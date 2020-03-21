service Rating

I have had the worst service at the body shop at Taylor Chevy. The staff does not return calls, they have no clue what they are doing and do not give you any information on what was done to your vehicle. I had my car serviced on Friday and never received a phone call to say it was done being fixed. The body shop is not open on Saturdays. The staff is very rude and was not apologetic about the on going issues with my car. I left a message for the manager and he never returned my call. Read more