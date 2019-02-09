service Rating

Called am on Black Friday. Return call within 30 minutes and scheduled for 2 that afternoon. In and out in less than 1 hour, oil change, tire rotation fluids topped and brakes checked. My husband just had open heart surgery and although we take cars in for oil change he tries to also keep an eye on the others. Knowing it was checked by your professional team kept him at ease as I continue to chauffer him around town. ( I also drive to work) Read more