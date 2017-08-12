1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Prior to Aug 10th, I had been monitoring the Renn Kirby website for a new conversion van. On August 10th, we received a price watch update with the original sale price going from $38,008 to $37,008 on a van we had showed interest in. Around August 13th, we decided to purchase this van and sent an inquiry via the website. I received an email from a Mason Garber, sales representative on Monday August 14th for initial conversation. I gave him the stock number and told him I intended to fly into Harrisburg around August 28th to pu this van. Via a phone conversation, I asked Mason what other charges were there to add to the price of $37,008. He stated the cost for a drive out tag, and registration fees of $139.00. I asked him to send out an itemized cost for out the door. Later Monday August 14th, he sends me a total price of $39,471.89 and asked if we were financing or a check. I replied back and told him check but I needed an itemized cost. To my shock, we are finalizing the deal and I am now informed the van is not $37,008 but $38,883.74. $1,875.74 more than the advertised price on the website. As well, the registration fees have changed from $139 to $545. 2016 vans had been advertised in the $38,000 range at Dave Aborgast in Troy Ohio at the beginning of 2017, another dealer that sells identical vans. . So this price did not look out of line to us. While it was a great price, it is a price we have found elsewhere earlier this year. We were just not ready to pull the trigger at that time, since we were still entertaining a Class B+. When a company sends me a "price reduction alert" via email (which I still have) dropping the price from $38,008 to $37,008 , then that is what I expect the price to be. Raising the price to $38,883, without any acknowledgement of an error, is an integrity issue. When a company tells me the other only fee is $139 and then raises that fee to $545, that is an integrity issue. Sending an email simply stating the "out the door cost is $39,471.89...will that be finance or cash" was trying to hide the error, and slip an increase of the other fee past us. The error in price and increase in the fee was only revealed when we pressed for an itemized break down. They had multiple opportunities to reveal this error instead of just trying to slip it past us. Again, we do not do business with companies like Renn Kirby who participate in bait and switch tactics. As of August 20th, not one person from Renn Kirby has called to apologize or honor their original price. There is nothing they can do at this point to resolve this false advertising. Read more