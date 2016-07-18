Smail Mazda
Customer Reviews of Smail Mazda
Road test new car
by 07/18/2016on
Look at 2016.5 cx5 to see if we like the color and I guess the salesman just thought that is the car we wanted,a working on the price we ask to road test the car and he said it was going thru the car butler getting ready for us and said by the time we get done doing the paper work the car will be ready. When we were done singing and paying for the car was almost done and it was ours, well when another person had to show us everything we noticed some of the options we wanted were not on the car and we left with it any way, on the way home we noticed more of the option were not want wanted. [ Now this was some of my fault I should have not left the lot with the car } so I called the salesman the next day and it was like he did not know me then he remembered and ask how I like the car, I told him it will half to grow on me because that's not car I wanted and he said he felt bad and I told him about the road test and I don't know if we got disconnected or if he hung up. The next day or so I got a e-mail survey and filled it out not with the not the best review and sent it back. A few days laterI got a e-mail asking to reply to my concerns to the sale mgr. The next day I got a letter from the sale mgr. asking me to give them the best possible response or the opportunity to resolve the situation before I complete the survey. It was two late I already sent it in in. Well I e-mail him and called him he never replied the emails I sent but he did return my call. I explained everything to him and he said that he would see what he could do about it and that he would call me back that night. That was a week ago and I am still waiting for that call. If you find yourself there to buy a car take a recorder and you lawyer with you, their fast talkers and very good at changing the subject fast. Buyer beware!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great car-buying experience!
by 07/14/2016on
I bought a 2016 Mazda CX-3 last week from Smail Mazda and am so pleased with the entire experience. My salesman, John, was extremely helpful, knowledgeable, and really went to bat to help me get the best deal. I was in & out of financing in record time, and driving my new car home before I knew it! The showroom/offices were very modern and clean. All of my questions were answered, and I did not feel pressured to buy -- even though I couldn't wait to drive my CX-3 home! All in all, everything went better than expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experence buying a vehicle
by 06/18/2016on
It was a great car buying Experence the salesman was very helpful with any questions I had about the vehicle we purchased
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smail Mazda
by 09/18/2015on
Had the pleasure of meeting Zimmie there and he became my go to guy in the purchase of my 2016 MX-5, I have had three MX-5's in my life and this one by far is the best. Zimmie was a friendly guy and made my whole transaction as a smooth as can be, was on the road driving it home in 24 hours. Great dealership with great service and great people, second MX-5 I bought there and will buy there again. thanks Smail Mazda!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/01/2015on
Everyone at Smail Mazda was great. They helped me get the car I was looking for and made me feel very comfortable. The staff was friendly and the facility was very clean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfying car purchase experience.
by 07/15/2015on
Overall experience was excellent. Our salesman was very knowledgeable and professional. The young man that processed our purchase was very respectful, great customer service skills, and cute. My experience a week later with the service department manager, John, was also exceptional. John was very personable and again, very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
