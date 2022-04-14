5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The salesman that helped me, John Fragola. Was very helpful in helping me select my new truck. When I first met him he made me very comfortable right away. Trust me that is not easy to do. lol He showed me around the dealership, parts department and service area. And he introduced me to the other people on his team that would be handling my purchase. Lets put it this way, I wish I had someone like him working for me. Mr. Edward W. McGee Read more