1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I brought my 2020 F-150 in on Monday 4/26/21 to have the backup camera replaced under recall and the rear window replaced under warranty for damaged defroster lines. The service advisor Derrick stated that the work would only take one day, and that the vehicle would be ready by the end of the day. I called during the afternoon to get a status update since I hadn't heard anything from the dealership at this point, and they said again that it would be ready at the end of the day. I drove out to the dealership after work, to not only find that my truck was nowhere to be found, but that no one left in the service department even knew where my truck was! After waiting to call a manager (Tom) at home, they then informed me that my truck was off-site at another location for the rear window, and that it would be ready for pickup tomorrow. I informed them that they had told me that the truck would be ready today, and that I just wasted an hour driving out there to retrieve my truck that was not there, and that no one bothered to inform the staff where my truck was, and couldn't answer where my truck was when I arrived to retrieve it. Tom the manager called me the next day (Tuesday 4/27/21) to apologize about the lack of/poor communication, and asked what he could do to "make it right". I told him that we could discuss when I arrived to pick my truck up, and at the very least your staff should be able to properly communicate with the customer, and each other. When I arrived to pick my truck up, Tom couldn't even bother to be there; Derrick was gone as well. As you can see in the photos, the interior of my truck was absolutely trashed - every surface was covered in the rust-colored brake dust/shop dirt from a service technician(s) work clothes. It was all over the door panels (all 4), steering wheel, arm rest, upholstery front and back, foot prints on the back seat, back of the seats, and door panels. I had to have my vehicle detailed to have the damage fixed in the amount of $283. If the service department was doing their jobs, they would clearly see that the vehicle was not properly protected during service, and in no way was it ready for delivery to the customer. It is inconceivable that a service department would be run in such a careless manner from the top down. The manager can't be bothered to manage the service advisors to make sure they are in communication with the customers about the status of their vehicles, or be sure a vehicle is ready for delivery to the customer in a timely manner and acceptable condition. The manager also can't be bothered to be present to rectify the situation (the first one) as he stated he would. Tom has since called me twice during work hours, but will not return my call when I call him back. Clearly Smail Ford is not interested in providing quality service or building and maintaining customer relationships. Smail Ford has a plaque hanging in their waiting room that says something to the effect of "treat every customer as if they were a guest in your home" - they do not live up to this ideal. They did not respect me or my time, they did not treat my vehicle as if it were their own, and if this is how they treat a guest in their home, I wish they would have lost my invite. If you need service on your vehicle, I would suggest you look elsewhere. Read more