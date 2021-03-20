Taylor Toyota of Hermitage
Customer Reviews of Taylor Toyota of Hermitage
Great place
by 03/20/2021on
Everyone was mega nice especially Becky, Cody and Oak. The place was very clean and bright, I received a great deal and it was just a really great car buying experience.
OVER PAID ON SERVICE
by 06/03/2021on
Very upset today- in the mail received discounts for the services i had done yesterday and cost me over 50.00 more that i would have had to pay. you can always send me emails to purchase extended warranties but never seem to assist with discounts until the day after my service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome sales team
by 10/25/2020on
My experience was very professional. The salesman was well versed on the features of the vehicle. Also, Anthony listened to our needs and did everything he could to address them. The business manager was quick and thorough, offering us additional options, but not pressuring us with them. The entire team at Taylor Chevrolet was very friendly! Thanks for a awesome car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Sales Professional Kevin Gagliardi
by 12/29/2019on
I recently purchased a new Toyota Tacoma on 12/27/19. Kevin was very personable, sympathetic, knowledgable and kind. He was very patient as we worked through every detail of the process. I am beyond thankful and grateful that he was my sales professional. I will absolutely recommend him and Taylor to family and friends. He is a great asset to the Taylor family! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Tacoma Sr5
by 11/28/2019on
Love my Tacoma! Jay Rhodes laid out all the pros and cons of leasing and helped make my decision easy. I highly recommend seeing Jay if you need a new vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Surprisingly easy
by 11/28/2019on
Jay was great at finding me a vehicle I can afford. Great group of guys at Taylor
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
wonderful service as always
by 11/07/2019on
Sue is always exceptionally helpful. Everything was done to my expectations
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Trax
by 11/01/2019on
don took care of us told him price we wanted to be at gave us options no hassles
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro
by 07/02/2019on
Everyone was very friendly, they did everything in the power to make sure that it was a successful buying process, as well as all my needs, were covered. Timmy did a great job. I am impressed with their professionalism as well as how they truly showed their dedication to me and their job. Thank you, Timmy and Taylor Toyota for such a great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing salesman
by 05/11/2019on
Alan Snyder was amazing. He exceeded all my expectations and more. Very knowledge of all the vehicles I was asking about. He did not try to push me to buy any vehicles. I've bought my share of vehicles from dealers and Alan Snyder is the best salesman I have ever dealt with.He created a life long customer for Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love Taylor Chevrolet
by 01/05/2019on
Everyone is always so friendly and personable. Work is always done quickly and done right!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
horrible service department reps
by 05/04/2018on
horrible experience, no explanations, 3 visits for the same problem
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
