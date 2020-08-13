Barber Ford of Hazleton

Visit dealer’s website 
1112 N Church St, Hazle Township, PA 18202
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Barber Ford of Hazleton

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

car owner

by akb40love on 08/13/2020

The staff at Barber Ford were all very friendly and helpful. Made me feel at ease concerning my problem. were very informative about the problem. Did not have a long wait for my car to be brought into the shop. the repair was done efficiently and satisfactory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
10 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

car owner

by akb40love on 08/13/2020

The staff at Barber Ford were all very friendly and helpful. Made me feel at ease concerning my problem. were very informative about the problem. Did not have a long wait for my car to be brought into the shop. the repair was done efficiently and satisfactory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Collision Repair

by Richies on 10/07/2019

Nice work. friendly people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

service

by Service on 09/03/2018

Pleasent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service. Very happy! Thank you!

by Deborah43 on 04/01/2016

Very courteous, answered all my questions and didn't wait long for a appointment. I have a 2016 Ford Escape Titanium. Was already referring friends to Barber Ford. Great service!! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great services, friendly people

by mgorski30 on 03/31/2016

2015 Ford Explorer Every service I have ever had was perfect The staff was very polite and helpful for every service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always Excellent Service at Barber Ford.

by tonyonhayes on 03/21/2016

The staff at Barber Ford is always friendly and very helpful with any needs my vehicle may have. I wouldn't go anywhere else because I am completely satisfied with the excellent service I get at Barber Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Expensive

by brianchilc on 12/15/2015

I have a 2010 F-150. Appreciate the service, but will never believe the price for spark plugs!!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Enjoyable experience with Barber Ford

by MountainjoyPA on 11/09/2015

We purchased a 2016 ESCAPE/ Titanium model. Our experience was actually enjoyable. Joe was our sales rep and helped us with our questions, trade in and final decision. I say "enjoyable, because this is the first time we purchased a vehicle without being pressured. Auxiliary staff was very pleasant also. Looking forward to enjoying our new auto for the next few years. Barber Ford has our business from now on!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

80,000 miles check engine light is on.

by JamesFrustieri on 10/29/2015

2010 F-150, Service was excellent. Always very nice. This was a $700.00 repair. Service Department look into it and it was covered on warranty. I did know it was. Saved me $600.00. Very happy and pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Place

by elvisking on 06/15/2015

easy place to buy from. no pressure. Friendly staff. this is our second purchase fro this Ford dealer in Hazleton PA.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
80 cars in stock
40 new40 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
11 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
9 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
9 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes