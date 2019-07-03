The BEST!
Purchased many vehicles from Hanover Toyota! Always professional, fairly priced, and always a great deal. They do whatever is necessary for their customers. Highly recommend this one of a kind top notch dealership
Lost a customer
by 02/12/2019on
I've been a customer here for a few years (~4) now. Started by leasing my first Toyota from them (I went here as a friend worked here at this time, I had 0 problems, everything was organized and straight forward, my waits were always minimal I would have given them 5 stars at this time), then bought my wifes (friend was still here, had a similar experience) and decided to buy out my lease. Problems started with the sales team saying one thing and the financing team offering another when in the back room signing the contract. Thought no problem, don't have to deal with them again anyways once this is done, I can't stand the level of deceit and the fact the sales person did not listen to anything I requested, everything that was ready for me previously I spent hours waiting on, over 2 different trips, they were also showing me vehicles way out of my price range when I told them right up front exactly what my max/month was, and the fact I didn't want an 80 month lease... yes you heard that right, for a car. Took my vehicle in for State inspection today and when I arrive I am told the price is now $50 instead of the $30 it stated on their website when I scheduled my appointment online. Another thing, appointments I have scheduled online, when I show up it is like they have no idea I was even coming EVERY time. I had to show the reservation notice I got as a text message on my phone. The phone which is the same number I have used with Hanover Toyota since I first became a customer. Which comes to the next point, apparently they needed me to sign my lease and were trying to contact me but I didn't have a single message from Hanover Toyota or any calls from any of their numbers I could find in my call history. I was waiting to receive my permanent registration in the mail (they renewed it for me when I bought the vehicle) to get my vehicle inspected. The Service department also asked me, the customer, why they didn't inspect my vehicle for free when I bought it since it was a week from expiration. Everything got sorted and I was told by the financial department my inspection would be covered for today while I was waiting. They ring me out and charge me a reduced price for the inspection ($30), and give me free wiper blades for the hassle / wait because mine were torn. Apparently the communication between their teams has become non-existent as this seems to be what has been causing the majority of the problems I have experienced. I have a couple hundred $ maintenance package I bought from them I am now going to be attempting to get my money back on, I would 100% avoid Hanover Toyota and all of their affiliates in Hanover, I love Toyota, and this dealership is supposed to be one of the best in the area according to their ads and all of their "hard-earned" presidents awards displays, but after today I am never returning except to get my titles. I am posting this as I have seen nothing but positive reviews and my past few experiences have been everything but and people need to know this isn't the same place I found a few years ago even know there are still familiar faces. I asked to speak to a manager / owner this morning and after a few minutes of the greeter being in his office they "pushed" me through the line without even speaking to me / I never even saw them, this speaks VOLUMES to me as a customer about how they feel about valued customers.
Great Sales Team to Work With / Straight Answers
by 05/23/2018on
I worked with Gary and Luke while searching for a Toyota Corolla LE, and was glad to have decided to drive out to Hanover to meet them (I'm in the Lancaster area). From my experience, this is one of few dealerships that will give you straight answers. I was very happy with the conversation and the way the process was handled.
Very good experience
by 11/04/2016on
The purchase of my vehicle was really easy and I would recommend anyone interested in purchasing a car to check out Hanover Toyota. Sales staff were great.
Best experience ever purchasing a used car
by 09/27/2016on
It was a pleasure working with a veteran, John Lugo at Hanover Nissan. He was very professional and so was everyone else. Hanover Nissan is a dealership that is committed to making their customers happy. They stick to their word and do more than they have too to make sure you are satisfied. My wife and I will return because of the way we were treated and the trust we have with Hanover Nissan.
Great car buying exxperience
by 09/07/2016on
Great car buying experience from beginning to end of sale. Very helpful staff and they answered all of our questions and showed us how everything worked. When we need to get another car we will be coming here again.
Toyota Corolla 2012
by 08/05/2016on
This was my best car buying experience to date. Larry was very friendly but didn't pressure me when looking at and test driving the car. When we talked he was very helpful and honest. He did things in a timely manner. I feel I got a fair price on the car and it was certified without hidden fees. The cleanup on the car was good and it's running well so far. All in all a great car buying experience!
McElhaney Sequoia
by 07/20/2016on
Cannot speak more highly of Larry from Hanover Toyota. From start to finish him and his team worked meticulously with us to achieve a great car buying experience resulting in the purchase of our dream car and lifelong appreciation for Larry and his team.
amazing customer service experience
by 07/18/2016on
I had the pleasure of meeting with John Lugo as I started my search for a new car. I haven't purchased a car since 2003 and had many questions. My husband and myself found John to be genuinely interested in fitting us with the vehicle that best suited our needs. He was patient, kind and truly wanted what was best for the customer and not his own personal paycheck. He offered to let us take the car home to see how it fit in our garage as well as putting the car seat in the car to see how well it fit. I have to say he went above and beyond what we consider "excellent" customer service. In this day and age, where even "good" customer service is hard to find, John certainly deserves some recognition for all his amazing efforts. On a personal note, We connected with him as we really liked his personality and want to Thank him for his service to our country.
Salesman eases the pain of buying a car!
by 07/06/2016on
We sure enjoyed our first purchase at Hanover Toyota because of the personal attention we received from Jordan Neel. Most people fear salesmen and the process, but we were so very well pleased at this decision to buy a Corolla at Hanover Toyota. Thanks Jordan.
Customer service
by 07/05/2016on
Larry and Sue were great to work with on the purchase of our Highlander. Rick from the service department should also get his name recognized. We had some mechanical issues within 30 days, but HanoverToyota resolved the issues and Rick communicated each process with me. I will be purchasing again from them in the future.
RAV4 Purchased
by 07/02/2016on
I have purchased new cars for 56 years and can say that this is one of the best dealerships around in PA and MD. If they tell you they are going to do something, they do it. Larry and Sue are a good team and a pleasure with whom to do business. We moved from MD to PA 15 years ago and we have purchased about 7 cars from them and had them serviced there with no problems. Yes, I have compared them with other dealership offerings and always managed to come to an agreeable price.
Excellence
by 07/02/2016on
I highly recommend everyone to go to Hanover Toyota. Larry and Sue were an amazing sales team that worked with us to purchase our very first brand new vehicle!
they found my dream truck
by 07/02/2016on
Larry weaver went out of his way to make sure that they found me my dream truck. After some issues that were a surprise to them as well with the first truck i bought. The manager and owner and larrry weaver went out of their way to make sure everything was right and found me a better truck that was my dream truck. Now a proud owner of a trd off road 5.7l tundra. If you need a vehicle of any kind larry weaver and the manager of hanover toyota are your absolute best people who will stop at nothing to make sure you leave with the vehicle of your dreams! But at the same time will never pressure you into buying if you dont want to, they only care about one thing and that is your absolute happiness and trust me they will do whatever it takes to do it.
Great Experience
by 07/01/2016on
I was able to negotiate a deal on my new 4Runner that I was happy with. When we came to problems in deal Larry was able to work them out. I looked at several models and Larry was able to point me in direction that best suited my needs. If Larry was not knowledgable enough he has an assistant Sue that makes process more comfortable. I'm sure I'll be back in the next year for a new car
Awesome Experience!
by 06/24/2016on
I cannot say enough wonderful things about my experience with Hanover Toyota Scion. We have just recently purchased our third vehicle from them and I couldnt be more pleased with the service we received. I purchased my first new vehicle from them two years ago and I knew then that I would never shop anywhere else. Our salesman Mr. Jordan Neel made our car buying experience a great one. He listened to my concerns and made sure that everything I was looking for in a vehicle was found. He spent time searching for exactly what I was looking for and all the while making sure my mind was at ease. He helped us with buying my daughters first vehicle and just recently with my husbands first Tundra! The sales experience was a smooth, easy, trustworthy process that I would highly recommend to anyone wanting to purchase a new vehicle. What a great team they have there!
Larry and Sue
by 06/22/2016on
Larry and Sue were very professional and helpful. They were knowledgeable about the vehicle and provided me with exactly what I wanted. I had previously gone to another Toyota dealership to see what they could offer me. Larry and Sue went above and beyond to not only match the other dealership, but provide me with exactly what I wanted in a vehicle.
Good experience
by 06/21/2016on
Larry and Sue walked us through the purchase process flawlessly. They explained in great detail all of the bells and whistles in the car. They were very professional.
Awesome Experience
by 06/21/2016on
Purchased a pre-owned car and had an amazing experience. Larry Weaver and Sue Munshour were fantastic to work with.
Just my experience
by 01/14/2016on
Went on line to Build my Tundra and get a quote from the dealer. Got a canned response how long they served the area and there location and phone number. Nothing that addressed what I asked. Plan 2, > contacted dealership salesman directly about a truck in stock, told them when Id be in to look at it. Upon my arrival was told it had been sold. OK, why didnt someone contact me and tell me that. Fact is, it was the only Tundra they had in stock. Nothing else to look at. Poor selection , poor service, Ill drive 20 miles away to another Toyota dealer before I go back.
Typical Car Salesman Attitude
by 02/09/2014on
Was set up to buy a new car with them and I have to appreciate the sales person, she was great. But the sales manager reminded me of the typical car salesman, he would hide in his office and even gave my sales person the run around and lied to her. She had to apologize to me a few times for his information he provided. Finally needed up going to another dealership miles away I had been dealing with for a long time.