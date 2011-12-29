5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The Stuckey dealership is a medium sized family owned business - and 99% of the time when you visit the owners will be on site. They don't waste your time - do what they say they will and the buying process is like buying from family rather than some high pressure sales person who could care less. They have excellent service after the sale ( prior experience ) and strive to earn your business for a lifetime. If you are looking for a new Subaru or Ford there really is no reason to go anywhere else. These folks are great !!!!!!!!! Read more