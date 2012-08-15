3.4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We went to Antrim Honda after dealing with another local dealer that we were not getting good results from. The salesperson was great at finding us the vehicle in the color that we wanted in a very short time! They even added an accessory at no additional charge! They were very "no haggle" with the price negotiations, accepting the first offer that we threw out to them...they showed that they are very eager to earn your business. The car buying experience w/Antrim Way Honda was overall very easy and plesant. Read more