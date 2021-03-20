Skip to main content
Taylor Toyota of Hermitage

2757 E State St, Hermitage, PA 16148
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Taylor Toyota of Hermitage

3.7
Overall Rating
3.67 out of 5 stars(12)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place

by Nicole on 03/20/2021

Everyone was mega nice especially Becky, Cody and Oak. The place was very clean and bright, I received a great deal and it was just a really great car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

12 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

OVER PAID ON SERVICE

by LISA J on 06/03/2021

Very upset today- in the mail received discounts for the services i had done yesterday and cost me over 50.00 more that i would have had to pay. you can always send me emails to purchase extended warranties but never seem to assist with discounts until the day after my service

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome sales team

by Ralph W on 10/25/2020

My experience was very professional. The salesman was well versed on the features of the vehicle. Also, Anthony listened to our needs and did everything he could to address them. The business manager was quick and thorough, offering us additional options, but not pressuring us with them. The entire team at Taylor Chevrolet was very friendly! Thanks for a awesome car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Professional Kevin Gagliardi

by JasonLewis86. on 12/29/2019

I recently purchased a new Toyota Tacoma on 12/27/19. Kevin was very personable, sympathetic, knowledgable and kind. He was very patient as we worked through every detail of the process. I am beyond thankful and grateful that he was my sales professional. I will absolutely recommend him and Taylor to family and friends. He is a great asset to the Taylor family! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tacoma Sr5

by Kenny_M on 11/28/2019

Love my Tacoma! Jay Rhodes laid out all the pros and cons of leasing and helped make my decision easy. I highly recommend seeing Jay if you need a new vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Surprisingly easy

by Luke on 11/28/2019

Jay was great at finding me a vehicle I can afford. Great group of guys at Taylor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

wonderful service as always

by LISA on 11/07/2019

Sue is always exceptionally helpful. Everything was done to my expectations

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Trax

by Taylor Chevy on 11/01/2019

don took care of us told him price we wanted to be at gave us options no hassles

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

by KaylaOBrien on 07/02/2019

Everyone was very friendly, they did everything in the power to make sure that it was a successful buying process, as well as all my needs, were covered. Timmy did a great job. I am impressed with their professionalism as well as how they truly showed their dedication to me and their job. Thank you, Timmy and Taylor Toyota for such a great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing salesman

by sstsctt on 05/11/2019

Alan Snyder was amazing. He exceeded all my expectations and more. Very knowledge of all the vehicles I was asking about. He did not try to push me to buy any vehicles. I've bought my share of vehicles from dealers and Alan Snyder is the best salesman I have ever dealt with.He created a life long customer for Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love Taylor Chevrolet

by Donna on 01/05/2019

Everyone is always so friendly and personable. Work is always done quickly and done right!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

horrible service department reps

by former_customr on 05/04/2018

horrible experience, no explanations, 3 visits for the same problem

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

