Customer Reviews of Colonial Nissan
Recommend: Yes (
103) No ( 0) sales Rating
by
on Linda Ricci 08/20/2020
Best experience. Saved me a lot of money. I was treated with respect and I didn’t feel taken advantage of that I was a woman
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
by
on Lou Pompili 08/29/2020
Jim was super friendly and patient. The insurance company did not get back to him right away. He kept me up-to-date the whole time and perform the service perfectly.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
Thank you for the great service on my car. Staff was professional and efficient!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience so far. Rick made the whole process quite easy
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
by
on RMLARMADA 08/15/2020
The best service, customer support, and more!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
by
on Nissan Service Review 08/07/2020
All expectations were met. They replaced a battery that was weak. I miss the coffee and other waiting room goodies, i understand why they're not there thanks to the Covid-19 situation.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Took car there for seat problems. Was taken care of promptly.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on surprisingly easy during COVID 08/04/2020
Fred made our purchase so easy and safe. We told him what we were interested in and he had the cars ready to look at. We picked a car and finalized the purchase a few days later.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always courteous, friendly., and professional.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on Gloria Rossi 07/29/2020
Service was completed and I had a loaner car until my new 2020 service was performed
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on Linda Creedon 07/29/2020
I drop my car off & they gave me a rental until my car is finished. Super nice guys that work in service!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
on Colonial Nissan 07/23/2020
First service for a car we had purchased for our daughter for Christmas of 18. We had forgotten the first 2 services were complimentary!! Thank you!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience buying from Fred at Colonial. Fast, easy and safe.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Been life long customers. We are treated Like family. They know us, and style and it is never a hassle to buy/lease a new car. We actually look forward when it comes time to connect with our friends at Colonial. Great people who show they care by actions, not just words!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating I love getting my car serviced!
by
on Heather Davis 06/12/2020
My car is fairly new so I don’t want to jinx anything, but I love getting my car serviced here...and WAITING while they do it. They have little cubicles so I can come and set my laptop up and get some work done. I am a single mom to a toddler, so this is like an escape for me. Sad but true. Everyone is so nice, and usually I’m sad when they tell me my car is done. I need to stay longer. Haha.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service was provided. Took a little longer, but was pleased with the results
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on Ron Gasiewski 05/28/2020
I had my truck inspected, not a long wait time, service manager very helpful
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
by
on Lauren Scarpiello 05/23/2020
Staff was wonderful, very kind and friendly, my service was fast, loaner car given so I can get to work is VERY much appreciated.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on BettyBoop 05/09/2020
Through this trying time of the virus, Colonial Nissan remained open to service the cars needing State Inspection, etc. Arrangements were made to have my car dropped off one afternoon and picked up the next day. The service was excellent and much appreciated. Mr. Jim Buchman is always professional and most helpful.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service and overall great experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on Jbeattie 03/15/2020
great service. Quick and professional. Great waiting room
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
