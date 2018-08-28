Smail Buick GMC
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
2018 GMC truck purchased at Smail Greensburg
by 08/28/2018on
Our salesman Bill Campana was great Took extra time with us. Got our truck all set up
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Painless Process
by 07/10/2008on
My sales person was very easy to deal with. He tracked down AWD Vibe with the equipment I wanted in Wilkes-Barre and had it brought in. I received e-mail offers from him and we negotiated via e-mail and phone. When all was said and done, I was able to get a great deal. I walked into the showroom and all the paperwork was ready for me to sign. I had pre-arranged for my financing but the dealer was able to beat it.
