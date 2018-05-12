sales Rating

This was my first experience with Hanover Nissan and all negotiations were handled via e-mail. I can't stress how great it was to have the ability to negotiate by e-mail. Especially considering the busy schedules my wife and I have. Shawn Preston was our salesman and I have to give him 2 thumbs up and 10 stars on every aspect of the process! He was prompt with answers to my questions and requests. He also went at my pace and was not trying to rush to get me in there and get a deal done....I appreciated that. I can't say enough about my experience but I can tell you it may have been my first purchase from Shawn Preston at Hanover Nissan but it will not be my last. Thanks for a easy and excellent experience Shawn! Thanks, Dan Pierce Read more