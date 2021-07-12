Skip to main content
BMW of Fort Washington

500 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034
Today 07:30 PM - 08:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
07:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday
07:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday
07:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Thursday
07:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday
07:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Fort Washington

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied to the max

by Jason Ellis on 12/07/2021

After calling multiple dealerships trying to save every dollar, Phil answered the phone with the right energy from the first day till delivery day of my new vehicle 🚗. Straight up guys with no bs🤬 in between!!! Happy customer with my new 2022 M235i Thanks again guys, surely recommendable 🙏🏾

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mind blown

by Rebecca on 11/09/2021

When I walked into BMW of Fort Washington, I had no intention of purchasing a vehicle that day. To be honest, a BMW wasn't even at the top of my list! With the stereotype on car dealers, I had hesitations going car shopping. I expected someone to sell me on the most expensive option, but that couldn't be further from the truth when I met Troy. Not only did he advise me against getting something pricier, he educated me on the why. There was absolutely 0 pressure to commit on the spot, and because of that, I was sold. Since purchasing the 2022 X3 that day, I've been in constant communication with Troy. Whether he reaches out to check on the car, or I'm following up on the registration, he has really gone above and beyond and has smashed all of my stereotypes. If you're looking for an honest dealership, go to BMW of Fort Washington and ask for Troy. You will not regret it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best purchase from BMW of Fort Washington!

by Julia on 11/05/2021

The overall experience at BMW of Fort Washington was smooth and easy! We were working with Ed Fallon, who really made this purchase a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

It's wonderful buying from a car enthusiast

by Ravi K on 11/04/2021

We just drove back from Spartanburg, SC in our brand new 2022 X5. We picked it up at the BMW Performance Center. What an amazing driving machine. We originally intended to break up our ~12 hour drive in to 2 days but when we got in the car, we couldn't stop until we got home. ;-). We purchased it through BMW of Fort Washington, PA (MileOne Auto Group). Edward Salloum set us up with the perfect vehicle with all the right options package. I have purchased many cars in my life and this was the best experience. There is a huge difference working with a real car enthusiast rather than a person just showing up for work to make a living. Thanks Edward for setting us with the perfect vehicle to enjoy for many years to come. And the Performance Center Delivery program is also fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
216 cars in stock
55 new86 used75 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Offering Pennsylvania drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, BMW of Fort Washington is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we're committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can't find what you're looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we'll be happy to find it for you!

