sales Rating

I've been a customer here for a few years (~4) now. Started by leasing my first Toyota from them (I went here as a friend worked here at this time, I had 0 problems, everything was organized and straight forward, my waits were always minimal I would have given them 5 stars at this time), then bought my wifes (friend was still here, had a similar experience) and decided to buy out my lease. Problems started with the sales team saying one thing and the financing team offering another when in the back room signing the contract. Thought no problem, don't have to deal with them again anyways once this is done, I can't stand the level of deceit and the fact the sales person did not listen to anything I requested, everything that was ready for me previously I spent hours waiting on, over 2 different trips, they were also showing me vehicles way out of my price range when I told them right up front exactly what my max/month was, and the fact I didn't want an 80 month lease... yes you heard that right, for a car. Took my vehicle in for State inspection today and when I arrive I am told the price is now $50 instead of the $30 it stated on their website when I scheduled my appointment online. Another thing, appointments I have scheduled online, when I show up it is like they have no idea I was even coming EVERY time. I had to show the reservation notice I got as a text message on my phone. The phone which is the same number I have used with Hanover Toyota since I first became a customer. Which comes to the next point, apparently they needed me to sign my lease and were trying to contact me but I didn't have a single message from Hanover Toyota or any calls from any of their numbers I could find in my call history. I was waiting to receive my permanent registration in the mail (they renewed it for me when I bought the vehicle) to get my vehicle inspected. The Service department also asked me, the customer, why they didn't inspect my vehicle for free when I bought it since it was a week from expiration. Everything got sorted and I was told by the financial department my inspection would be covered for today while I was waiting. They ring me out and charge me a reduced price for the inspection ($30), and give me free wiper blades for the hassle / wait because mine were torn. Apparently the communication between their teams has become non-existent as this seems to be what has been causing the majority of the problems I have experienced. I have a couple hundred $ maintenance package I bought from them I am now going to be attempting to get my money back on, I would 100% avoid Hanover Toyota and all of their affiliates in Hanover, I love Toyota, and this dealership is supposed to be one of the best in the area according to their ads and all of their "hard-earned" presidents awards displays, but after today I am never returning except to get my titles. I am posting this as I have seen nothing but positive reviews and my past few experiences have been everything but and people need to know this isn't the same place I found a few years ago even know there are still familiar faces. I asked to speak to a manager / owner this morning and after a few minutes of the greeter being in his office they "pushed" me through the line without even speaking to me / I never even saw them, this speaks VOLUMES to me as a customer about how they feel about valued customers. Read more