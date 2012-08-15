Antrim Way Honda
Best pricing, worst Inventory.
by 08/15/2012on
I got 6 on-line quotes, this dealership gave me the lowest price, but they had almost no inventory close to what I wanted. I wanted a specific car quickly, and did not want to wait for them to transport the car from another dealership. I ended up buying from another dealership that had the exact car I wanted. If you can wait, might be worth buying from this dealer.
Another Generally Plesant Experience
by 04/25/2010on
We went to Antrim Honda after dealing with another local dealer that we were not getting good results from. The salesperson was great at finding us the vehicle in the color that we wanted in a very short time! They even added an accessory at no additional charge! They were very "no haggle" with the price negotiations, accepting the first offer that we threw out to them...they showed that they are very eager to earn your business. The car buying experience w/Antrim Way Honda was overall very easy and plesant.
Van Purchase
by 04/22/2008on
Buying a car/van is never without it's hiccups. We went into look at a lease but we were to upside down in our current car. So the salesman worked with us on getting a same model slightly used with all the features and more. Only negative was I felt we were low ball a little on our trade in, other than that will go back for our next purchase.