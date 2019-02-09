I have been a smail customer20 plus years and have always been treated as one of the family. If im walking through the showroom or waiting in the service area,the employees at the smail buick /gmc location are nothing but friendly. This is what keeps me buying and always going back to Smail, I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service department works together and keeps me posted on what they are doing with my car. They explain everything that it is easy to understand. Most of all, they are no nonsense and do not try to sell me unnecessary products. That's why I trust and keep coming back to Smail.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I scheduled my auto butler appointment with Troy Zatezalo and then added an oil change and tire rotation. As always Troy makes sure that our truck comes back to us absolutely beautiful, even the interior was cleaned! I would recommend Smail GMC for your vehicle purchases and there service department is just wonderful!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I took my GMC Terrain in for inspection and tires. John and all people in the service department were very friendly and the mechanic (Tom Averi) that worked on my car was very professional and knowledgeable. I would recommend them to everyone I know!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Called am on Black Friday. Return call within 30 minutes and scheduled for 2 that afternoon. In and out in less than 1 hour, oil change, tire rotation fluids topped and brakes checked. My husband just had open heart surgery and although we take cars in for oil change he tries to also keep an eye on the others. Knowing it was checked by your professional team kept him at ease as I continue to chauffer him around town. ( I also drive to work)
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The Cue touch screen needed replaced in our CTS and when the part came in, Corey was really awesome in getting us in right away prior to taking the car on our vacation a couple days later. He was very accommodating even bough they were quite busy on the day we requested the appointment and the work was completed to our satisfaction. However, I did notice dirty hand print marks on the interior that were not there before that needs cleaned. Otherwise, we were happy with the service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments