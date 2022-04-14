Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage
Customer Reviews of Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage
Taylor made our buying experience easy & hassle-free!
by 04/14/2022on
Our salesman, Paul Hilliard, was very knowledgeable, caring & went out of his way to help us find the right vehicle!
Great Experience
by 04/09/2022on
Anthony Popovitch was very helpful and knowledgeable. He kept me informed regarding inventory status and was great to work with during the buying process. Oak was great to deal with and suggested financing options that were very helpful. Chris Lumia was also very helpful. Great staff and buying experience.
Professional staff
by 03/26/2022on
Always seamless
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/24/2022on
Everyone was nice and service was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome team
by 03/23/2022on
Patient, knowledgeable and outgoing staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Complimentary service
by 02/22/2022on
As always, very friendly and informative. They seem very thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/15/2022on
Quick service, good communication.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joyce I
by 02/11/2022on
We have been getting our cars at this dealership for 30 years. They are always helpful and kind.
Great experience with Taylor Chevrolet Hermitage!
by 02/06/2022on
From the point of contact by Dallas and Cassie until signing the finance papers, it was painless and I felt at ease. My vehicle was “in transit”, but I was notified the moment it pulled in, which happened to be the same day of contact! I was out the door in three hours after my test drive! Thank you Dallas and the team at Taylor Chevrolet Hermitage!
Great place all the way around!
by 02/01/2022on
No High pressure! Honest dealing, and a willingness to work with you. Very informative and knowledgeable of the vehicles they are sell. Would recommend this dealership as they do have a large variety of vehicles as well.
Very kind people.
by 02/01/2022on
The sales reps and financial manager were very kind, and we were never left waiting too long. Everyone was so respectful and courteous.
excellent service
by 01/15/2022on
easy to schedule, prompt competent service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gary
by 01/09/2022on
Salesman was friendly and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
oil change
by 01/04/2022on
I was there for my first oil change tire rotation, and all went well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service at Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage
by 11/15/2021on
The salesman that helped me, John Fragola. Was very helpful in helping me select my new truck. When I first met him he made me very comfortable right away. Trust me that is not easy to do. lol He showed me around the dealership, parts department and service area. And he introduced me to the other people on his team that would be handling my purchase. Lets put it this way, I wish I had someone like him working for me. Mr. Edward W. McGee
Great team
by 11/10/2021on
Extremely polite and worked with my schedule
inspection
by 11/09/2021on
very efficient. area was clean and covid protocols were observed. prices were very reasonable would definitely recommend for service and inspection.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Liking my 2018 Chevy Traverse
by 11/06/2021on
The fact that you had cars on the lot. You honored my KBB cash offer, and you had a very competent sales person to assist me and sell me a really nice used car even though I came in with intentions to buy new and/or just accept the cash offer for my car.
I do not know what you want here
by 10/29/2021on
Ido not remember the ladies name that helped me but she was very good and very nice and professional of helping me buy my car
Great service and staff
by 10/14/2021on
Fast service Oil change and tire rotation
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service!
by 09/28/2021on
Dealing with Ralph Arcuri was very pleasant. Made the process easy and accommodated my needs exceedingly.
