had 9 cars listed like I was looking for but only had 2 on the lot in inventory.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No