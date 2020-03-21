Everyone is very professional. You are treated like family the minute you pull on the lot to time you leave. I was getting a inspection and recommended service done. I waited in the lounge area and I was very impressed. Every half hour our so someone came spray and wipe down everything in sight with disinfectant. All the employees had masks on 100% of the time. WORLD STAR DEALERSHIP.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I have had the worst service at the body shop at Taylor Chevy. The staff does not return calls, they have no clue what they are doing and do not give you any information on what was done to your vehicle. I had my car serviced on Friday and never received a phone call to say it was done being fixed. The body shop is not open on Saturdays. The staff is very rude and was not apologetic about the on going issues with my car. I left a message for the manager and he never returned my call.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
1 Comments