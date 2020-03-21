Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage

2757 E State St, Hermitage, PA 16148
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Taylor Chevrolet of Hermitage

4.3
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (1)
sales Rating

Thumbs up in my book.

by Gary on 03/21/2020

We made a deal and you had my vehicle ready the next day as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
6 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service

by Kristian on 08/25/2020

Everything. Fast, easy, and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

110% all around place

by Scott on 05/25/2020

Everyone is very professional. You are treated like family the minute you pull on the lot to time you leave. I was getting a inspection and recommended service done. I waited in the lounge area and I was very impressed. Every half hour our so someone came spray and wipe down everything in sight with disinfectant. All the employees had masks on 100% of the time. WORLD STAR DEALERSHIP.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Service

by Tanya on 03/21/2020

The fact I didn't have to wait very long since I can't just drop off my vehicle and leave.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Horrible customer service

by JLB on 03/20/2019

I have had the worst service at the body shop at Taylor Chevy. The staff does not return calls, they have no clue what they are doing and do not give you any information on what was done to your vehicle. I had my car serviced on Friday and never received a phone call to say it was done being fixed. The body shop is not open on Saturdays. The staff is very rude and was not apologetic about the on going issues with my car. I left a message for the manager and he never returned my call.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

2019 Equinox

by Ray on 02/07/2019

Don and Oak made my deal very quick. I never had that at any other dealer thanks a lot . You guys are the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
