Anyone with a ford car,truck,suv please i cant stress this enough please goto robins ford for any concerns or tech problems or just have a question my name is shaun h i live in Delaware county an i bought my truck preowned in nov 2017 ruby red 2014 f150 ecoboost screw 6.5 bed. Anyway im not in anyway sponsored or paid by ford for this review this was real life experience. So i got my truck loved it still do an i take very good care of it so me an my wife were on 95 south heading home from picking up a pressure washer an all of sudden my truck decides to go from 6th gear at 65mph down to 1st gear by itself back tires locked up an almost killed us twice it was reving up by itself to then wrench light came on after all of this i was in a construction zone no shoulder limped it to on ramp from edgemont ave onto 95 south to get to safty meanwhile my mind was blown cars 18 wheelers are flipping us off beeping noone helped two cops pasted no help either anyway we get a tow it was late sun night i get it home call murphys ford mon morning an it then starts. So they tell me oh sorry this happened but we cant get you in for two weeks huh? I was pissed so called warrenty company asked them what can i do they said call other ford places so i called robins ford an rob service tech great guy said we are so sorry about this issue we can get you in on weds i said great had it towed there they had it for three days then called me again rob said hey we definitely found out the trans self destructed itself an it needs to be rebuilt we will go that route first if we do not succeed we will push a new trans threw on your warrenty omg really i said i was almost in tears cause i 4got to mention murphys ford asked me what happen after i told them we got strainded in middle of 95 plsying dodge ball with live cars an trucks heading at us at 90mph i didnt even get a oh man we are sorry or thank god your ok anyway they did however say it sounds like a trans issue well we hope its inside trans cause if it was something outside trans or leading to trans an caused trans to overheat an lock up youll be buying a new one we wont cover it. So i was convined murphys ford didnt give a [non-permissible content removed] about us or thst big warrenty they sound me up on they were by all means gonna try to find a way to make me eat a trans an he even told me about how much installed 5-8 k now why would they say thst if they wernt planning on blameing it on me. Well i got truck to robins no questions asked truck trans was completely overhauled an it feels better then it ever did an i was so sketchy leaving there shaking afraid of that night repeating itself but robins ford rob an steve in services department where the best guys ive ever met awsome work guys thank you so much it means the world to me i love my truck. Read more