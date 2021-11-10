Skip to main content
Lawrence Subaru

1726 Carlisle Pike, Hanover, PA 17331
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lawrence Subaru

4.0
Overall Rating
4 out of 5 stars(9)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales experience

by RobertC on 10/11/2021

We were looking for a new car. Stopped by and were allowed to take a rest drive with no salesperson along. Absolutely no pressure was felt to buy. We were given a price and said we would think about it overnight. They held the car even though it was the only Crosstrek in stock. The transfer process was smooth and we were put at ease.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
9 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Poor Customer Service

by Brittney on 01/21/2022

Scheduled an appointment for my car to be serviced. When I called and scheduled, I said I needed my car back by lunch. I dropped my car off at 7:30am the day I scheduled and did not hear anything back by lunch. I decided to call (again, needed my car back by lunch) and they said they did not even have a chance to look at my car. The guy on the phone (Logan) was very rude and had quite the attitude with me. Told me that I needed to let them know I needed my car back by a certain time (I did, when I scheduled the appointment originally). There is a reason why people call and schedule/make appointments. It is not so the customer has to remind the servicer of the appointment. Had the guy on the phone not been so rude, I would have been more understanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ms Evelyn Quigley

by don't know on 09/20/2021

Was a wonderful experience. Salesman was personable, knowledgeable and had a great sense of humor!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

JoeT

by Jtavsr1 on 02/22/2021

As always they met my expectations. Friendly, courteous and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Easy, professional, and efficient

by Lauren PA on 08/19/2019

I had warranty work that needed to be done as well as regular oil change/tire rotation service. I set up the appointment online, brought my car to the service door, enjoyed a complimentary cup of coffee while I waited, and paid what I expected when the service was completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lawrence Subaru Purchae

by HappyPurchas on 04/22/2019

Pleasant! Friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Getting better everyday

by John Paul on 11/10/2018

With their new updated, and expanded showroom and service areas, they will be my Subaru dealer of choice .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always a pleasure

by Kayleigh on 11/03/2018

Lawrence is a wonderful place for your next vehicle. We are regular customers for both sales and service. I can't say enough good things about Joe. Always fair, smart, kind, and over all just a great guy. He takes care of us and thats why we keep coming back. Thanks to everyone for always being wonderful at Lawrence. Also thanks to Corey in service, you always help us out when we need service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrible

by justabuyer1 on 01/09/2016

I walked into this dealer twice in the last 2 weeks. Each time, I was prepared to buy a new car. Both times, the sales people were unmotivated. There was no enticement to work with me, return my calls or do their job. But guess what....their loss. I walked into Apple Subaru in York, PA and was treated excellent. A motivated salesmen and got the car I was looking for. Be ashamed Hanover Subaru.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
