5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is my second car purchased from Feussner Ford and I am so happy I went back to them! My salesman was Tom Yale and he listened to my needs and delivered exactly what I wanted. He explained all the details to perfection about the vehicle and the finance process and made me feel at ease. If you are looking for a new or used vehicle, give Tom a call today...you'll be glad you did! Read more