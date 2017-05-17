Faulkner Honda
Exceeded My Expectations
Staff was very friendly and courteous at Faulkner Honda. I didn't feel pressured at all to buy a vehicle. They worked with me on the payments that were comfortable to my financial situation. I had so much fun there I wanted to go back the next day to relive the experience. I would definitely recommend anyone in the market for a car to consider stopping at Faulkner Honda. Brad Pittenger is the salesperson who sold the car to me. He is s top-knotch, friendly salesperson and definitely the one you want to do business with.
Excellent customer service
Friendly and to point. Worked with me and got numbers where I wanted them. Highly recommend and would not hesitate to go back for future purchases
Happy Camper
I enjoyed my experience with Faulkner PreOwned. I felt that Faulkner was genuinely working for me as the consumer. They took their time working to find a vehicle that was within my budget. They were also efficient in trying to find a vehicle for my everyday commute.
Another new Accord from Faulkner
It was very personal, timely, and helpful. Everyone was very pleasant and willing to help, even if I wasn't their customer
Excellent experience
Roy and Michelle were amazing to work with and helped steer me in the right direction towards the right car!
Faulkner review
My sales guy is the best! I'll always come back to Drew! Also the experience was quick and easy- he took care of everything! What a great guy to have working for Faulkner Honda... Very happy about my experience with Drew Dunn!
Great
We were listened to and given multiple options for what would fit our budget. Very friendly staff and not pushy.
Simple
Very easy, and Travis was a great person to work with! I will definitely work with Honda again after these three years
Great experience!!
Everyone that was involved in the process of getting our vehicle was very friendly and attentive through the entire process. They really make you feel like you matter to them and will go above and beyond to help you. I will definitely relay my happiness to my family and friends and will go to Faulkner Honda when I am ready for another vehicle.
Lease a Honda
Senior Sales Consultant Michael Grant was a pleasure to work with. He did a fantastic job and made the process go smoothly.
Excellent sales person, highly knowledgeable! Great dealership! Best price!
Jesse, my sales person, was exceptionally thorough with showing me the vehicle and taking me on a test drive. I was a little surprised at how much detail he had with the car. He knew the exact distances with lines in the side view camera and many other minute details. I wasn't going in there expecting to be leaving in a new vehicle. His sales acumen definitely pushed me over the edge.
car
Very, courteous salesman Drew, explained the car buying process and explained all the electronics in the New car. I was very satisfied with my experience.
Roy Barrett was fantastic!
Roy Barrett were both fantastic! Very prompt, knowledgeable, and enthusiastic. Roy and the staff where all very helpful and friendly. I was asked several times if I needed anything as I awaited financing. Finally I gave in and had a cup of coffee. The facilities where all clean and presentable. The overall experience made me feel confident that I had made a great choice pulling off the lot!
Great car buying experience
Knowledgeable, friendly, helpful staff. Explained the operation of vehicle accessories completely . This is why I am a repeat Faulkner Honda customer.
Very pleased with my service
You really worked with me to get me a vehicle and George my salesman was awesome. He really understood my situation and tried to help .
Excellent service, as always!
I have worked with Shana Gardner for the past few years & she has always gone above & beyond for me. The service I receive from Faulkner Honda is top notch..always. Thank you so much for everything that was done for me.. I am so very pleased.
Faulkner Honda Excellence
Shana Garnder sold me my first Honda, and when it came time to consider a trade and replacement, she was spot on with finding the exact vehicle to meet my needs. We were able to nail down all the financial details quickly, the new 2016 Civic was ready quickly, and I was on my way. The team at Faulkner, notably Shana, provide friendly and personalized service. She helped get my insurance transferred, and made the effort have my EZ Pass transferred! She even helped clean out my trade Honda to make sure that I got everything into the new Civic! There was no pressure, just a true concern that I was put in the right Honda at the best price, with the right warranty coverage and piece of mind that Faulkner Honda cares about its customers.
Pilot
Michele Gopear was wonderful she was very helpful and very thoughtful and attentive. Bill the credit guy was very helpful and hardworking to get us exactly what we wanted
Great Buying Experience
Jim Collins was a terrific salesperson. He took the time to listen to the features we needed in a CR V, then found the perfect vehicle for us. Since I was unfamiliar with the roads in the area, he went with us on a nice long test drive and answered questions about the vehicles features as we drove. Jim worked with us to get the best price, even making sure the on line coupon my daughter found for us was applied after the best price for the vehicle. Michelle Bailey, finance manager, found us a great loan rate and explained the warranties in a way that was very understandable. Overall, a great experience.
They actually care about what you want
Michelle was my sales person, she was absolutely amazing ! I was looking for a used car for my son who just got his license, and I needed him to test drive as many vehicles as he could. It took two days of test driving and research, which she did!! There was a budget and the car we choose wasn't in it, but she made it happen. Could not be any happier with this dealership or her !!
2016 HRV
Courtesy of my sales person, Jesse Dinkel, he listened to what I was interested and was very patient with me. He delivered exactly what I wanted and showed me everything about my new HRV. Bill was very thorough in explaining financing and doing all the paperwork involved.
