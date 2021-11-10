1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Scheduled an appointment for my car to be serviced. When I called and scheduled, I said I needed my car back by lunch. I dropped my car off at 7:30am the day I scheduled and did not hear anything back by lunch. I decided to call (again, needed my car back by lunch) and they said they did not even have a chance to look at my car. The guy on the phone (Logan) was very rude and had quite the attitude with me. Told me that I needed to let them know I needed my car back by a certain time (I did, when I scheduled the appointment originally). There is a reason why people call and schedule/make appointments. It is not so the customer has to remind the servicer of the appointment. Had the guy on the phone not been so rude, I would have been more understanding. Read more