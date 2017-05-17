5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Shana Garnder sold me my first Honda, and when it came time to consider a trade and replacement, she was spot on with finding the exact vehicle to meet my needs. We were able to nail down all the financial details quickly, the new 2016 Civic was ready quickly, and I was on my way. The team at Faulkner, notably Shana, provide friendly and personalized service. She helped get my insurance transferred, and made the effort have my EZ Pass transferred! She even helped clean out my trade Honda to make sure that I got everything into the new Civic! There was no pressure, just a true concern that I was put in the right Honda at the best price, with the right warranty coverage and piece of mind that Faulkner Honda cares about its customers. Read more