1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Look at 2016.5 cx5 to see if we like the color and I guess the salesman just thought that is the car we wanted,a working on the price we ask to road test the car and he said it was going thru the car butler getting ready for us and said by the time we get done doing the paper work the car will be ready. When we were done singing and paying for the car was almost done and it was ours, well when another person had to show us everything we noticed some of the options we wanted were not on the car and we left with it any way, on the way home we noticed more of the option were not want wanted. [ Now this was some of my fault I should have not left the lot with the car } so I called the salesman the next day and it was like he did not know me then he remembered and ask how I like the car, I told him it will half to grow on me because that's not car I wanted and he said he felt bad and I told him about the road test and I don't know if we got disconnected or if he hung up. The next day or so I got a e-mail survey and filled it out not with the not the best review and sent it back. A few days laterI got a e-mail asking to reply to my concerns to the sale mgr. The next day I got a letter from the sale mgr. asking me to give them the best possible response or the opportunity to resolve the situation before I complete the survey. It was two late I already sent it in in. Well I e-mail him and called him he never replied the emails I sent but he did return my call. I explained everything to him and he said that he would see what he could do about it and that he would call me back that night. That was a week ago and I am still waiting for that call. If you find yourself there to buy a car take a recorder and you lawyer with you, their fast talkers and very good at changing the subject fast. Buyer beware! Read more