Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage

Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage

Visit dealer’s website 
2757 E State St, Hermitage, PA 16148
Today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(34)
Recommend: Yes (30) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Taylor made our buying experience easy & hassle-free!

by David on 04/14/2022

Our salesman, Paul Hilliard, was very knowledgeable, caring & went out of his way to help us find the right vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
34 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Taylor made our buying experience easy & hassle-free!

by David on 04/14/2022

Our salesman, Paul Hilliard, was very knowledgeable, caring & went out of his way to help us find the right vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Kevin on 04/09/2022

Anthony Popovitch was very helpful and knowledgeable. He kept me informed regarding inventory status and was great to work with during the buying process. Oak was great to deal with and suggested financing options that were very helpful. Chris Lumia was also very helpful. Great staff and buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional staff

by Scott on 03/26/2022

Always seamless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Charlotte on 03/24/2022

Everyone was nice and service was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome team

by Jason on 03/23/2022

Patient, knowledgeable and outgoing staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Complimentary service

by Jill on 02/22/2022

As always, very friendly and informative. They seem very thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Joseph on 02/15/2022

Quick service, good communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Joyce I

by Blase on 02/11/2022

We have been getting our cars at this dealership for 30 years. They are always helpful and kind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience with Taylor Chevrolet Hermitage!

by Angel on 02/06/2022

From the point of contact by Dallas and Cassie until signing the finance papers, it was painless and I felt at ease. My vehicle was “in transit”, but I was notified the moment it pulled in, which happened to be the same day of contact! I was out the door in three hours after my test drive! Thank you Dallas and the team at Taylor Chevrolet Hermitage!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place all the way around!

by Bari on 02/01/2022

No High pressure! Honest dealing, and a willingness to work with you. Very informative and knowledgeable of the vehicles they are sell. Would recommend this dealership as they do have a large variety of vehicles as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very kind people.

by Claire on 02/01/2022

The sales reps and financial manager were very kind, and we were never left waiting too long. Everyone was so respectful and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

excellent service

by David on 01/15/2022

easy to schedule, prompt competent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gary

by Gary on 01/09/2022

Salesman was friendly and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

oil change

by Ted on 01/04/2022

I was there for my first oil change tire rotation, and all went well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service at Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage

by Edward on 11/15/2021

The salesman that helped me, John Fragola. Was very helpful in helping me select my new truck. When I first met him he made me very comfortable right away. Trust me that is not easy to do. lol He showed me around the dealership, parts department and service area. And he introduced me to the other people on his team that would be handling my purchase. Lets put it this way, I wish I had someone like him working for me. Mr. Edward W. McGee

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great team

by Jacqualyn on 11/10/2021

Extremely polite and worked with my schedule

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

inspection

by Rodney on 11/09/2021

very efficient. area was clean and covid protocols were observed. prices were very reasonable would definitely recommend for service and inspection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Liking my 2018 Chevy Traverse

by Pamela on 11/06/2021

The fact that you had cars on the lot. You honored my KBB cash offer, and you had a very competent sales person to assist me and sell me a really nice used car even though I came in with intentions to buy new and/or just accept the cash offer for my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I do not know what you want here

by Robin on 10/29/2021

Ido not remember the ladies name that helped me but she was very good and very nice and professional of helping me buy my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service and staff

by Gary on 10/14/2021

Fast service Oil change and tire rotation

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by Wayne on 09/28/2021

Dealing with Ralph Arcuri was very pleasant. Made the process easy and accommodated my needs exceedingly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for