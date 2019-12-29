Sales Professional Kevin Gagliardi
by 12/29/2019on
I recently purchased a new Toyota Tacoma on 12/27/19. Kevin was very personable, sympathetic, knowledgable and kind. He was very patient as we worked through every detail of the process. I am beyond thankful and grateful that he was my sales professional. I will absolutely recommend him and Taylor to family and friends. He is a great asset to the Taylor family! Thank you!
Sales Professional Kevin Gagliardi
by 12/29/2019on
I recently purchased a new Toyota Tacoma on 12/27/19. Kevin was very personable, sympathetic, knowledgable and kind. He was very patient as we worked through every detail of the process. I am beyond thankful and grateful that he was my sales professional. I will absolutely recommend him and Taylor to family and friends. He is a great asset to the Taylor family! Thank you!
1 Comments
Tacoma Sr5
by 11/28/2019on
Love my Tacoma! Jay Rhodes laid out all the pros and cons of leasing and helped make my decision easy. I highly recommend seeing Jay if you need a new vehicle
1 Comments
Surprisingly easy
by 11/28/2019on
Jay was great at finding me a vehicle I can afford. Great group of guys at Taylor
1 Comments
wonderful service as always
by 11/07/2019on
Sue is always exceptionally helpful. Everything was done to my expectations
1 Comments
New Trax
by 11/01/2019on
don took care of us told him price we wanted to be at gave us options no hassles
1 Comments
2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro
by 07/02/2019on
Everyone was very friendly, they did everything in the power to make sure that it was a successful buying process, as well as all my needs, were covered. Timmy did a great job. I am impressed with their professionalism as well as how they truly showed their dedication to me and their job. Thank you, Timmy and Taylor Toyota for such a great job!
1 Comments
Amazing salesman
by 05/11/2019on
Alan Snyder was amazing. He exceeded all my expectations and more. Very knowledge of all the vehicles I was asking about. He did not try to push me to buy any vehicles. I've bought my share of vehicles from dealers and Alan Snyder is the best salesman I have ever dealt with.He created a life long customer for Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage.
1 Comments
Love Taylor Chevrolet
by 01/05/2019on
Everyone is always so friendly and personable. Work is always done quickly and done right!
1 Comments
horrible service department reps
by 05/04/2018on
horrible experience, no explanations, 3 visits for the same problem
1 Comments
1 Comments