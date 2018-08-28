5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My sales person was very easy to deal with. He tracked down AWD Vibe with the equipment I wanted in Wilkes-Barre and had it brought in. I received e-mail offers from him and we negotiated via e-mail and phone. When all was said and done, I was able to get a great deal. I walked into the showroom and all the paperwork was ready for me to sign. I had pre-arranged for my financing but the dealer was able to beat it. Read more