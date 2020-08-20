service Rating

My car is fairly new so I don’t want to jinx anything, but I love getting my car serviced here...and WAITING while they do it. They have little cubicles so I can come and set my laptop up and get some work done. I am a single mom to a toddler, so this is like an escape for me. Sad but true. Everyone is so nice, and usually I’m sad when they tell me my car is done. I need to stay longer. Haha. Read more