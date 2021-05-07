Concordville Subaru
Customer Reviews of Concordville Subaru
Outstanding!
by 07/05/2021on
I was treated like I was at any high-end dealership, such as Range Rover, BMW, Mercedes, or Bentley. I had to go outside and see for myself that the sign said Concordville Subaru, as I was genuinely amazed. I could have gone to a closer dealership in Delaware and not had to pay sales tax on the maintenance cost, but I doubt I would have received the VIP treatment like at Concordville.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
More than ever
by 06/28/2021on
In addition to prompt and courteous service, which always addresses any concerns that I raise, they now also wash the car! I have never left with a bad feeling.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent in all ways
by 04/12/2021on
I thought customer service died. The great news it hasn’t at Concordville Subaru. 10 stars to Melissa the Service Worker and her crew. I am most grateful to have found them. My BRZ loves them to. If you haven’t tried them yet, treat yourself to a wonderful experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honestly Fantastic Service
by 03/22/2021on
I needed brakes when I had my state inspection about a month ago. Turns out I needed tires then, and the Service Coordinator, Melissa, mentioned my brakes would need attention soon. They did indeed, and I was already scheduled today for service online, the main convenience that drew me to Concordville. My previous Subaru Dealer had gone offline, first-come first-served at the door. I needed front brakes only. They did it in short order, washed my car and returned it to me in great condition. Best service appointment in memory. Been driving 54 years! Thanks Concordville! You are amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a pleasure to work with the concordville Subaru team.
by 02/01/2021on
I have found that the team at Concordville Subaru are the best of the best. When I was in the market for my Forester I visited 5 Subaru dealers in the PA area and walked out of all of them (Reedman Toll has the most ignorant and obnoxious sales people). Concordville was the only Subaru dealership that gave me an awesome deal and they continue with awesome service. I will be returning for all my new car purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Deals
by 01/18/2018on
I have been leasing my cars from this dealership for the last 10 years. They are willing to provide you with a reasonable price. They are very professional and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A dishonest and irresponsible dealership
by 12/31/2014on
Ordered a Subaru Outback from them in Oct. over the phone. They asked my credit card number and placed the order. When I asked for the documentation, they never replied to me. Called in, Sean told me that it is not necessary to come into the dealership to sign the document but wait until the vehicle arrives. I wait and wait, no one contacted me about the updates. I then contacted Subaru of America to inquire the status and know that the vehicle will arrive on Dec 29th. I then emailed my sales Justin and Kaitlin, still no response. Called in again, Matt took the call and told me everything is ok and I can come to pick up the car when the vehicle arrives. On the 29th, I called in the morning and Justin told me the vehicle hasn't arrived and will call me back later in the afternoon. In the evening, he called me and told me the vehicle was sold! The sales manager Moe said I canceled the order in Oct. We indeed had some conversation about the documentation since they would not like to send it. But in the end he agreed to send it to me and I said I will order from them. But I got no document. I still have our last email conversation of my inquiry and request for the updates of the order. But the sales manager Moe denied about the fact. From the beginning to the end, they are totally irresponsible for the customer and lied that I canceled the order. They told me on the last day when the vehicle arrives. I would say dishonest business surely would not last long. God hates dishonest and He sees everything. I ended up with no vehicle now. But I definitely will find one soon since there are many vehicles in the market. Their behavior indeed is not reputable. I saw they do charity on their website. Do you feel the charity can disguise such a nasty behavior? Don't go to this dealership and don't trust them. Their pledge to beat the other dealership for $300 is only a way to grab customers but in the end they will play trick to fool you!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My first service experience was good
by 04/06/2014on
I wanted the dealer to check out a concern, and they did so without any hesitation. Melissa, the service rep, was outstanding. She understood my concern, explained the solution, and I walked out feeling that I was well cared for. They honored the appointment made, and have amazing opportunities for service opportunities - saturday and sunday hours make it convenient to get service done on my schedule. Thanks, a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A good sales experience
by 04/06/2014on
I had a very pleasant experience here. Many years ago I could not have said the same and walked away swearing never to consider Subaru. But I gave it another chance and I'm glad I did. Things have changed here since my visit 15 years ago, and I could not be happier. I received a fair price for my trade, a fair price for the new XV Crosstrek, and did not find any pricing games or tricks. The add on services (warranty, maint, etc.) were all reasonably priced and no pressure tactics to opt in for these. At each point in the experience, my salesman Keith was honest, transparent, and worked hard to earn my business. I feel confident that I got a good deal and Keith (and the dealership) found the exact car I wanted, and was able to pick it up the next day. I'm glad I gave them another chance, and I'm only sorry I hadn't gone back sooner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easily recommend.
by 02/25/2014on
I purchased my 2014 Impreza Sport on 12 February and had a very pleasant experience. My former vehicle failed me that day and I was not at all prepared to purchase another with so little warning, but Len S, the salesman, made the experience calming and educational. He does not at all exude that old-time, schmoozy salesman demeanor and I could tell that he held my wants and interests at the fore of our dealings. Gina, the finance manager, thoroughly explained the ins and outs of my agreements and payments, which as someone new to all that appreciated it very much. I would highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Worst dealer experience ever
by 05/22/2013on
Concordville Subaru is disgraceful car dealer who damaged my brand new vehicle beyond repair installing a factory accessory. I bought my 2013 WRX off of the showroom floor in January 2013. I first looked at the car on a Tuesday night on 1/26/2013 but I explained to the dealer that I would not buy a vehicle without test driving it first. So we agreed to meet again on Saturday morning. I made an appointment and a handshake deal on price and options for a test drive and final sale on Saturday morning with Pat. The deal included a dealer installed SPT boost gauge as an included accessory in the sale, which was recorded in writing. From the time I first called the dealer before visiting Tuesday night through the sale date on Saturday I was passed among 4 different sales people getting the run around to the point I didnt know who I was dealing with. Pat was supposed to follow up with me on Thursday night and never called. I got a call from Frank the dealer Saturday at 10am assuring me that the car was waiting and ready for me. I was told that Frank T. would be handling my sale now because Pat, who I had worked with on Tuesday was in a terrible car accident and broke both ankles, which turned out to be another lie in a long string of them. At the dealer on Saturday when I arrived, the car was in show room, not ready to test drive. It took Frank two hours to even get the paper work started, and then I was kept sitting around waiting for over 3 hours to close the sale, which was about an hour before the dealer closed so they rushed me and needlessly created pressure for me. At this point they claimed it was too late to have the car ready to test drive after I was at the dealer for 4 hours, so I decided since it was the only WRX within 100 to purchase it anyway. They insisted that they were backed up because of Pats car accident. So after sitting for several hours, when I finally made met the final sales account manager to close the deal they also talked me into purchasing Xzilon paint and interior protection which I agreed to because they assured me it could be used with any car wash and wax. I found out afterward was a scam. I researched it when I left the dealer and found out it was very controversial project and common money maker for the dealer. Right on the Xzilon products website, they specifically state that only brushless car washes could be used without voiding the warranty. When I called the dealer and expressed my concerns and asked to back out of the contract and cancel the installation, the financial accountant that closed the deal disputed my findings and said it does allow brushed car washes and that they would not allow me to back out and cancel the treatment appointment. This was the first in a long line of problems and lies that I was about to experience. First off the first time it rained after they applied the Xzilon treatment, I could see that it was not properly applied as I could see half of my car was beading water and the other half was totally flat with no run off indicating a poor installation. When they finally installed my SPT boost gauge 6 weeks after purchase, they used a metal screwdriver and scratched my entire console and the inside of my windshield glass. I was kept waiting all day for a job they said would take 2 hours and told I could finally pick it up right before they closed and it was dark outside, most likely deliberately so I did not see the damage until the following morning in day light. When I did finally see it in the morning I was beyond disbelief at the state of the vehicle. We have grease smeared all over the hood and windshield, my console was still half apart and not snapped all the way together. I filed a complaint with Subaru of America and they made the dealer in complaint SR# 1-3416067566 and they agreed to fix any problems and replace the damaged interior pieces and to Gene B.s credit he was very accommodating about the repairs. However the windshield scratch can't be fixed without replacing the windshield so I didnt ask them to fix it because I dont want the seal broken on my brand new car's windshield and risk water and wind leaks. So to add injury to insult, while I was in getting the work done I saw the original sales rep that had supposedly broken both ankles walking around the show room floor. To add further injury to insult, after they did all of the work replacing the parts as explained above in March of 2013, I was driving my car on May 16th 2013 and suddenly lost a lot of power and the car started making a terrible loud whining sound like a deflating balloon when the turbo engaged. Sure enough when I checked under the hood I could see where the technician had taken my manifold apart because the color marks on the screws were not aligned indicating that they were loose. The noise was caused because they never screwed on the clamp connecting the hose from the inter cooler to the intake manifold, so it had popped loose creating a major vacuum leak which was also causing the power loss under boost. I'm so beyond trusting this dealer to fix any work on my car that I repaired it myself by tightening the clamp and screws. Thank god I have full power back and a normal sounding engine in my $35000 sports car with 2600 miles on it after fixing it myself. I'll have to think of them and their terrible deeds every time I drive my car now in the bright sun when I see the remaining scratch in front of me on my window always concerned of what is going to break next. Is that the treatment and quality you get when you purchase a Subaru? Id never buy a car there again or take one in for service to that dealer, or recommend anybody else to. Thanks a lot for the most stressful shopping experience of my life when I handed the dealer a 35000$ sale on a silver platter. I will never trust Subaru again and I am not satisfied with the resolution provided by your Customer Service or the dealership. I wanted to make sure that you know how your customers are being treated. If there were any justice in the world to make things right that dealer should be stripped of its license to sell Subaru vehicles and I should get a new car to replace it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good experience for me
by 12/09/2012on
Car-buying has never, ever been my favorite pastime. I have always approached it with a great deal of trepidation & down right dread. But I purchased a used Subaru Impreza on 11-30-12 at Concordville & I am quite pleased with my purchase. Overall it was a good experience for me. All of the staff at the dealership were friendly & helpful. Justin, my salesperson, was very knowlegeable, respectful and accommodating. I would not hesitate to do business here again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Will never go back.
by 11/21/2012on
I've visited Concordville Subaru two times (on 11/14/12 and 11/20/12) with my daughter, who is looking for a used Subaru Outback and had a very disappoining experience both times. I will not go back. The first time, a salesperson showed us a car which was, supposedly, new to the lot. Even though it was on the line (as opposed to being in the chain linked enclosed area), he new very little about the car. We saw several things which caused us some concern - speakers in the cargo area, large audio cables still laying about in the back seat area, corroded battery posts - and when the salesperson tried to start the car, it wouldn't start. My daughter and I continued our research and came back to look at two used Forrestors listed on their website. We unfortunately encountered the same salesperson going into the showroom, but continued with him anyway. He remembered us from the first visit and we told him that we were interested in Forresters we had seen on their website. He took us out to the lot and found one of the models and we asked to see the other as well. After 20 minutes, he came back and said the other model was supposed to be there, but there we no keys and no one could locate it. He then went back to look for the keys to the car in the lot. After another 20 minutes, he said he couldn't find the keys, but was still looking. After another 15 minutes, we decided we were getting the run around and left. They're either the most disorganized dealership or have the most enept salespeople and staff (neither of which I believe because they've been in business too long) so I believe this is an indication of a very deplorable sales technique (and one that adds to the already bad image of the used car salesman). After two bites of that apple, I will never go back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Avoid Concordville Subaru / Nissan
by 10/26/2012on
Avoid Concordville Subaru / Nissan as they are only interested in making a quick buck at your expense. My wife dropped off the car at the service department to have some work done due to a flood. She presented an insurance estimate and everything seemed fine. I called a couple days later to see what they found. They had not started the work yet and I authorized them to start the work according to the estimate. My wife pick up the car and they pressured her into paying their $97/hr labor rate when the estimate called for $48/hr. This was the first time they indicated they would not accept the insurance labor rate. They said their labor rate was posted on the board and that is what they were owed. I went down to discuss the bill after payment and spoke with Tim in the Nissan Service Department as the Subaru Service Department was closed. Tim seemed to acknowledge that things were not handled correctly and had me go back to the insurance company and have them write the estimate with a mechanical labor rate instead of a body shop labor rate. I then spoke with Matt in the Subaru Service Department. They stated the allowance was not enough and that he would call the insurance company. All I kept hearing from Matt was that the insurance company never called him back. The insurance company was always prompt with my calls and emails. Next I went to Gene, the Service Director. He also stated he would make an inquiry with the insurance company. After more than a week he told me they never returned his call. I asked that he call the supervisor if he was having problems. Suddenly he made contact with the Claim Representative the next day. Gene told me that they would not increase the labor rate. He continued to say that Matt told him my wife agreed to the $97 dollar labor rate. Well, either Matt or Gene is [non-permissible content removed]. Funny, in all the calls I made, nobody told me before that my wife agreed to the labor rate - which she did not. I sent an email to Stuart who is co-cowner of the dealership. He also pointed to the fact that their labor rate was posted and thought the real issue might be with the insurance company. Obviously the problem is with Concordville Subaru / Nissan. There was no need to address anything with the insurance company until my wife was pressured into paying the bill they presented. Stuart seems to think they are OK with surprising us with an additional $47/hr an hour because it was posted on the board. Is that how you would want to be treated?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Avoid.
by 10/12/2012on
I was interested in purchasing a new BRZ from this dealer. I called ahead and was assured that they had one in stock and that I would be able to take it out for a test drive. I drove an hour and a half to see the car, which was fine because it is such a popular vehicle and it has been selling quickly. Once I arrived however I was told that I would not be allowed to take the car for a test drive unless I purchased it first (is it even a test drive at this point?). I told them I was not interested in purchasing a car that I wasn't allowed to test drive, but they wouldn't budge stating that buyers wouldnt buy the car if it had more than 20 miles on it. I ended up having to drive another hour to a different Subaru dealer that would actually let me drive the car and ended up purchasing it there. So congratulations on losing a sale and life long customer concordville subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Concordville Subaru Rocks!!
by 06/30/2011on
As my family needs grow, so does my respect for this dealership and my purchase of my 3rd Subaru. We have been so extremely satisfied with our salesman, Len, and sales manager, Mo. They both have answered our many questions and extended their welcome mat out to us each and every time. The price we were quoted was fair and we were able to have all our needs met. If there was a 100 star rating for a dealership, I would give Concordville a 101! Thanks to Len and Mo for making our Tribeca shopping experience a pleasant one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't Shop Here
by 04/23/2011on
Attempted to purchase a new 2011 Subaru Forester, things did not fair so well, HIGHLY recommend doing business elsewhere. I'll start by saying that my personal sales rep, Wilson, was very helpful and that this is not a complaint against him. I'm a member of USAA (prices cars like AAA) and got a certified price from dealers in the VA area (where I'm currently stationed although I'm from PA); and I asked this PA dealership if they could match the price. There was some hesitation but by the next day the dealership came down $400 out of the $800 difference in price. As I am a recent college graduate $400 is still important to me and I wanted to make sure I was getting the best price. I called around to other dealerships and each in the PA area came up short of the offer from Wilson, only my dealerships in VA and MD would beat it. I called Wilson back, accepted the deal because it worked well for me being here in PA at the time, and drove 45 minutes from my home in PA back down to the dealership at the DE border. Unfortunately when I arrived, I was not met by Wilson, I instead was met by his supervisor, Mr. Laraki who, after watching me and my family wait for 30 minutes, told me that the original deal was no longer acceptable because I had decided to shop around and that I had to pay the full $800 difference if I still wanted the car. My initial reaction was to say "are you pulling my leg?" He indeed was not. This is my first car buying experience and will be my last, I was humiliated in front of other customers as I was lectured by Mr. Laraki like a school child. Even if the dealership called back and offered to take $2,000 I wouldn't go back to this place. I'm a US Diplomat (I needed this car for an assignment in Africa) and even brutal dictators have better manners than this place.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Almost bought it, but sales manager lies drove me away
by 06/05/2009on
In March of 2008, I went to Concordville Subaru after having a very bad experience with Rafferty sales. Concordville was extremely nice and courteous. My wife and I checked out a 2008 Subaru Legacy GT but would have to order one to get what we wanted. The MSRP was 29k, I had a written offer from a further-away dealership for 25k. Concordville matched this offer of 25k. When it came time to haggle the trade-in value, they lowballed me a bit. So we haggled over that and I was unsatisfied with their offer (about $1000 too low). I was at the point of walking away and they finally said that we would give me what I wanted for the trade-in, and the price of the car, but I had to order the car within 72 hours, trade-in my car when I placed the order, and then wait 4-6 weeks for delivery. Their reason was that there were "no more Legacy GTs that can be ordered after 72 hours". I knew this to be false, and I resented the fact that they were offering me $1000 less on a 5 year old car if I traded it in 4 weeks earlier than otherwise. It would depreciate maybe $200 in that time, at most, and there could be caveats on the condition of the vehicle in 4 weeks. Besides those heavy handed tactics and lies, they were reasonable to deal with. I wound up leaving and ordering my car about 2 weeks later from a dealer for the same price, and got the trade-in price I wanted.
