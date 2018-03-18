1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Luther Ford-Lincoln is the textbook example of why many people have negative feelings about automobile dealerships. Auto dealers are often stereotyped as dishonest, shady, sleazy, manipulative, etc. Luther Ford epitomizes these stereotypes and more. My wife and I have and will continue to urge our family and friends to never consider purchasing a vehicle from them. Im writing this review because Id also like to alert the general public as to what kind of organization Luther Ford is. To summarize our experience, they lied to my wife and me, were careless about our safety, urged us to commit fraud and lie to another auto dealership, treated us as an inconvenience, ignored phone calls and e-mails from us, and ignored inquiries from the Better Business Bureau. In November 2017, my wife and I purchased a vehicle for $18,800. Sales Manager, Dave Harrington assured us that it had been run through their shop and there were no issues. During the finance portion of the purchase, the intimidation tactic that Finance Manager, Tom Lalor, used on my wife was quite sickening. Before going to Luther Ford, my wife and I had done our research about all of the extras that would be offered and agreed that we did not want to purchase any. We found that we could purchase gap insurance far cheaper through our car insurance company. When Mr. Lalor offered these services to my wife and she politely declined, his response was, Awesome, so you want to let your vehicle rust and you dont care if you total it and owe thousands. Real brilliant! The very next day, the airbag light came on. My wife called Luther Ford and Dave told her to take the vehicle to a manufacturer dealership to have them look at it. The manufacturer dealership found that when the vehicle had been repaired from the accident, it was not done properly. According to the manufacturer dealership, they are not allowed to repair air bag systems after they have deployed. Instead, they must be replaced. The system in this vehicle was repaired. They told her that this was an unsafe situation. It could lead to the air bag not deploying at all during an accident, or the air bag could randomly deploy because of not using the correct parts. They told her the vehicle needs a new harness to repair the issue and it would cost nearly $4,000. My wife contacted Dave and was told that he would not pay for the repair, but would swap her vehicles for a different one. My wife told him that she was fine with that solution. He told her, "Give me a call sometime next week. I have a 100 things going on here, I probably won't remember to call you." I was astonished by his cavalier attitude and poor customer service. After a potential swap fell through because the vehicle Dave found was wrecked, Dave advised her to take the vehicle to a manufacturer dealership and trade it in for a new year-end 2017 model (the same year as the purchased vehicle) because, they should offer you trade in close to what you paid. You just need to act like you don't know anything about the airbag light. Just tell them that it just came on." My wife and I find this advice very disturbing! We were not raised to be liars, and we don't appreciate being told that we should do so. We dont believe in committing fraud. Subsequently, my wife told Dave to continue looking for a vehicle to swap. This is when Dave started to completely ignore her phone calls and e-mails. In turn, my wife attempted to contact Mr. Mario Luther via phone and e-mail. Mr. Luther never returned any of her messages either. My wife filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) about all of the issues that we have had with Luther Ford, including not only the vehicle issues, but also their reprehensible customer service. BBB attempted to contact Luther Ford on three different occasions, Luther Ford ignored every inquiry. Luther Fords BBB rating was lowered from an A- to a B- as a result. Read more