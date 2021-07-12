BMW of Fort Washington
Customer Reviews of BMW of Fort Washington
Satisfied to the max
by 12/07/2021on
After calling multiple dealerships trying to save every dollar, Phil answered the phone with the right energy from the first day till delivery day of my new vehicle 🚗. Straight up guys with no bs🤬 in between!!! Happy customer with my new 2022 M235i Thanks again guys, surely recommendable 🙏🏾
Mind blown
by 11/09/2021on
When I walked into BMW of Fort Washington, I had no intention of purchasing a vehicle that day. To be honest, a BMW wasn’t even at the top of my list! With the stereotype on car dealers, I had hesitations going car shopping. I expected someone to sell me on the most expensive option, but that couldn’t be further from the truth when I met Troy. Not only did he advise me against getting something pricier, he educated me on the why. There was absolutely 0 pressure to commit on the spot, and because of that, I was sold. Since purchasing the 2022 X3 that day, I’ve been in constant communication with Troy. Whether he reaches out to check on the car, or I’m following up on the registration, he has really gone above and beyond and has smashed all of my stereotypes. If you’re looking for an honest dealership, go to BMW of Fort Washington and ask for Troy. You will not regret it!
Best purchase from BMW of Fort Washington!
by 11/05/2021on
The overall experience at BMW of Fort Washington was smooth and easy! We were working with Ed Fallon, who really made this purchase a pleasant experience.
It's wonderful buying from a car enthusiast
by 11/04/2021on
We just drove back from Spartanburg, SC in our brand new 2022 X5. We picked it up at the BMW Performance Center. What an amazing driving machine. We originally intended to break up our ~12 hour drive in to 2 days but when we got in the car, we couldn't stop until we got home. ;-). We purchased it through BMW of Fort Washington, PA (MileOne Auto Group). Edward Salloum set us up with the perfect vehicle with all the right options package. I have purchased many cars in my life and this was the best experience. There is a huge difference working with a real car enthusiast rather than a person just showing up for work to make a living. Thanks Edward for setting us with the perfect vehicle to enjoy for many years to come. And the Performance Center Delivery program is also fantastic.
