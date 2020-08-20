Colonial Nissan

117 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Colonial Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
(103)
Recommend: Yes (103) No (0)
sales Rating

Colonial Nissan

by Linda Ricci on 08/20/2020

Best experience. Saved me a lot of money. I was treated with respect and I didn’t feel taken advantage of that I was a woman

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Jim was great!

by Lou Pompili on 08/29/2020

Jim was super friendly and patient. The insurance company did not get back to him right away. He kept me up-to-date the whole time and perform the service perfectly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by Lisa B on 08/16/2020

Thank you for the great service on my car. Staff was professional and efficient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Nissan Rogue

by margret on 08/15/2020

Best car buying experience so far. Rick made the whole process quite easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

The absolute best!

by RMLARMADA on 08/15/2020

The best service, customer support, and more!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Nissan Service Review

by Nissan Service Review on 08/07/2020

All expectations were met. They replaced a battery that was weak. I miss the coffee and other waiting room goodies, i understand why they're not there thanks to the Covid-19 situation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Warranty repair

by Vino on 08/06/2020

Took car there for seat problems. Was taken care of promptly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

surprisingly easy during COVID

by surprisingly easy during COVID on 08/04/2020

Fred made our purchase so easy and safe. We told him what we were interested in and he had the cars ready to look at. We picked a car and finalized the purchase a few days later.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

phil

by Phil on 07/30/2020

Always courteous, friendly., and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Owner

by Gloria Rossi on 07/29/2020

Service was completed and I had a loaner car until my new 2020 service was performed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Linda Creedon on 07/29/2020

I drop my car off & they gave me a rental until my car is finished. Super nice guys that work in service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and rotation of tires

by Colonial Nissan on 07/23/2020

First service for a car we had purchased for our daughter for Christmas of 18. We had forgotten the first 2 services were complimentary!! Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

New Rogue

by Colleen on 07/16/2020

Great experience buying from Fred at Colonial. Fast, easy and safe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Colonial never disappoints

by Cherie on 07/01/2020

Been life long customers. We are treated Like family. They know us, and style and it is never a hassle to buy/lease a new car. We actually look forward when it comes time to connect with our friends at Colonial. Great people who show they care by actions, not just words!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

I love getting my car serviced!

by Heather Davis on 06/12/2020

My car is fairly new so I don’t want to jinx anything, but I love getting my car serviced here...and WAITING while they do it. They have little cubicles so I can come and set my laptop up and get some work done. I am a single mom to a toddler, so this is like an escape for me. Sad but true. Everyone is so nice, and usually I’m sad when they tell me my car is done. I need to stay longer. Haha.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

NA

by NA on 05/28/2020

Service was provided. Took a little longer, but was pleased with the results

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Truck inspection

by Ron Gasiewski on 05/28/2020

I had my truck inspected, not a long wait time, service manager very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

NA

by Lauren Scarpiello on 05/23/2020

Staff was wonderful, very kind and friendly, my service was fast, loaner car given so I can get to work is VERY much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

State Inspection and Oil Change

by BettyBoop on 05/09/2020

Through this trying time of the virus, Colonial Nissan remained open to service the cars needing State Inspection, etc. Arrangements were made to have my car dropped off one afternoon and picked up the next day. The service was excellent and much appreciated. Mr. Jim Buchman is always professional and most helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Warranty Recall

by TJ on 04/02/2020

Excellent Service and overall great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Jbeattie on 03/15/2020

great service. Quick and professional. Great waiting room

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership

At Colonial Nissan, our commitment to customers extends far past the research and purchasing process. Well after you've taken your vehicle home, you can rely on our service center to keep it in good working order with effective, thorough maintenance. Our service facility is staffed with highly qualified, highly experienced technicians with training in the specifics of vehicles and parts. They are more than comfortable taking care of a range of vehicles including those from other brands. You can schedule an appointment online to get your vehicle checked. Our Feasterville Nissan dealership is also your trusted source for quality parts. You can order parts through our website if you are short on time and cannot visit us.

