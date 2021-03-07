Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Hanover Nissan

Hanover Nissan

Visit dealer’s website 
75 W Eisenhower Dr, Hanover, PA 17331
Today 8:00 AM - 8:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hanover Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(5)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very happy customer!

by Howard Jones on 07/03/2021

I just bought my first Nissan at Hanover Nissan. My experience with them was very good. My salesman Howard Jones was very polite and there was no pressure sales pitches like at other dealerships. I would highly recommend them to anyone! Cathy K.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very happy customer!

by Howard Jones on 07/03/2021

I just bought my first Nissan at Hanover Nissan. My experience with them was very good. My salesman Howard Jones was very polite and there was no pressure sales pitches like at other dealerships. I would highly recommend them to anyone! Cathy K.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Team

by Greatsalesteam on 12/05/2018

Purchased a 2018 Pathfinder. Love my new vehicle. Sales team were very knowledgeable and friendly. There was no pressure like some dealerships. We now have 3 Nissans and they are very reliable vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Sarah on 02/15/2018

We purchased a Nissan Rogue from Hanover Nissan a few months ago. We are very happy with the quality of the car and the service we received from them! Kristen Barnhart was the associate that helped us. She was very relatable and answered all of our questions and concerns. I will definitely be returning if / when we will need to purchase another vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kristen Barnhart

by Tom on 12/11/2017

Great person to work with - knowledgeable, amiable, detailed. My entire time with Kristen and the other personnel at the dealership was first rate. Glad I went there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New vehicle purchase from Shawn Preston

by dtpflex8 on 04/28/2016

This was my first experience with Hanover Nissan and all negotiations were handled via e-mail. I can't stress how great it was to have the ability to negotiate by e-mail. Especially considering the busy schedules my wife and I have. Shawn Preston was our salesman and I have to give him 2 thumbs up and 10 stars on every aspect of the process! He was prompt with answers to my questions and requests. He also went at my pace and was not trying to rush to get me in there and get a deal done....I appreciated that. I can't say enough about my experience but I can tell you it may have been my first purchase from Shawn Preston at Hanover Nissan but it will not be my last. Thanks for a easy and excellent experience Shawn! Thanks, Dan Pierce

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
12 cars in stock
0 new0 used12 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for