5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When I walked into BMW of Fort Washington, I had no intention of purchasing a vehicle that day. To be honest, a BMW wasn’t even at the top of my list! With the stereotype on car dealers, I had hesitations going car shopping. I expected someone to sell me on the most expensive option, but that couldn’t be further from the truth when I met Troy. Not only did he advise me against getting something pricier, he educated me on the why. There was absolutely 0 pressure to commit on the spot, and because of that, I was sold. Since purchasing the 2022 X3 that day, I’ve been in constant communication with Troy. Whether he reaches out to check on the car, or I’m following up on the registration, he has really gone above and beyond and has smashed all of my stereotypes. If you’re looking for an honest dealership, go to BMW of Fort Washington and ask for Troy. You will not regret it! Read more