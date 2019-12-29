Taylor Toyota of Hermitage

2757 E State St, Hermitage, PA 16148
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Taylor Toyota of Hermitage

5.0
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (0)
sales Rating

Sales Professional Kevin Gagliardi

by JasonLewis86. on 12/29/2019

I recently purchased a new Toyota Tacoma on 12/27/19. Kevin was very personable, sympathetic, knowledgable and kind. He was very patient as we worked through every detail of the process. I am beyond thankful and grateful that he was my sales professional. I will absolutely recommend him and Taylor to family and friends. He is a great asset to the Taylor family! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Tacoma Sr5

Tacoma Sr5

by Kenny_M on 11/28/2019

Love my Tacoma! Jay Rhodes laid out all the pros and cons of leasing and helped make my decision easy. I highly recommend seeing Jay if you need a new vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Surprisingly easy

Surprisingly easy

by Luke on 11/28/2019

Jay was great at finding me a vehicle I can afford. Great group of guys at Taylor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

wonderful service as always

by LISA on 11/07/2019

Sue is always exceptionally helpful. Everything was done to my expectations

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

New Trax

New Trax

by Taylor Chevy on 11/01/2019

don took care of us told him price we wanted to be at gave us options no hassles

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

by KaylaOBrien on 07/02/2019

Everyone was very friendly, they did everything in the power to make sure that it was a successful buying process, as well as all my needs, were covered. Timmy did a great job. I am impressed with their professionalism as well as how they truly showed their dedication to me and their job. Thank you, Timmy and Taylor Toyota for such a great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Amazing salesman

Amazing salesman

by sstsctt on 05/11/2019

Alan Snyder was amazing. He exceeded all my expectations and more. Very knowledge of all the vehicles I was asking about. He did not try to push me to buy any vehicles. I've bought my share of vehicles from dealers and Alan Snyder is the best salesman I have ever dealt with.He created a life long customer for Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Love Taylor Chevrolet

Love Taylor Chevrolet

by Donna on 01/05/2019

Everyone is always so friendly and personable. Work is always done quickly and done right!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

horrible service department reps

by former_customr on 05/04/2018

horrible experience, no explanations, 3 visits for the same problem

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

