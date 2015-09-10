John Kennedy Ford
Customer Reviews of John Kennedy Ford
awesome service
by 10/09/2015on
After a whole day of test driving and being treated like I don't know what I'm doing at other dealerships...I unexpectedly found my red convertible mustang on the showroom floor! My salesperson Brian was very attentive. Stan the manager who has helped my family's purchases gave me the utmost respect while sealing the deal...I am so excited and grateful for their expertise! I will proudly recommend John Kennedy ford as my own brother did to Me!!!!!! Thank you I feel like teenager again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 10/05/2015on
I ordered my truck From John Kennedy Ford since the truck I wanted was not available. Everything went well. Truck came in PERFECT. Just as I had asked for when I ordered it. The sales processes went very well and I was in and out. Thank you for a awesome experience John Kennedy Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 09/10/2015on
My sales person Joe Shockey was one of the best car sales person I have ever dealt with. He was kind and very helpful and worked with me to get the car I wanted at the price I needed it to be at. He wasn't pushy like most sales people can be. This is the second time he has sold me a car and I would go back to him in a heartbeat. I would also recommend him to other people I know who are looking to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Truck
by 08/25/2015on
I purchased a 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat FX. So far I am very happy with my truck. It has great features and amazing performance with the 3.5 eccoboost engine. It is important for me to tell you that my salesman, Shawn Powers, was great. Never once did he pressure me into anything and he answered all questions that I had. His mannerism made me feel like we were friends. So a big thank you once again Shawn. Sincerely, Alex Gilchrist
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Convertible Mustang
by 08/19/2015on
Great experience. The salesman was awesome and would use and recommend him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank You
by 08/16/2015on
The service on the recall of our Escape was exceptional. I can't thank Dean N enough for his professionalism and concern with getting our vehicle back to us as quickly as he did. Thank you again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Couldn't be happier with my experience.
by 08/13/2015on
I was in the market for a reliable, used, SUV to replace my vehicle that was recently totaled. The 2008 Ford Edge I went in to test drive had everything I was looking for, but I wasn't sure I was ready to make a purchase just yet. My sale associate, John W.M. Hreczan, helped put all of my indecision's to rest. He listened to what I wanted and worked up a great deal, for me, that gave me the piece of mind I needed to drive off the lot in a great vehicle. Everyone I encountered was friendly and helpful, I would not hesitate to recommend friends and family to John Kennedy Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional service!!
by 08/10/2015on
As a ford owner, I was inclined to come in to the John Kennedy ford dealership in Feasterville, to look at the new 2015 f-150. The salesman, Joe "Boomer" Arnhold was beyond helpful. All of my questions were answered, he was relentless in the search for the perfect truck. I found the truck I was looking for and it was brought down from the Pottstown dealership in perfect shape in a timely manner. I received numerous compliments on my trade in vehicle, my 2010 f-150, from different salesmen and managers. The new truck was priced right and the overall experience was great. I have friends and family who ask about my truck and are interested in the new design and body of the truck. Ironically, I work for a dealership who does not sell ford and the salesman and managers here were impressed in my new vehicle and the pricing of the vehicle. I will definitely recommend John Kennedy ford of Feasterville again! Thank you, Sara Kelly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 08/03/2015on
Was a great experience I went to a previous ford dealership had a bad experience came there and Steve made sure o left with my car the same day. Would highly recommen
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer and Great People
by 07/20/2015on
Mr. Rexson was a huge help to me and my wife. His manager Mr. Stellmach was also an enormous help. Mr. Stellmach helped us with the different issues we had and Mr. Rexson worked to show us all the things that my new truck was able to do. I have already recommended them to several people and I will continue to do so. They really are very easy to deal with and very friendly. Awesome dealership and tremedous service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience
by 07/20/2015on
Experience was good. Price seemed fair. Purchased a used ford focus for my daughter cute car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service Highly Recommend
by 07/16/2015on
Roy my rep and the manager who aided in the process were very hospitable and well mannered as they continued to assist in my first leased vehicle! I would not only recommend that duo but also everyone else who is employed there as well as the company! If I had to give it a rating from 1-100 I would give it 200! Everything exceeded my expectations!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, staff was exceptional!
by 07/07/2015on
I can not thank Ford Feasterville enough what a great experience! The staff was so helpful in finding my perfect first new car, Ford Focus, I was clueless as to what I wanted and they listened and picked out a variety of choices that suited me just right, it was like they knew what I wanted before I did! I would absolutely recommend not only ford cars in general to anyone/everyone but because of the staff at Ford Feasterville to go there to get it! Service exceptional, staff top notch and as for the car It puts a smile on my face every time I sit in it can't ask for much more than that! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best services and great car!
by 06/29/2015on
My Ford Escape is wonderful. Just love it. And my salesman, Frank Agabiti, was the nicest, most thorough and reliable salesman I've ever had. Would recommend him to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kennedy Ford, you are the Best!
by 06/23/2015on
2015 Explorer, the service was the best, From Joe Maguire, Victor Caputo to Mike Demirjan, I couldn't have been treated any better. Joe was very professional about the deal, Victor was kind and patience in explaining the workings of the vehicle itself and for the completion of the paperwork, Mike couldn't have made it any more confortable with the explanation of every document to be signed in terms that were easily understood. You guys did a great job. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love John Kennedy Ford!!
by 06/23/2015on
Roy was an amazing salesman! He wasn't pushy and didn't force any sale or car on me. He was extremely informative and actually took time to sit and explain everything I was interested in. Especially after I purchase my escape he stayed past his shift to go through every detail of the car with me. He is an amazing asset to the john Kennedy ford team and I will always stay with ford and recommend john Kennedy to all my friends and family! Thank you for another amazing experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales rep #SteveSnappRocks
by 06/21/2015on
Purchased an F-150. Knew what I wanted, and Stephen Snapp was great! Shared info and pics in a timely fashion, and made the purchase very easy. Also accommodated getting a cover put on and windows tinted, all in time for me to take my boys camping. Great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great...
by 06/19/2015on
You Gus really did great,, if anything I think the amount of money there is in taxes should be discussed...I didn't realize I spent 2000 in taxes until I got home..other then that everybody was great...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
jflFusionpurchase
by 06/17/2015on
2012 Fusion relatively low mileage well priced, right color and size for my wife. All the people that I met were friendly and professional. Good doing business with you. Thanks for your time, time is precious. Joe & Shirlee Longmore
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly Staff, Great Service,
by 06/16/2015on
My visit was great...my father bought an explorer and recommended JKF..Explorer I wanted was on the lot in stock..negotiations went quick..deal was done in a half hour no back and forth with managers. Great experience and would highly recommend JKF. Thank You
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy as pie
by 06/15/2015on
I went in to find out how much my Escape was worth and walked out with a 2015 Ford Escape. It was easy and pleasant and easy as pie. The sales people were pleasant and efficient. They explained that a lease would be to my advantage so i left with a new car. I am very happy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes