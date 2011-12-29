Skip to main content
Stuckey Subaru

500 Broad St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Stuckey Subaru

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stuckey Subaru

by hollenway on 12/29/2011

The Stuckey dealership is a medium sized family owned business - and 99% of the time when you visit the owners will be on site. They don't waste your time - do what they say they will and the buying process is like buying from family rather than some high pressure sales person who could care less. They have excellent service after the sale ( prior experience ) and strive to earn your business for a lifetime. If you are looking for a new Subaru or Ford there really is no reason to go anywhere else. These folks are great !!!!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
81 cars in stock
0 new81 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Subaru Outback
Subaru Outback
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

