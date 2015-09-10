5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As a ford owner, I was inclined to come in to the John Kennedy ford dealership in Feasterville, to look at the new 2015 f-150. The salesman, Joe "Boomer" Arnhold was beyond helpful. All of my questions were answered, he was relentless in the search for the perfect truck. I found the truck I was looking for and it was brought down from the Pottstown dealership in perfect shape in a timely manner. I received numerous compliments on my trade in vehicle, my 2010 f-150, from different salesmen and managers. The new truck was priced right and the overall experience was great. I have friends and family who ask about my truck and are interested in the new design and body of the truck. Ironically, I work for a dealership who does not sell ford and the salesman and managers here were impressed in my new vehicle and the pricing of the vehicle. I will definitely recommend John Kennedy ford of Feasterville again! Thank you, Sara Kelly. Read more