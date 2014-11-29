1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

They refused to accept financing from USAA (it was lower than their rate) and said it was too hard to hunt us down if we didnt pay the bills. We have credit scores well into the 800s and was putting $5000 down on $35K vehicle. We have never had anyone hunt us down for an unpaid bill! What a horrible way to talk to a customer. Incidentally, we just paid off our other car 13 months early, we never missed a payment and that was through USAA so there were no financing issues on our side. The salesman (Bill) was great! The finance person was insulting and rude. At one point my wife had to be very frank with him because she and I were discussing what we wanted to do and he kept interrupting us. He tried to convince us to take his higher cost deal then refinance at a lower rate later. One problem with that is you would be refinancing a used car and the rates are not the same. You pay more for the used car rates. I dont appreciate being given misleading advice, fortunately we knew better. This was a very good price on the vehicle and we drove 93 miles each way but after being treated the way we were we left without the vehicle. I would recommend purchasing elsewhere. Read more