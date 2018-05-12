Great Sales Team
by 12/05/2018on
Purchased a 2018 Pathfinder. Love my new vehicle. Sales team were very knowledgeable and friendly. There was no pressure like some dealerships. We now have 3 Nissans and they are very reliable vehicles.
Excellent Experience
by 02/15/2018on
We purchased a Nissan Rogue from Hanover Nissan a few months ago. We are very happy with the quality of the car and the service we received from them! Kristen Barnhart was the associate that helped us. She was very relatable and answered all of our questions and concerns. I will definitely be returning if / when we will need to purchase another vehicle.
Kristen Barnhart
by 12/11/2017on
Great person to work with - knowledgeable, amiable, detailed. My entire time with Kristen and the other personnel at the dealership was first rate. Glad I went there.
New vehicle purchase from Shawn Preston
by 04/28/2016on
This was my first experience with Hanover Nissan and all negotiations were handled via e-mail. I can't stress how great it was to have the ability to negotiate by e-mail. Especially considering the busy schedules my wife and I have. Shawn Preston was our salesman and I have to give him 2 thumbs up and 10 stars on every aspect of the process! He was prompt with answers to my questions and requests. He also went at my pace and was not trying to rush to get me in there and get a deal done....I appreciated that. I can't say enough about my experience but I can tell you it may have been my first purchase from Shawn Preston at Hanover Nissan but it will not be my last. Thanks for a easy and excellent experience Shawn! Thanks, Dan Pierce