  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. BMW of Fort Washington

BMW of Fort Washington

Visit dealer’s website 
500 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Fort Washington

There are no sales reviews for BMW of Fort Washington.

Be the first to write a sales review.

Write a sales review Write a service review
255 cars in stock
56 new139 used60 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Offering Pennsylvania drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, BMW of Fort Washington is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes